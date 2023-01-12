ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scsuowls.com

SCSU Women's Basketball Falls To New Haven, 69-51

WEST HAVEN, Conn. – Southern Connecticut women's basketball lost to New Haven, 69-51, in a Northeast 10 Conference matchup in West Haven, Conn. With the loss, Southern dropped to 10-5 overall and 5-4 in the NE10 while New Haven improved to 4-6 in the conference and 7-7 overall. Isabella...
WEST HAVEN, CT
scsuowls.com

SCSU Gymnastics Posts Season-Highs In Three Events At Penn State Quad Meet

UNIVERSITY PARK, pa. – Southern Connecticut gymnastics finished fourth at the Penn State Quad Meet in University Park, Pa. Competing against three NCAA Division I programs in Penn State, University of Pennsylvania and LIU, the Owls totaled 187.575 points but posted season-best scores in the Vault, Beam and Floor exercises.
NEW HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy