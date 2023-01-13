ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

San Francisco Examiner

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 71-year-old woman in Oakland

Oakland police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly killing one woman and wounding another in at least two separate stabbings. Wilbert Winchester was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of several felony charges stemming from the stabbings including murder and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Oakland Police Department. Oakland police officers were called about 1 a.m. on Monday to the 3400 block of International Boulevard in the Fruitvale area...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect allegedly connected to multiple stabbings arrested

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department arrested a man allegedly connected to two separate stabbings, a homicide and attempted homicide, that both happened in Oakland, according to police. Wilbert Winchester allegedly killed Dilma Franks-Spruill earlier this month and attempted to murder another victim. Monday, OPD officers responded to a report of an assault […]
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland

BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

Update: Missing 11-Year-Old Girl Found

Santa Rosa police say missing 11-year-old Monique Rameriz, was located around 11 p.m. Sunday after she walked into a local hospital. Monique was last seen walking away from her family home Sunday in the area of Pierson and West 6th streets. She was walking west toward the creek and the creek path.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Police searching for 16-year-old missing since Thursday

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — Petaluma police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old juvenile who has been missing since Thursday. Michelle Marcoux was reported missing Thursday after failing to return home after school, police said. The juvenile is described as white, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches and weighing 250 pounds. Michelle […]
PETALUMA, CA
Mission Local

Shooting on 24th Street near Shotwell

The San Francisco Police Department reported tonight that a shooting on 24th Street left a male victim with life-threatening injuries. Police responded to reports of the shooting at 6:28 p.m. It occurred on the 3100 block of 24th Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. “Upon arrival, officers located a male...
FOLSOM, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 arrested in connection with deadly SF Mission triple shooting in August

SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District in August that left one person dead and two others injured, police said.Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of Colma, were taken into custody following the Aug. 21 shooting in the area of Mission and 19th streets that killed 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez.  Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. that day to a report of a shooting and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth victim suffering from other unspecified injuries, according to police.The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2011 shooting

EAST PALO ALTO - A 31-year-old man convicted of first-degree murder for a fatal shooting in East Palo Alto in 2011 has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office said Friday.Christian Fuentes, one of the suspects in the killing of 19-year-old Catherine Fisher on July 13, 2011, was found guilty by a jury in September and was sentenced Thursday to the life term, prosecutors said.Fisher was sitting in a parked vehicle with two other people on Annapolis Street when two suspects approached and opened fire. She was struck multiple...
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
thesfnews.com

Northern District Murder Under Investigation

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that transpired in the Northern District back in June 2022. The SFPD reported on January 10, 2023 that at approximately 10:35 p.m. on June 19, 2022, officers responded to Alhambra and Scott Streets about a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thesfnews.com

SFPD Make Arrest Tracy Drew For Bank Robberies

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department arrested a suspect on January 4, 2023, in connection to a series of bank robberies that have transpired in the region. The SFPD reported on January 3 and January 4, several bank robberies occurred in the city. During each incident, the suspect was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report uptick in postal truck robberies

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland police are seeing an uptick in robberies of mail carriers. The most recent incident happened last month. It’s a scary situation for these mail carriers. Oakland police say in several cases, a suspect held a postal worker at gunpoint, demanded the key to their truck, and stole mail. Oakland police […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA

