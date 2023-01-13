Boys Basketball: Caldwell Wins 10th in a Row, Beats University

NEWARK, NJ -- The undefeated Caldwell boys basketball team won its 10th consecutive game, 66-52, over University on Thursday.

Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs, who broke to a 25-11 lead after one quarter and extended that to 45-21 by halftime.

Ray Zamloot finished with 16 points, Lorenzo Sozio netted 10 points and Ryan Lawrence had 10 points for Caldwell.

Rahmire Sanon-Kelly of winless University led all scorers with 23 points.



