Becker, MN

Bus Garage Fire in Isanti County

BRAHAM (WJON News) -- There was a bus garage fire in Isanti County Tuesday morning. The Braham school district says the Braham Bus Company bus garage started on fire around 9:00 a.m. School operations will continue as normal and the district will notify parents of any changes which may impact...
ISANTI COUNTY, MN
This $1 Million Home for Sale in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

I love hanging out on real estate websites and looking at homes I'll never be able to afford, and if that's wrong I don't want to be right. I came across a new home for sale in Sartell that was on the market for $1,099,000. This home has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, is 4,770 square feet, and even had a secret room that I was definitely not expecting. Take a look at it for yourself below!
SARTELL, MN
Becker Police Starts Security Camera Initiative

BECKER (WJON News) - The Becker Police Department is asking the public for help developing a security camera registry. The department is working to create a list of people with security cameras at their homes that could be used during an investigation. Signup is voluntary, and the police will not...
BECKER, MN
Minivan – Semi Crash Near Belgrade Sends Man to Hospital

BELGRADE (WJON News) - A minivan–semi crash Friday morning North of Belgrade sent a man to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan driven by David Stadther of Belgrade was moving North on Highway 71 when a semi driven by Maria Morales of Ottawa, Canada turned into the lane from County Road 32.
BELGRADE, MN
Stearns County Jury Convicts Man for Raping Young Girls

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man formerly of Eden Valley has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out

By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
