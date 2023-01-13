ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Basketball: Caldwell Wins 10th in a Row, Beats University

NEWARK, NJ -- The undefeated Caldwell boys basketball team won its 10th consecutive game, 66-52, over University on Thursday.

Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 17 points to lead the Chiefs, who broke to a 25-11 lead after one quarter and extended that to 45-21 by halftime.

Ray Zamloot finished with 16 points, Lorenzo Sozio netted 10 points and Ryan Lawrence had 10 points for Caldwell.

Rahmire Sanon-Kelly of winless University led all scorers with 23 points.

TAPinto.net

Roselle Boys Basketball Back on a Winning Streak; Improve to 11-2

ROSELLE, NJ – Boys basketball have won their last four games to improve to an 11-2 record. They started the season with an impressive 7-0 record before hitting a small bump in the road. After a loss in the finals of the Joe Silvers tournament and a defeat by division leader, New Providence, the Rams got back on track and are full steam ahead. Roselle defeated Hillside 58-43 to start the recent winning streak. Tahdir Carson led the team in scoring with 18 points. Shane Jackson had a big game for the Rams with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 blocks. Isaiah...
ROSELLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Caldwell Stays Undefeated, Beating Bernards, 64-47

CALDWELL, NJ -- The Caldwell boys basketball team remained undefeated with a 64-47 victory over Bernards Sunday afternoon in the Dennis Gregory Memorial Classic at Caldwell University. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto scored 19 points to lead the Chiefs (12-0), who outscored Bernards, 16-3, in the second quarter to open a 32-12 lead at halftime. Ray Zamloot finished with 11 points and Ryan Lawrence totaled 10 points for Caldwell, which outscored Bernards, 21-2, at the foul line. Connor Laverty led the Mountaineers (7-6) with 15 points and Gabriel Morales finished with 10 points in the loss. Caldwell will play the first of two games against Irvington in the span of a week when the Chiefs host the Blue Knights Tuesday at 4 p.m.
CALDWELL, NJ
TAPinto.net

Kaitlin Capstraw Earns Ivy Rookie of the Week Award for Fourth Time

NEW HAVEN, CT. — West Orange’s Kiley Capstraw, Yale first-year guard, shot .500, had nine rebounds and made 20 points in two Ivy League away games that Yale won, earning Capstraw the Ivy League Rookie of the Week title four times out of five weeks. She scored 11 points, the second highest on the team, while getting five of her 10 shots at Dartmouth during Yale’s victory 57-47 on Jan 6. She also had seven rebounds, one away from her season high. Capstraw had nine points in the Bulldogs’ 71-70 overtime win at Harvard, including a critical three-pointer in overtime. Capstraw played the Harvard game...
NEW HAVEN, CT
TAPinto.net

Platek 17 Paces Chatham as All Five Starters Score in Double Digits in 8th Straight Boys Basketball Win, 67-50 vs. Morristown

CHATHAM, NJ -- Chatham boys basketball coach Todd Ervin's mantra after every game to his team is that they need to keep improving. But even Ervin had to admit he was impressed with the play of the Cougars after they defeated a good Morristown team, 67-50, to secure their eighth straight win on Saturday night.  "Is that what (our winning streak) is? Wow," Ervin said. "That's pretty good. Everyone I thought played good. That's what we want. We made free throws, which we haven't done all year, so it was a good effort." Ervin likely uttered a few more "wows" when he looked over the scorebook and...
CHATHAM, NJ
TAPinto.net

Two Spartan Wrestlers Medal at H/W/S 2023 Tournament

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ – Two Spartan wrestlers brought home medals from the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex 2023 tournament on Saturday.  The  13 annual tri-county meet was held at Phillipsburg High School. Bradley Maines took second place at 285 lbs and Logan Hrenenko earned a third place at 144 lbs. “I am very proud of these two,” Coach Daniel Trappe said. “They have been a big part of bringing this program back to where it was a few years ago.” The high school wrestling program has put together a 5-4 season. They will head to Morristown on Wednesday and host Pompton Lakes on Thursday. Other H/W/S wrestling news from Sparta High School: Sparta High School Girl's 2023 Wrestlers Earn Hardware, Make History at H/W/S  
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

HS BOYS BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Scores a Season High Game Against Plainfield

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Scoring from its big three of Andrew Martin, Ameer Herran and Mathew Scerbo, Jr. led the Phillipsburg High School boys basketball team to its highest point total of the season in a 74-42 shellacking of host Plainfield on Saturday.   Martin and Herran each scored 18 points and Scerbo Jr. contributed 17 at the Stateliners built a 38-20 halftime lead and cruised to their second straight victory. Jayveon Jackson returned after missing two games with an ankle injury and added eight points off the bench.   “We started off well in the first quarter,” Stateliner coach Todd Sigafoos said. “Plainfield tried...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Premier Properties Welcomes RU Basketball Star

NEW BRUNSWICK - Premier Properties of New Brunswick has welcomed its newest resident – Paul Mulcahy. And, no, after all the full-throated cheering at the Jersey Mike's Arena on Sunday in a victory over Ohio State, we don't need to explain who that is. “Premier Properties was the perfect fit for me and my situation,” Mulcahy said. “The location is easy to get wherever I need to go – including the practice facility.” Premier Properties of New Brunswick specializes in new residential construction, providing Rutgers students and others with state-of-the-art safety, security and comfortable living within step of the campus. “Our buildings are strategically located within New Brunswick...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Union Clamps Down on Summit, 50-36

UNION, NJ -- Opponents can usually depend on the Union boys basketball team playing four quarters of tough defense against them. When the Farmers couple that defensive effort with 65 percent shooting in the second half of a game, they're very difficult to beat. After a challenging week with three home losses against quality opponents, Union cooled off a hot Summit team, 50-36, in a showcase game at Kean University Sunday afternoon. Union snapped Summit's seven-game winning streak. Trailing by one point at halftime, Union came out and shot 75 percent (9 for 12) from the floor in the third quarter, then started...
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chargers Coach Steve Mate Celebrates Milestone with Alumni as Spotswood Defeats Somerville for Sixth Straight

SPOTSWOOD, NJ - On December 29, longtime Spotswood High School head basketball coach Steve Mate earned a major milestone. Mate coached his 400th victory behind the bench in the Chargers win over Great Oaks Charter in the consolation game of the Crusader Classic. Mate has been the Chargers head boys' basketball coach for the past 28 seasons. On Saturday, Mate had the unique opportunity to celebrate with Chargers boys basketball alumni along with his family members at the game against Somerville High School. On the court, the Chargers wrapped up the team's 10th victory of the season, defeating Somerville 64-47. Spotswood took a 27-23...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Hanover Park Defeats Newton, 61-32

EAST HANOVER, NJ -- The Hanover Park girls basketball team built a 12-point halftime lead on the way to a 61-32 victory over Newton on Saturday. Samantha Cicerone scored 23 points and came down with 10 rebounds for Hanover Park (5-4), who outscored Newton, 20-10, in the third quarter to built a 22-point lead. Gina Lagravenis finished with nine points and Sadie O'Donnell and Alyssa Alfano shared the team lead in assists with three apiece for the Hornets.
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Hoboken Beats Kearny, 57-26

HOBOKEN, NJ -- The Hoboken boys basketball team opened a 20-point lead after one quarter and went on to a 57-26 victory over Kearny on Saturday. Joel Lopez scored 17 points and handed out five assists for Hoboken (9-3), which led, 26-6, after one quarter and 44-13 at halftime. Lamir Boxley finished with 15 points and Bryson Lopez grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked four shots to go with four points for the RedWings.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newton Girls Basketball Team Loses Two in a Row

NEWTON, NJ—The Newton High School girls basketball team lost two games this week. They hosted Morris Tech on Thursday and played away against Hanover Park on Saturday. Newton fell to Hanover Park 61-31. Catherine Vena and Sophia Brondo led the Braves, dropping in 10 points each. Jolen Stoner, Caitlyn Pokrywa and Sophia May all added points to the total.  The Braves dropped the match up against Morris Tech, 65-40 on Thursday. Pokrywa was top Braves scorer with 13 points. May and Jordyn Young put up six points apiece. Brondo, Vena, Samantha Sutton, Stoner all put points on the board. The Newton High School girls basketball team’s overall record is 5-4 and NJAC-Colonial division record is 4-1. They will play away against Hopatcong on Tuesday, January 17 beginning at 7 p.m.  
NEWTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Girls Basketball: Bayonne Tops Hudson Catholic, 51-39

JERSEY CITY, NJ -- The Bayonne girls basketball team pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 51-39 victory over Hudson Catholic on Friday. Cyniah Smith scored 12 points and came up with three steals for Bayonne (11-2), which outscored Hudson Catholic, 22-11, in the fourth quarter after leading by one point after three periods. McKenzie Neal collected 11 points and seven rebounds for the Bees, who also got eight points from Christina Centeno and seven rebounds, four assists and four points from Janaya Meyers.
BAYONNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Wrestling: Union Wins Over Dover, 48-34

MADISON, NJ -- The Union wrestling team came away with a 48-34 victory over Dover in a quad match at Madison High School on Saturday. Union's team record is 4-7. Dover is 3-7. 126: Woodley Auciel (U) — Pin 2:12 Jason Castaneda (D) 132: Ariel Azeredo (U) — Pin 1:48 Matthew Le (D) 144: Fabian Mino (U) — Pin 2:17 Darwin Meza (D) 150: Aidan Cross (U) — Pin 5:19 Erick Reyes (D) 175: Daniel Collin (U) — Pin 0:30 Joel Villanueva (D) 190: Adams Jacques (U) — Pin 0:27 Angel Bonilla (D) 215: Nicholas Gonzalez (U) — Pin 0:18 Jeffrey Almendarez (D) 285: Obreight Ingram (U) — Pin 1:09 Roberto Garcia-Gonzalez (D)
DOVER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Rutgers Men's Basketball: Scarlet Knights Down Ohio State in OT

PISCATAWAY, NJ – Junior guard Cam Spencer finished with a team-high 21 points and junior forward Mawot Mag hit the game-winning three-pointer as the Rutgers men’s basketball team downed Ohio State in overtime, 68-64, on Sunday, Jan. 15. Mag, who finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, hit a three from the corner to give the Scarlet Knights (13-5 overall, 5-2 Big Ten) the lead for good in a tightly contested game that featured 18 lead changes in regulation.  “Paul (Mulcahy) had the ball and he was going to break down his defender,” Mag said. “We were all spaced out, and I had...
COLUMBUS, OH
TAPinto.net

Boys Basketball: Perth Amboy Stuns Woodbridge with Shot at the Buzzer, 63-62

WOODBRIDGE, NJ -- Ariel Perez' 3-pointer as time ran out gave Perth Amboy a 63-62 boys basketball victory over Woodbridge before a large, boisterous crowd Saturday afternoon. Perez had been scoreless before sinking his game-winner from the right side of the arc, where officials ruled that his foot was not touching any part of the tape. Perth Amboy (7-3) avenged a similar loss to Woodbridge (7-5) on opening night by a 49-47 score on Dec. 15, 2022. The rematch, which was physically played and hotly contested right from the opening tip, seemed destined to come down to a final possession. Woodbridge had rallied...
PERTH AMBOY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Special Needs Basketball Players Needed for Fun and Friendship

Hunterdon County Special Olympics Basketball is growing and seeking players to join its Jaguars 2 and Jaguars 3 teams for the upcoming Special Olympics season. All special needs athletes are welcome to join in the fun of this amazing program. “We welcome and have had players on both teams that have a little knowledge of the game and some that know absolutely nothing about basketball when they first join us,” explained Coach Walt Wilson. “We have a full range of athletes with special needs. Autism, Down Syndrome, and many others. Some can dribble a basketball, shoot and know the basic rules. Some cannot dribble or shoot...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Morristown Ice Hockey Fell to Hillsborough; 7-5

MORRISTOWN, NJ -  Morristown ice hockey fell to Hillsborough 7-5 in a high scoring affair. The game was tied at 4 after two periods but the Colonials were outscored by the Raiders 3-1 in the final 15 minutes. Jackson Byrne had the first three goals for Morristown for a hat trick. Willem Kerr and Clark Smith had the other two goals for the Colonials. Morristown is now 5-7-1 on the season and will play against Ridge for their next game on Thursday.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

John Jay Rolls on Senior Night

CROSS RIVER, N.Y. - On a roll, John Jay entered the game on Wednesday, Jan. 12 with a 7-3 record, and Nyack, who just joined the conference, was not entirely sure why the Wolves’ interest was elevated.  “It’s our senior night, and we didn’t want to lose,” said Annabel Brennan, whose play spoke the loudest in the 49-41 victory. After Nyack jumped out to a 5-1 lead, Brennan drove hard to the paint and barely took note of the three defenders in the way. The senior missed the layup, but the effort showed how hell-bent for the hoop she would be the rest...
NYACK, NY
