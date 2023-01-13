Read full article on original website
Tesla buyers storm showrooms across China after company announces surprise price cuts
Footage shows crowds of car owners swarming Tesla distribution centres in several Chinese cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Chengdu and Xi'an, as they demanded a refund.
Auto execs are losing faith in electric cars
Auto execs have indicated they're dialing back their EV expectations, which could be driven by production and affordability challenges.
Why car sales are falling in the U.S.
GM has reclaimed its title as America's top carmaker. A year after Toyota topped the domestic car sales charts — the first time a foreign company did that — Detroit returned to the top of the heap. But the victory comes during a tough year for the U.S. auto industry. "Supply chain issues, high interest rates, and low inventory meant that 2022 was a difficult year for car sales," Jalopnik reports. In fact, when all the sales are tallied up, 2022 might end up being the worst year for American car sales in more than a decade: Roughly 13.7 million...
Rivian Executives Leave Company Following Production Miss
Many folks who have followed the EV space and Tesla for a number of years likely saw this coming. Multiple of Rivian's leading executives recently left the company over the last few months, and most recently, more departed following the electric truck maker's 2022 production miss. Some key players for...
Volkswagen Commercial doubled EV deliveries in 2022, led by tremendous ID.Buzz demand
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has released its annual numbers for 2022 and is reporting strong output for its vehicles, including a doubling of EV deliveries dominated by the ID.Buzz electric van. Better still, the number of Buzz vans delivered last year is a mere fraction of what Volkswagen already has in its order books.
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Tesla Prices Slashed In the U.S. As Sales Falter
To spur sales, Tesla has reduced prices for its Models Y and 3, but will it really help? The post Tesla Prices Slashed In the U.S. As Sales Falter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
India is learning to love electric vehicles — but they're not cars
Unlike in the United States and China, India's electric vehicle market is dominated by two-wheel vehicles instead of four-wheel passenger cars. EVs make up only about 2% of total automobile sales in India, but the Indian government has targets to increase EV adoption in the next decade, focusing on raising purchases of two-wheel vehicles.
Porsche bogged down by EV sales slump
Porsche has published its Q4 and 2022 sales report, and despite an overall growth in sales over the year, the company’s sole electric vehicle, the Porsche Taycan, saw sales plummet in 2022. Porsche’s sales report is positive overall. The German sportscar maker grew sales overall by 3% to 309,884...
Electric cars are killing the car dealership as we know it
The role of the dealership is changing after years of direct sales from Tesla and a new approach from established automakers.
Stellantis CEO says electric vehicle tech costs could mean smaller market for new cars
A month after Stellantis said it would idle its Jeep Cherokee plant, citing electrification expenses, the CEO said the company must control costs.
Tesla just started an electric car price war, and it's bad news for Ford and GM
Tesla is goosing sales and going after Ford, GM, and other new competitors by slashing the prices on its once-luxury vehicles.
The steep plunge in used car prices -- what it means, and what's ahead
Tracking used car prices is enough to give anyone whiplash.
The most and least reliable cars you can buy in 2023, according to Consumer Reports
Toyota makes the most reliable new car you can buy, while Ford makes the least dependable one, according to Consumer Reports. See the list here.
More than one-third of Lincoln’s dealerships say “no thanks” to brand’s electric future
More than one third of U.S. Lincoln dealerships have opted out of a certification plan to sell electric cars as part of the luxury brand’s EV shift, Automotive News reported Friday.
Tesla significantly drops prices on EV models in US and Europe
After years of increasing prices regularly, Tesla is reducing its EV prices across the United States and Europe. Several models recently saw a significant price drop (h/t Engadget). Even the most affordable option, the Model 3, saw its price reduced from $46,990 to $43,990 in the US. The Model S...
BMW CEO: Future Investment In US Will Not Be Guided By Politics
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said last week that market demand, not politics, will guide the carmaker's future investment in the US. Referring to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that ties US EV tax credits to North American production and sourcing of key parts and raw materials, the outspoken executive vowed that BMW Group will not be forced off-course by political agendas and will do what makes business sense for the company.
Renault sales fall for 4th straight year
PARIS, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Renault group (RENA.PA) on Tuesday said sales at its flagship brand fell for a fourth consecutive year in 2022 to 1,466,729 units excluding Russia, a 9.4% decline from 2021.
What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports?
After testing most of the available electric cars for 2022, Consumer Reports determined that the Chevy Bolt was the least reliable. The post What’s the Most Unreliable Electric Vehicle (EV) of 2022, According to Consumer Reports? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla’s big price cuts mean ‘a major shift in the EV market’
Can Tesla remain the leader in the modern electric vehicle market it effectively created?. That question has been on the mind of EV buyers, investors, analysts, industry watchers, and Elon Musk stans for months now. That’s especially been the case as questions over demand in China and the US — not to mention the Twitter drama — seemed to cast a shadow on the electric automaker’s success story.
