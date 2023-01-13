Do you know what never fails to command attention? Monkeys. Monkeys command attention. In fact, they quite literally command attention. If you're at the zoo, they always seem to be showing off. And if you were a child in Owensboro in the 1970s, you were glued to the display window outside of Baynham's Shoe Store. That's because, for whatever reasons, Baynham's had two monkeys in that window. While our moms were inside buying us footwear, we were locked into whatever those guys were going to do next.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 6 HOURS AGO