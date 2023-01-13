From going through elementary school at Happy Hill Elementary to hanging out with friends at the Northridge Mall, Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. has many fond memories of growing up in Milwaukee’s 9th district. Those memories of friends, family, and community interaction there are the fuel to the fire in Goodwin’s campaign for the alderman seat to be filled in District 9. While Goodwin feels compelled to run by conditions in his district, such as the closed-down Northridge Mall, he also has been inspired by the loss of his godmother, Dr. Sylvia Tiwari, that occurred in 2018 due to reckless driving.

