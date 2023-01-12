Read full article on original website
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks
New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Where is New York State’s Biggest Tree?
New York state is known for having the best of everything. Whether it's related to food, nowhere else can compare to our pizza, bagels and bacon, egg and cheese options. Living in New York, especially the Hudson Valley is having the best of both worlds. There is always something scenic and beautiful to gaze at in the mountains or on the trails. The option of traveling to city life or even traveling to the Big Apple is easily accessible.
How Much the Average New Yorker Spends on Smoking in a Lifetime
Believe it or not America is still full of cigarette smokers. New York has a lot of smokers. How much are they spending on cigarettes?. Tobacco use is one of the nastiest killers in America. According to the CDC, a couple of the leading causes of death in America is heart disease and cancer. Both of which can be a result of chronic smoking. The habit kills over half a million people each year.
Walmart Goes Bagless In New York State Starting Wednesday
Make sure you bring a reusable bag with you for your purchased items the next time you go to Walmart. In New York State Walmart will no longer provide paper bags beginning on Wednesday. The company is going completely bagless at all stores across the state. This move to remove...
600,000 ‘Mega Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Are These Fireplaces Illegal In New York?
It seems that every day we learn about something new that New York State has banned or is planning on banning. From natural gas stoves to diesel trucks New York's government likes to make sure that the state is on the leading edge when it comes to reducing emissions. But...
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US
New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State
Hudson Valley residents will officially be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. The company was finally approved to open its first real Hudson Valley restaurant. Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York. The news of the...
Hear Ye! Upstate NY Town Has One of Nation’s Top Public Squares
The function of the town square has changed over the centuries, but even in 2023, it still serves as the central meeting place for the residents of a town. Events are held, meetings are conducted, and if nothing else, the public square is usually a nice spot to simply walk around.
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
It’s National Bagel Day Everyday at These 12 Great Upstate New York Cafes
January 15 is National Bagel Day. But I ask you this. Who celebrates the delicious and almighty bagel with just one day of the year?. I like bagels several times a week, personally. Everyone knows New York has the best bagels in the country. While our friends down near New...
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State
An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of New York residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of New York residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing that are already putting the squeeze on New York residents could go even higher, and families are also struggling with their daily expenses.
New, Very Contagious COVID Variant Spreading Swiftly In New York
Health officials in New York continue to be worried about a very infectious new strain of COVID as deaths skyrocket. The New York State Department of Health confirmed the XBB.1.5 variant, now makes up over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in New York. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly...
11 Hudson Valley Restaurants With Critical Health Code Violations
Over the past few months, 11 Hudson Valley restaurants received three or more critical health violations. Unsanitary kitchens, improper cooking practices and faulty equipment can all lead to a dangerous situation for restaurant patrons. The New York State Department of Health takes food contamination and the possibility of foodborne illness seriously. Because the public has a right to know how safe the food is that they're feeding their families, inspectors are sent on routine visits to restaurants, ensuring they're not putting customers in danger.
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
New Jersey witness photographs circle-shaped objects crossing sky
A New Jersey witness at Lopatcong Township reported watching and photographing a series of red and white, circle-shaped objects at 5:08 p.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
