Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
$150 Is Coming To The Accounts Of Northeastern Illinois Locals: Will You Benefit?C. HeslopSchaumburg, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
5 of Illinois Scariest Roads to Drive on Friday The 13th
When you think about the scariest roads in Illinois, you may think horror is bumper-to-bumper traffic on the Kennedy Expressway at 4 pm on a Friday. But this Friday the 13th, we're taking you on a terrifying tour of some spooky streets and roads around the Land of Lincoln that have some history of haunting.
Illinois Man’s Closet Is A Gold Mine For Star Wars Toy Collectors
It's a good day to be a Star Wars fan because a collection of over 300 pristine action figures has just emerged from a collector's closet in Chicago, a find that is sure to send collectors into a frenzy. Dubbed "The Morphy Find," these vintage toys have been discontinued since 1985 and are all in mint condition, packaged in their original Kenner factory boxes.
An Open Letter to the Starbucks Baristas on Alpine in Rockford
Coffee for me, like many other people, is a staple. It is my lifeline. No one is allowed to speak to me before I’ve consumed at least 2 cups. I’m just not me without it. Luckily, there are so many amazing places in the Stateline to explore and try new blends!
Chicago Traffic Worst in America – Drivers Lose 155 Hours a Year
Congratulations, Chicago. You have a brand new honor. You officially have the worst traffic in America with new data showing drivers lose an incredible 155 hours per year behind the wheel. This new data was shared by MSN and it appears based on a Washington Times report. It's based on...
Illinois Police Arrest Comedian Over Scary Road Rage Freak Out
This ugly road rage incident by a popular Illinois comedian is no laughing matter. I believe we all have our bad moments when driving. Another person behind the wheel can make an inappropriate move that rubs us the wrong way and the natural reaction is to get angry. Some drivers will take serious offense and it could elevate to a road rage incident. That's when it gets scary because you don't know exactly what people are capable of.
Illinois First Responders Rescue Woman Who Drove On Frozen Pond
It was a scary situation in Illinois when a woman drove her car onto the middle of a frozen pond. A woman in Lakewood had a very scary moment. Somehow, she drove her car a hundred feet into the middle of a frozen pond. I have several questions about this incident including how and why she ended up there. Unfortunately, I couldn't find those kinds of details. Maybe, her car slid on some ice. Did she get confused and think it was part of the road?
Rockford Police Issue Warrant for Man Accused of Pinnon’s Murder
Rockford Police have revealed the identity of a man who is wanted for the murder of a woman at Pinnon's Meats. According to the press release, detectives from the Rockford Police Department have completed their investigation into the shooting death of Peggy Anderson, the 63-year-old woman who was shot and killed during an apparent armed robbery this past Wednesday, January 11 at Pinnon's on North Court Street.
24-Year-Old Rockford Woman Killed in Head-On Collision Identified
The Winnebago County Coroner's Office has revealed the identity of a woman killed in a head-on collision in Rockford this past Friday evening (1/6). The accident occurred near the area of Springfield Road and Safford Avenue on the city's northwest side around 6:15 pm Friday when a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old man apparently crossed the center line.
WOMI Owensboro
Owensboro, KY
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0