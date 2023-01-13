There’s help on the way for the Cowboys’ depleted receiving corps. Just days after announcing an Oklahoma State offer, Tykie Andrews announced his pledge on Twitter. Andrews is a 6-foot-1, 180 receiver who hails from Enid High School where he played under head coach Rashaun Woods, a former All-American and record-setting wideout at OSU. Andrews somehow played under the radar despite strong production and success at Enid. He led his Plainsmen to the state 6A-I playoffs logging 1,551 and 17 touchdowns on 135 catches as a senior.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO