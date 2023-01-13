Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Black Oxygen: Beauty is the way you see the world and yourself, with Charles Payne
Charles Payne is a Madison transplant, a certified teacher, and self-taught social artist, originally from Michigan. Payne is a Shop One Educator/Artist Residency Finalist and a 2022 TMT New Play Development Playwright. Their play ‘Da Classroom Ain’t Enuf’ was an American Players Theatre New Voices: Creating the Classics of Tomorrow semi-finalist and a Wisconsin Wrights 2022 New Play Development project finalist. Payne is an Isthmus contributor, a Madison Magazine contributor and the Arts + Literature Lab’s inaugural ALL Originals Prize winner.
365 Media Foundation to launch new business publication
365 Media Foundation Inc, the nonprofit organization that publishes Madison365 and produces the 365 Leadership Summit, announced today that it will launch Blueprint365, a new online publication dedicated to covering business and workforce news for and from Wisconsin’s communities of color. “Wisconsin’s economy absolutely depends on a diverse workforce...
Rev. Lilada Gee’s sermon on “finishing the work” will highlight Jesus’ MLK Worship Service at Sherman Church on Sunday
Rev. Lilada Gee has faced incredible adversity over the last year and persevered through multiple difficult situations as an artist here in Madison. As the featured speaker for Sherman Church’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Jesus’ Dream worship service on Sunday, Jan. 15, Gee plans to touch on the themes of being interrupted and “finishing the work.”
Hidden Voices: African Writers of Resistance
Hidden Voices: African Writers of Resistance will take place virtually on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6 p.m. Three Madison-area African American writers, poet Fabu, novelist Sherry Lucille, and playwright and novelist Catrina Sparkman, discuss their poetry and prose in relation to the three African American Writers of Resistance. They are presenting...
Madison-area middle and high school youth will come together for 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service
Middle and high school youth across Dane County will gather at Madison’s Central Library for “a day on, not off” on Martin Luther King Jr. Day — Monday, Jan. 16 — for the 2023 MLK Youth Call to Service, which will be an in-person event this year after going virtual the past few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Madison365 Week in Review for January 14
Here are our most popular stories of the week. The Men’s and Women’s Leadership Summits are set for February 6 and 7. Registration is open now – both are free!. Economic development and safety are the top priorities for. Donna Ross in her run for Milwaukee alder.
Madison Black Gala calls for award nominations
The Madison Black Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for Madison-area Black-owned businesses to be recognized during its annual Madison Black Gala, the Black Chamber announced on Friday. The event will take place Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center. “The Madison Black Gala has always...
Yusuf Adama looks to bring new perspectives and approaches to Beloit City Council
Attention to how politics affects our everyday lives has driven many to get involved with how their local governments operate. Young people looking to invest in their respective cities are no different, and many are starting to be active in their attention. Yusuf Adama is one of those young people in Beloit, Wisconsin.
Dr. Charles Taylor, Wayne Strong to be honored with City-County Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Awards
Dr. Charles “Chuck” Taylor and the late Wayne Strong are this year’s recipients of the combined City-County Humanitarian Awards honoring Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced on Monday. The award is presented annually to community members who reflect the values of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and are selected by the City-County Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission.
“We’re all living Hip Hop.” Dr. Langston Wilkins explores Hip Hop as assistant professor of folklore and African American studies at UW
Music’s inclusion in education and higher learning has a long history and spans across places, peoples, and time. One genre of music over the last few decades has seemed to capture mainstream attention and is picking up even more steam in the academic world too. That genre is Hip Hop. Hip Hop as a musical genre and a culture has played a large role in defining the current musical landscape of America … and of the world. The interest to study the phenomena of Hip Hop’s creation and how people connect so closely to it continues to expand, too.
Carla Vigue named University of Wisconsin Director of Tribal Relations
Carla Vigue has been named director of tribal relations at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, according to a news release from the university. She will begin her new role on January 23. Vigue, a member of the Oneida Nation of Wisconsin, is currently director of communications, events and community engagement...
Longtime South Side community leader Isadore Knox seeks District 14 seat on Common Council
As a resident of South Madison for over 30 years, Isadore Knox is looking to serve as a voice for the community in his run for alderperson of the 14th district in Madison. After raising five children, spending over a decade in both state and county government, and serving as a Madison alderperson in both 2005 and 2007, Knox is hoping his experience and connection to the community will continue on through the position. Knox plans to make sure his neighbors’ best interests are a top priority as changes in both neighborhoods and districts on the South Side of Madison prove to make representation an important issue.
Maidoua Thao works to strengthen, bring equity to the Hmong community
Last month on Dec. 10, the Hmong American Friendship Association, along with The Hmong Consortium, sought to recognize the work, impact, and success of one woman in particular by awarding her “Woman of the Year,” and that woman was Madison’s own Maidoua Thao. Although Thao has only been in Madison for around a decade, the effect she has had in the Hmong community is palpable. This is no coincidence though, as it has been life experiences that have driven Thao’s passion to make a difference in her community.
Madison Indigenous arts leader, activist revealed as white
Early in 2020, an Indigenous artist urged the owners of a new music venue in town to change its name. It was called The Winnebago, after the street on which it stands. Many Indigenous people and allies let the owners know that wasn’t the best name for a white-owned music venue. One of them was nibiiwakamigkwe, also known as Kay LeClaire, a founding member and co-owner of the queer Indigenous artists’ collective giige, and budding leader of Madison’s Indigenous arts community.
“”Black men’s health is in a clear crisis.” “We’re Off to a Good Start” Black men’s health empowerment kickoff set for Jan. 21
At the beginning of every year, when everybody in the United States is making their New Year’s resolutions, Aaron Perry and the organization that he founded, Rebalanced-life Wellness Association, hosts “We’re Off to a Good Start,” a physical activity and nutrition kickoff program with the goal of empowering Black men to get healthy and to keep their New Year’s resolutions by developing attainable goals they can stick with all year long.
Goodman Foundation commits $250,000 to Centro Hispano’s campaign for a new home
The Irwin A & Robert D Goodman Foundation has made a $250,000 gift to Centro Hispano of Dane County for Campaign CENTRO, Centro announced on Monday, bringing the organization closer to its goal of $20 million, with almost $16 million raised to date. Centro will be building a new home...
MLK Ecumenical Service
MLK Ecumenical Service will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, at 4:30 p.m. at Blackhawk Church. Join us to promote the “beloved community” through spiritual inclusivity. Hosted by the King Coalition in partnership with a diverse group of faith community leaders, the MLK Ecumenical Service joins people together from diverse religious traditions, socioeconomic statuses, ethnicities and political beliefs in the spirit of brotherhood/sisterhood to honor Dr. King’s dream of social justice and equality. It also seeks to develop the “beloved community” through spiritual inclusivity and recognition of our shared humanity.
It’s Only 10 Minutes: January 4
Longtime Madison leader Kirbie Mack joins the show today as one of our 52 Most Influential Black Leaders to tell her story and talk about new efforts with Blacks for Political and Social Action and the Madison schools. Listen now:
Best of 2022: “He made a real difference in this community.” Madison remembers Gaddi Ben Dan, civil rights activist and pioneer in community journalism
The greater Madison community is mourning the loss of Gaddi Ben Dan, a longtime publisher, civil rights activist, producer, father figure, innovator, promoter, reporter, photographer, mentor, “crackerjack marketing man” and much more who recently passed away on May 11 at the age of 76. Dan, a longtime Madison civil rights activist and a pioneer in community journalism, made an incredible mark on Madison, the city he loved, and the many people he met.
Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination set to host Kwanzaa holiday events
Dr. Patricia Glover Howard and Kenneth Morris Jr. will be the special guests as Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, a non-profit that promotes African-American cultural and educational events in Madison, hosts “Black Resilience: Celebrating A Legacy of Freedom” this week at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Rd.
