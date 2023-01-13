ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Former Russian Commander Warns of 'Civil War' That Will 'Kill' Russia

Former Russian commander Igor Ivanovich Strelkov, also known as Igor Girkin, recently warned of "civil war" in Russia that could result in "millions of casualties" as the country continues to fight in the ongoing war in Ukraine. "There are all kinds of civil wars. There are civil wars that will...
US News and World Report

Romania Extradites Suspected Hell's Angels Leader to U.S. on Drug Charges

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Romania has extradited the suspected leader of the country's Hell's Angels chapter to the United States to face charges of drug trafficking, money laundering and complicity in attempted murder, police said on Monday. Romanian media identified the man as the biker club's country branch leader, Marius Lazar,...
US News and World Report

Davos 2023: Russian Bombing Puts Kyiv's Utilities Under Critical Strain -Klitschko

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Kyiv's infrastructure could collapse at any second as Russia's sporadic missile attacks along with freezing winter temperatures put local authorities under increasing strain, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said on Monday. Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir told Reuters that Ukraine's Western allies had to...
US News and World Report

Germany Calls for Special Tribunal Against Russia Over Ukraine War

THE HAGUE (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Monday for the establishment of a special international tribunal to prosecute Russian leaders over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. What is needed is "a tribunal that can investigate the Russian leadership and put them on trial", said Baerbock in a...
US News and World Report

Analysis-Russia's Falling Oil Revenues Could Create Vicious Circle for Budget, Rouble

(Reuters) - Russia's attempts to plug its budget deficit by selling foreign currency reserves could lead to a vicious circle that pushes the rouble higher and further reduces the Kremlin's crucial export revenues, analysts say. Russia's finance ministry and central bank said last week they would restart interventions in foreign...
CNBC

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht resigns amid Ukraine war backlash

German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday submitted her resignation, amid mounting scrutiny over Berlin's response to the war in Ukraine. Lambrecht had faced sustained pressure over her credibility to lead Germany's armed forces. German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht on Monday tendered her resignation, amid scrutiny over Berlin's response to...
US News and World Report

Colombia Police Seize Grenades, Dozens of Guns Belonging to Dissidents

BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's national police said on Monday they confiscated an arsenal of weapons, including guns, grenades and a machine gun belonging to dissidents from the now-disbanded FARC rebel group. Though the Estado Mayor Central dissidents have rejected the 2016 peace deal signed by the FARC, they agreed to...
US News and World Report

British Government to Block Scottish Gender Reform Law

LONDON (Reuters) - The British government will block a bill passed by the Scottish parliament that makes it easier for people to change their legal gender, its Scottish Secretary Alister Jack said on Monday, the first time it has invoked the power to veto a Scottish law. The bill, approved...
US News and World Report

Beirut Blast Protesters Say Judiciary Targets Them Not Officials

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Relatives of those killed in the 2020 Beirut port blast say they have become targets of the judiciary instead of senior officials who have still not been held to account for the huge explosion that devastated Lebanon's capital and killed 220 people. A dozen people were summoned...
US News and World Report

UK Condemns 'Barbaric' Execution of British-Iranian National

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Saturday called the execution by Iran of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari a barbaric act, and imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general in response. The Iranian judiciary's Mizan news agency had earlier reported the execution of the former Iranian deputy defence minister who had been sentenced to...
US News and World Report

Putin Says Russian Military Operation Going Well in Ukraine

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins after Russia claimed control of the eastern Ukrainian salt-mining town of Soledar. Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of...
US News and World Report

Sweden, Finland Must Send up to 130 'Terrorists' to Turkey for NATO Bid

ANKARA (Reuters) -Sweden and Finland must deport or extradite up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey before the Turkish parliament will approve their bids to join NATO, President Tayyip Erdogan said. The two Nordic states applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but their bids must be...

