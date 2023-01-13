Read full article on original website
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
msn.com
Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia
Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
Russian Battalion Only Has 10 Tanks and 30 Soldiers Left: Ukraine
One expert told Newsweek that the report is "plausible" given that the unit took heavy losses at the start of the war.
US News and World Report
Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges
BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report
Davos 2023: Russian Bombing Puts Kyiv's Utilities Under Critical Strain -Klitschko
DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv's infrastructure could collapse at any second as Russia's sporadic missile attacks along with freezing winter temperatures put local authorities under increasing strain, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said on Monday. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to...
Haiti crisis: how did it get so bad, what is the role of gangs, and is there a way out?
Earlier this week, the terms of Haiti’s last 10 remaining senators officially expired, leaving the Caribbean country without a single elected government official as it faces a set of intersecting catastrophes: famine, cholera, devastating gang violence, fuel shortages and economic collapse. “The situation is unprecedented in Haiti’s history,” Prof...
US News and World Report
Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War
THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...
Blinken to test limits of China’s diplomatic engagement on Feb. 5-6 Beijing trip
The secretary of State’s agenda is likely to include the war in Ukraine, Beijing’s growing nuclear arsenal, stalled counternarcotics cooperation and U.S. citizens held in China.
Kazakhstan strips ex-president's family of legal immunity
ASTANA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's parliament on Friday repealed a law that gave former president Nursultan Nazarbayev's immediate family immunity from prosecution, and took away his status as a leader of the nation.
Exclusive-Indian, European oil firms evaluating bids for Guyana blocks
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Guyana's upcoming bidding round for offshore areas has caught the interest of top energy companies from Asia to Europe, according to people familiar with the matter, even as the government continues to work out terms for the auction.
Key Bolsonaro ally arrested on return to Brazil over alleged coup attempt
One of Jair Bolsonaro’s key allies, the former justice minister Anderson Torres, has been arrested in Brazil’s capital in connection with last week’s alleged attempt to overthrow the country’s new government. Torres, who was Brasília’s security chief at the time of the attacks, flew back from...
US News and World Report
Analysis-Russia's Falling Oil Revenues Could Create Vicious Circle for Budget, Rouble
(Reuters) - Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues, analysts say. Russia's finance ministry and central bank said last week they would restart interventions in foreign...
CNBC
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns amid Ukraine war backlash
German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday submitted her resignation, amid mounting scrutiny over Berlin's response to the war in Ukraine. Lambrecht had faced sustained pressure over her credibility to lead Germany's armed forces. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday tendered her resignation, amid scrutiny over Berlin's response to...
US News and World Report
Colombia Police Seize Grenades, Dozens of Guns Belonging to Dissidents
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's national police said on Monday they confiscated an arsenal of weapons, including guns, grenades and a machine gun belonging to dissidents from the now-disbanded FARC rebel group. Though the Estado Mayor Central dissidents have rejected the 2016 peace deal signed by the FARC, they agreed to...
US News and World Report
British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law
LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
US News and World Report
Beirut Blast Protesters Say Judiciary Targets Them Not Officials
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Relatives of those killed in the 2020 Beirut port blast say they have become targets of the judiciary instead of senior officials who have still not been held to account for the huge explosion that devastated Lebanon's capital and killed 220 people. A dozen people were summoned...
US News and World Report
UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
US News and World Report
Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
US News and World Report
Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid
ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...
Could a possible Biden visit help break the Brexit logjam in Northern Ireland?
A prime minister, two foreign ministers, another top minister and a major opposition leader have all visited Northern Ireland this week, raising speculation of a long-awaited attempt to break the last major political logjam.
