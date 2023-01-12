ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

ideastream.org

Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association picks new leadership, gets ready for 2023 Farm Bill

The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, otherwise known as OEFFA, recently announced its new executive director. The association prioritizes sustainable and organic agriculture, it holds agriculture conferences, certifies organic farms and serves as an advocacy institution for farming policy both at the state level and nationally. Rachel Tayse will...
OHIO STATE
ideastream.org

How will DeWine approach policymaking amid Ohio House leadership fight?

Although Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) was elected speaker of the Ohio House, Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) has said he is the leader of the House Republican caucus, leading to questions over how policymaking will be handled during the 135th General Assembly. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, was asked if...

