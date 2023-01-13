ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball Player Kevin Castronovo is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week

BASKING RIDGE, NJ -- Kevin Castronovo made his name for the Ridge High School boys basketball team last season with a lethal 3-point shooting range.

But Castronovo, who sank 64 3-pointers as a junior, has become much more than just a long-range threat this season.

Averaging 11.5 points on a balanced Red Devils team that is off to a 9-1 start, Castronovo has contributed as a passer, a ball-handler and a defender this season.

"Kevin has been shooting the lights out, and he has been really tough on the defensive end," Ridge coach Brian Feath said. "However, his leadership this year has been tremendous. Kevin cares so much about his teammates and the team's success. He's so unselfish and an absolute winner."

Castronovo is the Valairco Heating & Cooling Ridge Athlete of the Week.

He recently had a three-game stretch in which he scored 51 points (17.0 per game) in victories over Phillipsburg, Montgomery and Cranford. Castronovo also had 13 points and five rebounds in Thursday night's 54-45 come-from-behind victory over Hillsborough.

"We would not be able to have this start without Kevin in charge," Feath said.

Castronovo answered these questions from TAPinto Basking Ridge this week.
Q: How long have you been playing basketball?
A: I have been playing basketball for 10 years now

Q: What are some of your team's goals and personal goals for this year's basketball season?
A: Some of my team's goals are to stick together and fight together to win each game, especially the big ones. A personal goal as a captain is to be a leader to the team and to make sure everyone plays together as a team, which is most important.

Q: Have you seen your game change since you arrived here?
A: I have definitely seen my type of game change throughout my high school career.

Q: What has been the best advice you have received from a coach?
A: The best advice I have received from my coaches was to always stick together as a team on and off the court.

Q: What has been your most memorable game to date?
A: My most memorable game to date happened most recently this year in our season opener against Hillsborough (Ridge rallied for a 55-53 win).

Q: Are you looking at colleges, and are you considering playing a sport in college?
A: I am continuing my academic career at Elon University but will not be playing sports there.

Q: Do you have a favorite subject?
A: My favorite subject would be anything involving Science.

Q: Who is your favorite athlete?
A: My favorite athlete is Steph Curry

Q: What do you like to do when you are not playing a sport?
A: Outside of sports, I enjoy spending time with my friends and family.

Valairco Heating & Cooling is the proud sponsor of the Ridge Athlete of the Week.

Valairco Heating & Cooling is family owned and operated and know that keeping your HVAC systems running smoothly is important to the comfort of our customers, their families, and their guests. That is why their family is dedicated to taking care of yours, no matter what the issue may be. Using only top-quality parts to perform a higher-standard of service and all their services are backed by their 50 years of professional experience and 5-year comprehensive warranties. This means that when you call our team at Valairco, you benefit from their total commitment to your complete satisfaction. Call 855.661.3300.

