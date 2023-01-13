Read full article on original website
brooklynsportsworld.com
Albertus Magnus’ Bigs Too Much for Holy Cross in 20-Point Win in Hoopers NY’s Coaches Choice USA MLK Tourney
One thing Albertus Magnus (Bardonia, N.Y.) girls’ basketball team possesses is size, and it used that advantage to a tee to create mismatches down low en route to a 69-49 victory over Holy Cross (Queens, N.Y.) at Hoopers NY and Coaches Choice USA MLK tournament at Wagner High School Saturday on Staten Island.
brooklynsportsworld.com
Schrecker, Nisbet Propel New Dorp to Big Win Over Beacon in Coaches Choice USA, Hoopers NY MLK Classic
New Dorp guard Jordanna Schrecker launched a three-pointer in the first minute of its game against Beacon, as she was fouled, and then proceeded to come down on her ankle. For a moment, the crowd held its collective breath, but the sophomore standout proved to be all right. She dusted off the momentary ankle woe and went on to drain a game-best 22 points with13 rebounds and four assists in the Central Cougars’ 62-29 non-league victory over Beacon (Manhattan) at the Hoopers NY’s and Coaches Choice USA MLK Classic tournament at Wagner High School Saturday on Staten Island.
Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines
NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
New York Mega Millions players win in Manhattan, Queens, Newburgh, Plainview
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mega Millions players across New York snagged some big wins in Friday’s drawing, lottery officials said. Someone in Maine snagged the ticket for the $1.35 billion grand prize. The winning numbers on Friday night were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and gold Mega Ball 14. Four second-prize tickets worth $1 million […]
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Hempstead holds 30th annual MLK Day Parade, honors activist Hazel Dukes
The event hit its 30-year milestone and is Long Island's oldest annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade.
Meet The 2 Largest Landowners In New York State
Have you ever wondered who owns the most land in New York State? Is it a private family, or a business?. A website called World Population Review has pretty up to date information and stats on land owners around the world. Approximately 72% of land in the United States is...
pix11.com
Snow threatens NYC area this week
Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
Chick-fil-A to Open New Location in Yonkers, New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Bronx News 12 and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52
Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire
NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in New York
NEW YORK -- Four second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, in the Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday. The winning tickets, which matched five numbers from Friday night's drawing, were sold in Long Island City, Manhattan, Newburgh and Plainview.The winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14.The owner of Mega News on East 57th Street and Second Avenue says this isn't the first time someone hit big in his store."This is the third time we've got a winner here, so first time, like $250,000, and the second...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
Hunter rescued after kayak capsizes in Suffolk County
An eyewitness saw Nicholas Shakalis fall into the water in Narrow Bay on Sunday morning and immediately called 911.
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus — a deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas — found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan at the Staten Island Ferry stop Saturday afternoon. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her […]
Armed bar fight in Islip ends with innocent bystander shot in neck: Police
Officials say a fight broke out and the gun discharged. A woman nearby was shot in the neck.
George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video
He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
arizonasuntimes.com
New York Lawmakers Weigh Investigation into Jewish University over $230 Million in State Funding
New York state senators threatened an investigation Wednesday into allegations that Yeshiva University misrepresented itself to receive $230 million in state funding, according to a letter sent to the Jewish school. Yeshiva is currently embroiled in a lawsuit regarding the school’s refusal to officially recognize the YU Pride Alliance, an...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
