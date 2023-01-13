Read full article on original website
Related
Sky Reveals Series on Spain’s King Juan Carlos I – Global Bulletin
SERIES Sky has revealed a four-part documentary series that will explore the rise and fall of former Spanish King Juan Carlos I, who for years was celebrated as a progressive icon, until scandal and allegations surrounding his financial arrangements led to his abdication in 2014. Told from the perspective of his close friends and confidants, palace insiders, former intelligence officials and critics, the series looks at the former King’s personal life including affairs, allegations of corruption, and alleged abuse of power – leading up to and including the events and circumstances of his abdication. It is produced by Emmy nominated Christian Beetz, who...
Where does Australia's relationship with PNG go next? Less talk about China, more about our neighbour's own merits
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s visit to Papua New Guinea last week put the media spotlight on one of Australia’s most important international relationships. Much of the coverage focused on the plans, confirmed by Albanese and his PNG counterpart, James Marape, for a defence treaty between the two countries – and the role this might play in warding off China’s growing engagement in the region. But PNG should not just be seen as important because of China, or the prospect that Australia’s position may be subject to challenge. The relationship deserves focus because of its own intrinsic challenges and opportunities. A land of...
Apple TV reportedly wants Premier League rights – should Sky and BT be worried?
Apple is reportedly looking to expand its array of live sports on Apple TV+ by acquiring rights to stream Premier League football in the UK. According to a report in the Daily Mail, over the weekend, Apple plans to enter the bidding when rights come up for grabs once again in 2025.
Comments / 0