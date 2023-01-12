ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Karla Louise O’Neil, 69, Mountain Home (Roller)

Karla Louise (Huddleston) O’Neil nswered God’s call on the early evening of January 1, 2023. Mrs. Huddleston O’Neil had family by her side when she left this world to be with the Lord. Karla, was the first of nine children born to Marvin Grundy Huddleston and Ola Suvenna (Flippin) Huddleston both of Flippin, Ar, on November 20, 1953, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was the mother of two, the grandmother of three, and the family of a troop!
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Norfork sweeps Izard County at Driftwood Lanes

The Norfork High School bowling teams had another successful outing in Mountain Home on Monday as they swept Izard County. The Lady Panthers shut out the Lady Cougars 13-0. Norfork also took the boys’ match 8-4. Both Norfork teams will return to Driftwood Lanes on Wednesday for a tri-match with Flippin and Calico Rock.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Tuesday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Russellville

High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule, and Mountain Home will be wrapping up its current home stand. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play as they welcome Russellville to the Twin Lakes Area. The girls’ teams are currently tied for third in the 5A-West....
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
KTLO

MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament

The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Basketball, bowling scheduled for Monday

Basketball and bowling make up the local Monday schedule. In high school bowling, Norfork hosts Izard County at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Bakersfield High School girls’ basketball team will play their opener in the Cabool Classic. The Lady Lions face Bradleyville at 7. Elsewhere on the high...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

MHPD receives retired ambulance from Baxter Health

Photo courtesy of Mountain Home Police Department Facebook page. Tuesday the Mountain Home Police Department received a donation from Baxter Health for the Special Response Unit. Baxter Health donated a retired ambulance to the department to replace the current vehicle used for the unit. Mountain Home Police Chief Eddie Griffin...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Country music world mourns loss of former Branson resident, CMT co-founder

Stan Hitchcock (Photo courtesy of MusicRow) The country music world is mourning a former area resident partly responsible for the launch of the Country Music Television (CMT) cable channel. Stan Hitchcock died Jan. 4 at the age of 86. According to Nashville music industry publication MusicRow, Hitchcock grew up on...
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

West Plains man acquitted in fatal truck stop shooting

Damian Henry (Photo courtesy of Howell County Jail via KYTV/KSPR) A West Plains man has been acquitted of a fatal shooting outside of a truck stop, according to a report from KYTV/KSPR. Damian Paul Henry had been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old James Harlan Vineyard of West Plains.
WEST PLAINS, MO

