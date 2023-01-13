ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WOMI Owensboro

Missouri Circus Elephants Retiring and Will ‘Roam the Land’

What do you do when you're an elephant and it's time to retire? If you're an elephant with a Missouri circus, the answer apparently is "roam the land" and no, I'm not kidding. This is not a fictional elephant urban legend, this is a real story shared by Newsweek even of what the Missouri Moolah Circus plans to do with its elephants once they're too old to be a part of their show. It appears this was part of an investigative report that was done by KSDK in St. Louis.
WOMI Owensboro

You Can Own a 100 Year Old One-Room Schoolhouse in Kentucky

If you're looking for a unique living space, this would definitely fit the bill!. These days when it comes to schools typically one teacher will teach a class of a few dozen kids around the same age. It didn't always work this way though. Back in the 19th and early 20th centuries, it was not uncommon to see one-room schoolhouses. In a one-room schoolhouse, there would be one teacher and she would teach students of all ages.
WOMI Owensboro

WATCH: KY Spring Breakers Heading to Florida…Don’t Miss the Belly-Flopping Monkeys

Do you know what never fails to command attention? Monkeys. Monkeys command attention. In fact, they quite literally command attention. If you're at the zoo, they always seem to be showing off. And if you were a child in Owensboro in the 1970s, you were glued to the display window outside of Baynham's Shoe Store. That's because, for whatever reasons, Baynham's had two monkeys in that window. While our moms were inside buying us footwear, we were locked into whatever those guys were going to do next.
New Hampshire Bulletin

States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says

Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a study released Thursday. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma, and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that boycott fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky.

