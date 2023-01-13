Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
Brentwood police arrest man on suspicion of 'recklessly' discharging projectiles at cars
BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of "recklessly discharging projectiles" at moving cars. Police arrested Brandon Hasenpusch of Brentwood on Saturday after searching a home on Almond Street and finding "related evidence," which they did not describe in detail. Police also didn't say if...
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in Oakland
Oakland police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing one woman and wounding another in at least two separate stabbings. Wilbert Winchester was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several felony charges stemming from the stabbings including murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police officers were called about 1 a.m. on Monday to the 3400 block of International Boulevard in the Fruitvale area...
‘Foul play not suspected' with body found near San Francisco Ferry Building
A body was found near the Ferry Building on Sunday morning, the San Francisco Fire Department has confirmed to KRON4.
SFGate
Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
Suspect allegedly connected to multiple stabbings arrested
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a man allegedly connected to two separate stabbings, a homicide and attempted homicide, that both happened in Oakland, according to police. Wilbert Winchester allegedly killed Dilma Franks-Spruill earlier this month and attempted to murder another victim. Monday, OPD officers responded to a report of an assault […]
SFGate
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland
BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally
OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
SFGate
Update: Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found
Santa Rosa police say missing 11-year-old Monique Rameriz, was located around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique was last seen walking away from her family home Sunday in the area of Pierson and West 6th streets. She was walking west toward the creek and the creek path.
Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
Shooting on 24th Street near Shotwell
The San Francisco Police Department reported tonight that a shooting on 24th Street left a male victim with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to reports of the shooting at 6:28 p.m. It occurred on the 3100 block of 24th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. “Upon arrival, officers located a male...
2 arrested in connection with deadly SF Mission triple shooting in August
SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District in August that left one person dead and two others injured, police said.Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of Colma, were taken into custody following the Aug. 21 shooting in the area of Mission and 19th streets that killed 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez. Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. that day to a report of a shooting and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth victim suffering from other unspecified injuries, according to police.The...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland man charged with making, test-firing ghost guns for sale in neighborhood
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland man has been arrested and charged with making - and test-firing - ghost guns for sale in his neighborhood. Neighbors told KTVU they've heard gunfire in recent weeks in the city's Chabot Park neighborhood off I-580. "There was a barrage of shooting, like rah-pah-pah-pah-pah-pah," said...
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2011 shooting
EAST PALO ALTO - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.Christian Fuentes, one of the suspects in the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher on July 13, 2011, was found guilty by a jury in September and was sentenced Thursday to the life term, prosecutors said.Fisher was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street when two suspects approached and opened fire. She was struck multiple...
thesfnews.com
Northern District Murder Under Investigation
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Northern District back in June 2022. The SFPD reported on January 10, 2023 that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on June 19, 2022, officers responded to Alhambra and Scott Streets about a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
thesfnews.com
SFPD Make Arrest Tracy Drew For Bank Robberies
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city. During each incident, the suspect was...
Couple arrested in Santa Rosa after police find 13 pounds of suspected crystal meth
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A Sonoma County couple inside a black Acura sedan was arrested after officers observed the car violated a traffic code on Highway 101, the Santa Rosa Police Department said in an alert Friday. Police conducted a traffic stop at 10:40 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8. In the Acura, police found […]
Oakland police report uptick in postal truck robberies
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are seeing an uptick in robberies of mail carriers. The most recent incident happened last month. It’s a scary situation for these mail carriers. Oakland police say in several cases, a suspect held a postal worker at gunpoint, demanded the key to their truck, and stole mail. Oakland police […]
SFist
Sentencing Delayed In Wacky San Jose Kidnapping Case as Suspect Now Claims Her Estranged Husband Made Her Do It
A San Jose woman whose apparent web of lies led her to mastermind a kidnapping last spring is now claiming innocence in the case, months after pleading no contest and waiving her right to a trial. It stands to reason that this story couldn't wrap up too quickly or simply,...
Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
