WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire on Beekman Street in North Fairmount
CINCINNATI — Reports of a vehicle on fire on Beekman Street in North Fairmount. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Report of a fire in the 8100 block of Montgomery Road in Madeira
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire in the 8100 block of Montgomery Road in Madeira. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Summerside Road in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township
CINCINNATI — Crews on scene of a reported barn fire on Old State Route 74 in Union Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Sarah Sharp sent WLWT News 5 this video...
WLWT 5
Police respond to reports of shots fired on Kinney Avenue in Evanston
CINCINNATI — Police respond to reports of shots fired on Kinney Avenue in Evanston. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Brentwater Place in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down at Glenway Avenue and Parkcrest Lane in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of wires down at Glenway Avenue and Parkcrest Lane in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WLWT 5
Crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Madison Road in East Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews are on the scene of a vehicle fire on Madison Road at Cinnamon Court in East Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Road in Spring Grove Village. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Structure fire reported on Glenway Avenue in Green Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
WLWT 5
Report of a man shot in the leg on Harrison Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a man shot in the leg in the 2900 block of Harrison Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Reports of an assault with injuries on Winton Meadows Court in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with possible entrapment in Highland Heights
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Report of a crash with a car on its top, possible entrapment, in Highland Heights. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a shooting victim at 11700 Princeton Pike in Springdale
CINCINNATI — Crews are on scene in the 11000 block of Princeton Pike, Springdale for a shooting victim. The condition of the victim is unknown. He was reportedly shot at a different location. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live...
whbc.com
Shots Fired in Altercation at Cincinnati-Area Amazon Facility
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – A major disagreement between two Amazon drivers at a company distribution facility near Cincinnati lands one of them in jail. 23-year-old Shedrick Washington was arrested after police say he fired three shots into the victim’s Lincoln Town Car in...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash on Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, blocking traffic
CINCINNATI — Report of a crash on McPherson Avenue at Warsaw Avenue in East Price Hill, blocking traffic. One driver reportedly fled the scene. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here.This story was curated by Hearst's...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Applegate and Robb in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash involving a Metro bus on Applegate and Robb in Cheviot. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to reported crash with injuries on Victory Parkway in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on south I-71 at US 50 in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along southbound I-71 at U.S. 50 in downtown Cincinnati has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash on the interstate in downtown Cincinnati. According to traffic cameras from the Ohio...
