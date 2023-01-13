Read full article on original website
“It’s time for District 9 to dream again.” Reckless driving, public safety key issues for Milwaukee alder candidate Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr.
From going through elementary school at Happy Hill Elementary to hanging out with friends at the Northridge Mall, Rev. Dr. Russell Antonio Goodwin, Sr. has many fond memories of growing up in Milwaukee’s 9th district. Those memories of friends, family, and community interaction there are the fuel to the fire in Goodwin’s campaign for the alderman seat to be filled in District 9. While Goodwin feels compelled to run by conditions in his district, such as the closed-down Northridge Mall, he also has been inspired by the loss of his godmother, Dr. Sylvia Tiwari, that occurred in 2018 due to reckless driving.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin FoodShare reductions coming: 'This is no joke'
MILWAUKEE - During a time when groceries are getting more expensive, hundreds of thousands of Americans will soon have less money for food. Come March 1, the federal government is ending extra FoodShare benefits put in place in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin...
500 Black Tuxedos event showcases Milwaukee community
The goal of the annual 500 Black Tuxedo Event: dressing up young men to provide them a physical reminder of what they’re worth and what they can be.
marinelink.com
Jackie Q. Carter to Serve as Director at Port Milwaukee
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has selected Jackie Q. Carter to serve as Municipal Port Director. In this position, Carter will direct commercial and recreational operations at Port Milwaukee, oversee a staff of twenty people, and administer Foreign Trade Zone No. 41. The appointment is subject to Common Council approval. A...
CBS 58
City of Racine invests more than $500K in violence prevention
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One day after Milwaukee officials laid out their crime numbers, Racine officials are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to battling violence. Racine Mayor Cory Mason announced Friday, Jan. 13, that the city awarded $513,874.80 in grants to local organizations to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
New Milwaukee community prosecutor; 'addressing problems proactively'
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's south side is getting a community prosecutor. The goal is to focus on specific crimes with hopes of preventing them from becoming a bigger problem. Francesco Mineo is a Milwaukee County Assistant District Attorney adding extra duties as the Milwaukee Police District 6 Community Prosecutor. "I’m here...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine Man on track to walk again after horrifying crash in 2018
It’s now been 4 years since William “Bill” Martin, a former Racine Horlick High School teacher, was involved in a serious crash in Caledonia that nearly took his life and took his wife’s life. Now he’s trying to regain his independence and mobility, and has made remarkable strides.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
MLK Day Milwaukee parking, garbage collection changes
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Department of Public Works will be modifying certain operations due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list of changes that residents need to know. Garbage, recycling, and drop-off centers. There will be no garbage and recycling pick-up on Monday, Jan. 16. Reminder: Collection...
spectrumnews1.com
Bird watchers flock to Milwaukee in search of Mandarin duck
MILWAUKEE — People from all across Wisconsin have been flocking to Milwaukee’s shores in search of the Mandarin duck. Cathay Busch is an avid bird watcher and was lucky enough to see the Mandarin duck earlier this month. “I have never seen one before besides Wednesday, I just...
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
cwbradio.com
Vos Says He Won't Agree to Updating Shared Revenue Program Without Spending Reforms From Local Governments
(By Evan Casey, Wisconsin Public Radio) Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said he won't agree to updating Wisconsin's shared revenue program without spending reforms from local governments, even as Milwaukee officials believe they've already cut millions of dollars from their budget. According to Evan Casey with Wisconsin Public Radio,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee domestic violence homicide near 37th and Hopkins
MILWAUKEE - A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 37th and Hopkins on Friday night, Jan. 13. Police said the incident happened around 10:30 p.m. The victim died from his wounds on the scene. Officers took a 24-year-old Milwaukee woman into custody. Two firearms were recovered. Officials concluded...
"Incredibly racist": Wisconsin GOP official boasts about suppressing Black, Hispanic voters
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Voting rights advocates in Wisconsin on Thursday called on a far-right conspiracy theorist and member of the state's election authority to resign following revelations that he boasted about suppressing Black and Brown Milwaukee voters during last year's midterms.
500 Black Tuxedos event returns to Milwaukee this weekend
The 500 Black Tuxedos event is returning to Milwaukee this weekend, providing young men in the area with a day of mentorship and fine dining.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
First-ever Latina RUSD board member resigns, position to be filled before April election
RACINE — A Racine Unified school board member has resigned, and a new board member is expected to be appointed in the next few weeks. Dulce Cervantes, the first Latina to serve on the RUSD board, stepped down Thursday from her position representing District 3 to spend more time with her family.
Why are Milwaukee County attorneys working out of police stations?
There’s a group of prosecutors from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office who spend more time in specific neighborhoods than at the courthouse.
grocerydive.com
Chicago’s Go Grocer expands to Milwaukee
Chicago’s Go Grocer is expanding to Milwaukee, beginning with two new locations, according to local business publication BizTimes. The first location, opening on Jan. 18, is a 1,985-square-foot storefront in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward. A second location, spanning 2,430 square feet with a small indoor seating area, is set to open in the city’s Brewery District this summer.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
13th and Hopkins shooting; Milwaukee man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 13th and Hopkins on Sunday morning, Jan. 15. Police said the shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. Officials said the incident could be robbery related. Milwaukee police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee standoff near 85th and Brown Deer, man arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee standoff ended with an arrest Sunday evening, Jan. 15 near 85th and Brown Deer. The arrest happened around 6 p.m. Police haven't answered our questions yet about what led to this standoff, but FOX6 viewers started calling our newsroom about this before 5 p.m. When we...
“It’s not about politics. It’s about people.” Dwain Berry looks to represent Milwaukee’s 9th District as alderperson
At the age of 16, Dwain Berry was already working in Milwaukee as a youth organizer fighting for civil rights, especially the right to fair housing. In 2023, Berry will be organizing his efforts around the community again by running for the 9th District alderman position in Milwaukee. As someone who has been working in the field around issues of substance abuse, mental health, and domestic violence for 30 years, Berry’s call to action was witnessing his own elderly parents hesitant to enjoy their own front porch due to feelings of unsafety.
