SAN FRANCISCO – Two men were arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting in San Francisco's Mission District in August that left one person dead and two others injured, police said.Christopher Berrios-Mabutas, 28, of Daly City, and Nickolas Ernesto Calderon, 22, of Colma, were taken into custody following the Aug. 21 shooting in the area of Mission and 19th streets that killed 63-year-old Mario Gomez Sanchez. Officers had responded at about 2:25 a.m. that day to a report of a shooting and found three people suffering from gunshot wounds and a fourth victim suffering from other unspecified injuries, according to police.The...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO