North Babylon, NY

brooklynsportsworld.com

Schrecker, Nisbet Propel New Dorp to Big Win Over Beacon in Coaches Choice USA, Hoopers NY MLK Classic

New Dorp guard Jordanna Schrecker launched a three-pointer in the first minute of its game against Beacon, as she was fouled, and then proceeded to come down on her ankle. For a moment, the crowd held its collective breath, but the sophomore standout proved to be all right. She dusted off the momentary ankle woe and went on to drain a game-best 22 points with13 rebounds and four assists in the Central Cougars’ 62-29 non-league victory over Beacon (Manhattan) at the Hoopers NY’s and Coaches Choice USA MLK Classic tournament at Wagner High School Saturday on Staten Island.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS New York

Long Island family has made sure AEDs are in schools and on sidelines

NORTHPORT, N.Y. -- The momentum continues to build for Damar Hamlin, two weeks after he suffered cardiac arrest on the football field.An automated external defibrillator was used to save his life. AEDs gained prominence 23 years ago, thanks to one Long Island family pushing to have them in schools and on sidelines.America watched as Hamlin's life hung in the balance after he was hurt during the Monday Night Football game between his Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals back on Jan. 2."This is exactly what happened to Louis," John Acompora said."Thinking about [Hamlin's] mom and dad in the stands and...
NORTHPORT, NY
Daily Voice

2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000

BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Snow threatens NYC area this week

Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Sunday will be sunny but chilly with blustering winds. The week kicks off with seasonable temperatures before some snow or rain arrives Thursday. Adams demands national solution...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Daniel Preston, an owner of company with stake in Calverton land deal with Riverhead, dies at 52

Luminati Aerospace owner Daniel Preston, 52, died at his home in Little Falls, New York on Thursday, Jan. 12. The cause was cancer, according to a family friend. Preston’s company is part owner of Calverton Aviation & Technology, the company in a $40 million contract with the Town of Riverhead to purchase nearly all of town’s vacant land in the Calverton Enterprise Park. Calverton Aviation & Technology, formed in 2017, is a joint venture of Luminati Aerospace and Triple Five Group.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Shore News Network

One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire

NEW YORK, NY – One person has been reported dead at home at 759 Howard Avenue in Brooklyn. A woman, whose name was not released, died in a three-alarm fire Saturday morning. Firefighters rescued one person via a tower ladder from the second floor. The woman’s body was found on the third floor of the building. FDNY Deputy Chief Jim Carney said 33 units and 138 firefighters battled the fire to get it under control. The post One dead in Brooklyn three-alarm fire appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

4 Mega Millions tickets worth $1 million sold in New York

NEW YORK -- Four second-prize tickets, each worth $1 million, in the Jan. 13 Mega Millions drawing were sold in New York, the lottery said Saturday. The winning tickets, which matched five numbers from Friday night's drawing, were sold in Long Island City, Manhattan, Newburgh and Plainview.The winning numbers were: 30, 43, 45, 46, 61 and a Mega Ball of 14.The owner of Mega News on East 57th Street and Second Avenue says this isn't the first time someone hit big in his store."This is the third time we've got a winner here, so first time, like $250,000, and the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

George Santos introduced himself as ‘Anthony Devolder’ in resurfaced 2019 video

He’s not Jewish, he didn’t go to ritzy New York City schools and apparently he sometimes goes by a secret alias. Controversial Congressman George Santos introduced himself as “Anthony Devolder” during a Q&A session at a 2019 “Walk Away LGBT” event in NYC, a resurfaced video of the event shows. “So my name is Anthony Devolder. I’m a New York City resident. I recently founded a group called United for Trump. So if you guys want to follow, that would be awesome,” Santos can be seen saying in the clip. Santos, whose claims his full name is George Anthony Devolder Santos, curiously decided...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

