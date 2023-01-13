ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Oklahoma State flips 2023 wideout Jalen Pope from Air Force

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football is making moves once again as it continues to piece together its 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, the Cowboys received a verbal commitment from Aledo (Tex.) wideout Jalen Pope during an official visit. It is the fourth new pledge of the weekend for the Pokes.
STILLWATER, OK
ocolly.com

OSU football: What Michigan State transfer Collins means for Cowboys

Another day. Another incoming transfer for Oklahoma State. Saturday afternoon, former Michigan State running back Elijah Collins announced his transfer via Twitter. He becomes OSU’s 11th transfer and first transfer running back. Western Michigan transfer Sean Tyler originally committed to OSU but flipped to Minnesota on Friday. Collins, a...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

2023 Enid Wide Receiver Tykie Andrews Commits to Oklahoma State

There’s help on the way for the Cowboys’ depleted receiving corps. Just days after announcing an Oklahoma State offer, Tykie Andrews announced his pledge on Twitter. Andrews is a 6-foot-1, 180 receiver who hails from Enid High School where he played under head coach Rashaun Woods, a former All-American and record-setting wideout at OSU. Andrews somehow played under the radar despite strong production and success at Enid. He led his Plainsmen to the state 6A-I playoffs logging 1,551 and 17 touchdowns on 135 catches as a senior.
STILLWATER, OK
arizonasuntimes.com

Major University Sued over Speech Policies

Oklahoma State University (OSU) violated students’ First and Fourteenth amendment rights by enforcing policies which police speech concerning political and social issues, according to a lawsuit filed by legal group Speech First on Tuesday. OSU enforces policies which “deter, suppress, and punish speech about political and social issues of...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Students at two Edmond schools left shocked after an inappropriate image during video presentation

EDMOND, Okla. — Students at two Edmond Public Schools were left shocked after an offensive, inappropriate image was on display during a video presentation. Now, the district and Edmond police are investigating the incident. The district didn’t say what exactly was shown to the students but it was enough for them to notify parents at the two schools that were impacted.
EDMOND, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: 2 caregivers arrested after 4-year-old girl goes missing in Oklahoma

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — Two caregivers have been arrested after a 4-year-old girl went missing in Oklahoma, officials say. In a news release, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations said that Ivon Adams, 36, is facing a count of first-degree murder and a count of child neglect relating to the disappearance of Athena Brownfield. Adams is awaiting extradition from Arizona back to Oklahoma. He was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona on Thursday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Ward 1 Norman City council member resigns, ends reelection campaign

Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley resigned Friday from her position and is no longer seeking reelection. In a statement on Facebook, Studley wrote she is seeking opportunities outside of Norman, leading her to leave before her term expires and ending her campaign. “I recognize the impact this has and the...
NORMAN, OK
Sherif Saad

Athena Brownfield's alleged killer was her caretaker in Oklahoma.

The carer of a missing Oklahoma child, aged 4, was arrested in Arizona on Friday and accused of her murder. Late on Friday, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that 35-year-old Ivon Adams, who had been detained on Thursday for child negligence in connection with Athena Brownfield's disappearance, had been charged with murder.
CYRIL, OK
kswo.com

Cyril police chief speaks on missing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cyril Chief of Police Garrett Raney said Tuesday afternoon that he got a call from the postal carrier stating there was a 5-year-old girl wandering around. He did not think the case was as serious. “First thing that goes through my mind, is you know kid...
CYRIL, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy