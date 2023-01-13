Read full article on original website
Related
Oklahoma City University Announces Death Of Longtime Soccer Coach
Longtime Oklahoma City University soccer coach Brian Harvey has passed away, according to the school. Harvey was a founder of the university's men and women's soccer teams and put in 34 years as coach, winning more than 800 games.
Moore's Payton Thomas defeats two-time state champion to claim conference title in 190-pound division
By Michael Kinney OKLAHOMA CITY - Moore High’s Payton Thomas had faced Stillwater’s AJ Heeg once before. The two were both juniors at the time and Heeg, who was wrestling at Edmond Memorial, prevailed on his way to winning his second state championship. Despite that, when the pair faced off ...
Former OU Senior Associate Athletic Director Named New Athletic Director For Mississippi State
Mississippi State has named Oklahoma's Zac Selmon as its new athletic director. At just 37 years old, Selmon has already earned a spot on the College Football Rules Committee and has been serving on Oklahoma's Executive Leadership team. His official title at OU was Senior Associate Athletic Director, and his...
Oklahoma State flips 2023 wideout Jalen Pope from Air Force
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is making moves once again as it continues to piece together its 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Cowboys received a verbal commitment from Aledo (Tex.) wideout Jalen Pope during an official visit. It is the fourth new pledge of the weekend for the Pokes.
ocolly.com
OSU football: What Michigan State transfer Collins means for Cowboys
Another day. Another incoming transfer for Oklahoma State. Saturday afternoon, former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins announced his transfer via Twitter. He becomes OSU’s 11th transfer and first transfer running back. Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler originally committed to OSU but flipped to Minnesota on Friday. Collins, a...
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Oklahoma RB Announces Retirement From Football
Sooners walk-on running back Jaden Knowles announced on Saturday that he would be stepping away from the sport.
pistolsfiringblog.com
2023 Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Commits to Oklahoma State
There’s help on the way for the Cowboys’ depleted receiving corps. Just days after announcing an Oklahoma State offer, Tykie Andrews announced his pledge on Twitter. Andrews is a 6-foot-1, 180 receiver who hails from Enid High School where he played under head coach Rashaun Woods, a former All-American and record-setting wideout at OSU. Andrews somehow played under the radar despite strong production and success at Enid. He led his Plainsmen to the state 6A-I playoffs logging 1,551 and 17 touchdowns on 135 catches as a senior.
arizonasuntimes.com
Major University Sued over Speech Policies
Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a Punishment
The punishment may not always fit the 'crime'. An Oklahoma mother was so upset that a teacher forced her third-grader to perform a 15-minute 'wall sit' as a punishment that she is taking him out of class until the school district takes care of the situation appropriately.
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Loss to Oklahoma
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to discuss Sunday's loss.
ktxs.com
Okla. teacher boasts teaching 'trans girls are girls' and 'antiracist' history to students
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TND) — An Oklahoma high school social studies teacher says he teaches his students that "trans girls are girls" along with "antiracist" history, prompting strong backlash in a state where lawmakers passed a ban on teaching critical race theory in 2021. Aaron Baker, a high school...
KOCO
Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation
EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
Oklahoma Daily
Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
Oklahoma City Zoo announces passing of beloved bobcat
The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is mourning the loss of a young bobcat.
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.
The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
OU Basketball: Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat No. 23 Kansas
Despite shooting just 28 percent from the field during the first three quarters, the No. 19-ranked Sooners rallied for a ranked win on Saturday.
Midwest City FD mourning passing of longtime firefighter
A local community is mourning the loss of a hero.
kswo.com
Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
Comments / 0