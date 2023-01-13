Read full article on original website
Related
Major highway in East Bay closed due to mudslide
A portion of southbound Highway 13 was closed in Alameda County on Monday morning due to downed trees, officials said.
SFGate
Sycamore Road Closed Due To Flooding
Flooding caused Sycamore Road at Sycamore Creek Way in Pleasanton to close Monday morning. Pleasanton Police said in an advisory at 3:55 a.m. that traffic will be delayed in the area and asked drivers to take alternate routes. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast...
SFGate
One Way Traffic On Diablo Road Due To Storms
DANVILLE (BCN) A section of Diablo Road in Danville has a closed eastbound lane due to roadside erosion, according to an advisory Sunday afternoon. Diablo Road is closed between Fairway Drive and Alameda Diablo. Engineers are assessing storm-related damage to the area so vehicles can only be let in one...
SFGate
Flooding Causes Closure On Deer Valley Road
Deer Valley Road is closed between Balfour Road and March Creek Road in Contra Costa County due to flooding. Only local traffic is being allowed in the area. Contra Costa County Public Works asked the public to avoid the area in a Tweet at 6:06 a.m. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
SFGate
San Tomas Expressway To Close Monday Morning For Wire Repair
Campbell police said Sunday night that San Tomas Expressway will be closed between Budd and Winchester, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday. PG&E will temporarily shut down the expressway to repair electrical lines. On-ramps will be closed and detours will be put in place. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
SFGate
Junipero Serra Boulevard Closed In Colma
Southbound Junipero Serra Boulevard was closed between Serramonte Boulevard and Hickney Boulevard on Monday morning due to a downed tree. Officers from the South San Francisco and Colma Police Departments responded to the incident in Colma at 7:08 a.m., according to an alert from the San Mateo County Sheriff'a Office.
SFGate
Mudslide Danger In Berkeley Hills Prompts Evacuations, Warnings Monday Morning
BERKELEY (BCN) About 10 homes have been evacuated due to a mudslide in the Berkeley Hills on Monday morning and residents of nearby neighborhoods have been warned to prepare to leave quickly if needed, fire officials said. The Spiral, a short road off Wildcat Canyon Road, and Middlefield Road north...
SFGate
Harbor Boulevard Closed Near Caltrain Overpass
BELMONT (BCN) The area of Harbor Boulevard and Old County Road in Belmont was closed Monday morning due to flooding. Belmont Police said in a 3:12 a.m. Tweet that drivers should use alternate routes. The closure includes the area under the Caltrain overpass on Harbor Boulevard. Copyright © 2023 Bay...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Mudslides trigger evacuations, close roads in the Berkeley Hills
Mudslides in the Berkeley Hills triggered evacuations and closed roads on Monday morning, officials said.
SFGate
Bart Trains Delayed By Police Activity In Oakland
BART said at 11:54 p.m. Sunday there's a 20-minute delay in the Richmond and Daly City directions due to police activity at Lake Merritt station in Oakland. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. is prohibited. Bay City News is a 24/7 news service covering the greater Bay Area.
Zipline connects cut-off Bay Area community after bridge washes out
A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter.
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
Woman found dead next to fallen tree branch in SF's Golden Gate Park
A woman was declared dead on Saturday evening after she was found lying next to a fallen tree branch in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, officials said.
Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023. ...FLOOD ADVISORY HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A FLOOD WARNING... The threat of flooding continues and a Flood Warning is now in. effect. Please refer to that bulletin for more information. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 215...
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
World War II structure falls 200 feet from cliff onto San Francisco beach
A World War II structure fell from a cliffside onto Fort Funston Beach in San Francisco amid a landslide.
SFGate
Update: All Lanes Open, Sig-Alert Canceled In I-80 Fatal Crash Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) All lanes have reopened and a Sig-alert has been canceled in the fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., closing lanes of I-80 and...
Comments / 0