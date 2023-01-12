Read full article on original website
ideastream.org
Ohio employers with apprentices can apply for state funds through March
Employers who use apprentices will have until the end of March to apply for state grants of up to $25,000 to help cover the cost of training and tools they've incurred since mid-2020. The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services extended the deadline from the end of 2022, to...
ideastream.org
Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association picks new leadership, gets ready for 2023 Farm Bill
The Ohio Ecological Food and Farm Association, otherwise known as OEFFA, recently announced its new executive director. The association prioritizes sustainable and organic agriculture, it holds agriculture conferences, certifies organic farms and serves as an advocacy institution for farming policy both at the state level and nationally. Rachel Tayse will...
ideastream.org
How will DeWine approach policymaking amid Ohio House leadership fight?
Although Rep. Jason Stephens (R-Kitts Hill) was elected speaker of the Ohio House, Rep. Derek Merrin (R-Monclova) has said he is the leader of the House Republican caucus, leading to questions over how policymaking will be handled during the 135th General Assembly. Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, was asked if...
