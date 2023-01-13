ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bladen Journal

Wanted felon apprehended on weapon assault charges

BLADENBORO — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit apprehended Dillion Keith Long, 22 of Bladenboro, on Friday on charges related to a 2022 incident. Long was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and shooting into an occupied dwelling.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Two arrested for counterfeit currency use in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged two people after an incident involving counterfeit U.S. currency in Tar Heel. On Thursday, the Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tredell Phillip Blackshear, 29, and Andrew DaShawn Smith, 22, for allegedly possessing and using counterfeit money at Smithfield Food.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 Fayetteville men arrested for using counterfeit money, deputies say

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Fayetteville men were arrested Thursday for using counterfeit money, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said 29-year-old Tredell Phillip Blackshear and 22-year-old Andrew DaShawn Smith, both of Fayetteville, were arrested on charges stemming from an incident involving the possession and use of counterfeit United States Currency on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WECT

Man arrested after three-month drug investigation in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been arrested after a three-month-long drug investigation in Whiteville and the surrounding areas. The CCSO says they conducted multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine during the investigation. Investigators stopped Jerry Delane McBride when he was driving...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

Scammers Threaten Citizens with Arrest Warrants

A Bladen County resident confirmed scammers do not take holidays, and they repeat old tricks. In 2019, former Clerk of Superior Court Niki Dennis warned the public about scammers’ threatening phone calls. Criminals were calling citizens claiming to be from the United States Marshal’s Office. The caller would threaten...
WECT

Wilmington police recover over 50 bags of heroin and arrested after attempted traffic stop

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Over 50 bags of heroin were recovered and one man was arrested after an attempted vehicle stop on Sunday, Jan. 8. “As officers activated their emergency lights, the driver jumped out of the vehicle and fled down an alley. A perimeter was established and he was eventually located in the 700 block of Ann Street. 46-year-old David Allen Ward of Wilmington was taken into custody without further incident. Following a search, officers located more than fifty bags of heroin,” said the Wilmington Police Department in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy