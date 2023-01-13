Don't y'all see everything Biden and his communist party do is to weaken and destroy America from within. Spending is not for real benefits just to waste all OUR taxpayers money to set up the bankruptcy of America. You voted for a terrorist. Who virtually every thing is a lie.Green energy not proven yet will waste billions and it will actually do the reverse effects .Once you look at the fossil fuel needed to make and install the Green so called energy. DOJ FBI CIA IRS all being used to go after innocent citizens who aren't communist. Even innocent Mother's trying to save their children from Trans brain washing to pre k kids..wtf?
I guess this explains why our government allows the oil companies to waste the natural gas deposits just to get to the crude oil.
where do I start? Almost all of the politicians are compromised, the DOJ, FBI, CIA, IRS, AND All the other important positions are weaponized against the Good and true Patriots. The military is now a joke, All our money 💰 🤑 💸 is gone, they are indocternating OUR children, taking away all our resources, hiring thugs (ARMED GUN TOTING IRS AGENTS) to take everything else from us, OUR food supplies will shortly be depleted, they are trying to take our reliable heat and cooking (Gas) appliances away, taking huge bribes to Circumvent our Checks and balances system of self-government...
