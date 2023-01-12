Read full article on original website
Kody Lee Anderson, 22, Mountain Home, (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 22-year-old Kody Lee Anderson of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Kody Lee Anderson died Sunday in Fayetteville.
Beverly Farris, 32, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 32-year-old Beverly Farris of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Beverly Farris died Sunday at Washington Regional Hospital.
Margaret Catherine Griesi, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 73-year-old Margaret Catherine Griesi of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Margaret Catherine Griesi died January 7 at Baxter Health.
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Carrie Bernice McDaniel, 89, West Plains (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Carrie Bernice McDaniel of West Plains are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carrie Bernice McDaniel died Monday in Springfield.
Norfork sweeps Izard County at Driftwood Lanes
The Norfork High School bowling teams had another successful outing in Mountain Home on Monday as they swept Izard County. The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Cougars 13-0. Norfork also took the boys’ match 8-4. Both Norfork teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Wednesday for a tri-match with Flippin and Calico Rock.
Karla Louise O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)
Karla Louise (Huddleston) O’Neil nswered God’s call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O’Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!
Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, and Mountain Home will be wrapping up its current home stand. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play as they welcome Russellville to the Twin Lakes Area. The girls’ teams are currently tied for third in the 5A-West....
Basketball, bowling scheduled for Monday
Basketball and bowling make up the local Monday schedule. In high school bowling, Norfork hosts Izard County at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Bakersfield High School girls’ basketball team will play their opener in the Cabool Classic. The Lady Lions face Bradleyville at 7. Elsewhere on the high...
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
MH wrestling teams to host Searcy, Maumelle for tri-match
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are set for another home outing on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be on the junior high campus for a tri-match with Searcy and Maumelle. Action gets underway at 5.
MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
Norfork girls win Ron Booy Memorial Tournament, boys finish 2nd
The Norfork High School bowling teams hosted the Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers came away with the win on the girls’ side with 2,018 pins, beating out Southside Batesville by 121 pins. Concord finished third, and Izard County was fourth.
Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder
Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
MH girls finish 3rd in Searcy wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team ended up third in the Lady Lions Invitational Friday at Searcy. The Lady Bombers finished behind Searcy Black and Sylvan Hills Blue. Amelia Frounfelter led Mountain Home by winning the 155-pound division. Her three victories improves her record on the season...
MHPD receives retired ambulance from Baxter Health
Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Police Department Facebook page. Tuesday the Mountain Home Police Department received a donation from Baxter Health for the Special Response Unit. Baxter Health donated a retired ambulance to the department to replace the current vehicle used for the unit. Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin...
West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting
Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
