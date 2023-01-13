Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
Google Chrome ‘will stop working properly’ for millions next week in shock shutdown
GOOGLE Chrome users browsing on an older version of Windows are racing to upgrade to a newer edition. The search engine is set to halt technical and security support for the browser running on Windows 7 next week. Google tabled plans to ditch its support offering in July 2021. But...
Google serves up fake AMD driver downloads in search results
Beware malware served up in Google ads. Again...
Still running Windows 7? Time to upgrade your vulnerable machine
Microsoft has ended support for updates to Windows 7, including the Extended Security Upgrade (ESU) program. Time to upgrade your outdated operating system.
How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to delete embarrassing autofill entries across multiple devices and operating systems to secure your privacy.
Urgent warning issued to all Android phone owners – it’s ‘critical’ that you act today
GOOGLE has urged all Android phone owners to download its newest security patch to make sure devices are protected. There are a number of security vulnerabilities affecting Android devices, Google explained. The latest patch is designed to remedy 40 potential security issues. "The Android security patch level refers to a...
makeuseof.com
What Is the Windows ODBC Data Sources App, and How Do You Access It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Microsoft ODBC Data Sources tool helps you connect your apps to various database management systems. But how does this tool work, and what are the different ways to access it? Let's dive in and find out.
Get the Windows 10 taskbar back on Windows 11
Get the power of Windows 11 with the functionality of Windows 10. Windows / UnsplashExplorerPatcher can bring back the old taskbar and undo other Win11 updates.
makeuseof.com
How to Switch Your Windows PC From a Microsoft Account to a Local Account
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Using your computer with a Microsoft account is one of the best ways to enhance the Windows user experience. For example, it allows you to sync settings and preferences across Windows devices, download restricted apps from the Microsoft Store, and use One Drive for cloud storage on your PC.
technewstoday.com
How to Clear TPM on Windows 11
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) is a chip on the motherboard that stores the cryptographic keys and is generally used for digital right management (DRM). It protects the data such as the encryption keys, user credentials, and certificates. Microsoft has programmed the latest iterations of Windows OS i.e Windows 10 and...
The Windows Club
Desktop icons disappear when I click on them [Fix]
Some users have reported that the Desktop icons on their Windows PC disappear when they click on them. Now the linked post will help you if the Desktop shortcuts go missing – but if they disappear after you click on them, then it could be malware, a software conflict, or a system glitch that is causing this issue. Well, here are some fixes for you if it is the latter issue that you are facing.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
The Windows Club
Fix 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) Camera Error on Windows 11/10
Are you experiencing error code 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) in the Windows Camera app? Several Windows users have reported getting this error code 0xA00F4245 (0x80070005) when they open their Camera app. The full error message that users get is as follows:. We need your permission. To use this app, open Privacy settings,...
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
makeuseof.com
How to Enable Checkboxes to Select Files in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Windows checkboxes, also known as Item checkboxes, allow you to select multiple files and folders in File Explorer easily. By default, this feature is disabled in Windows 11, but you can quickly enable it by making some simple customizations.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix ALT Codes Not Working on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. ALT codes are a great way to quickly enter special characters, symbols, and letters into your documents or other text fields. However, sometimes they don't work as expected and can be difficult to troubleshoot.
The Windows Club
Character Map not working in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you what you can do if the Character Map is not working in Windows 11/10. Character Map is a Windows built-in tool that allows users of the Windows OS to see all the special characters available in each font installed on the computer. It also displays the Unicode of the selected character and the keyboard input required to type the character.
ZDNet
Apple Music, Apple TV apps are coming to Windows 11
Previews of the Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps are available in the Microsoft Store on Windows 11, Microsoft has said as it published its latest Windows 11 preview. Apple's iTunes for macOS went away a few years ago, but not for Windows. In October last year, Microsoft...
The Windows Club
How to Lock a File or Folder in Windows 11/10
Your computer is the home of a lot of important information. Be it your business reports, bank statements, personal information, or more. And if multiple users are using your computer, you might want to safeguard your files. Hence, you may ask how to lock a file or folder in Windows 11/10. Locking a folder or file in Windows isn’t a tricky thing to do. Windows itself gives you all the necessary options. So let’s go ahead and learn about it.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Sign-Ins on Windows 10
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Like all operating systems, Windows 10 allows you to protect your PC through a password by setting up an account. But having to sign in all the time can become obnoxious if you don’t want, for whatever reason, to keep locking and unlocking your computer.
Comments / 0