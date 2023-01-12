Karla Louise (Huddleston) O’Neil nswered God’s call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O’Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!

