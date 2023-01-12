ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Belarus’ opposition leader denounces her trial as farce

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — A trial in absentia opened Tuesday for Belarus’ top opposition leader, who denounced the proceedings as a farce and urged the West to bolster support for the country’s beleaguered opposition. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya was the main challenger in the August 2020 presidential election that...
Cambodian experts begin training Ukrainian deminers

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Fifteen Ukrainian deminers are being trained by experts in Cambodia who are among the world’s best because of experience from clearing the leftovers of nearly three decades of war. The Ukrainian deminers are being hosted by the Cambodian Mine Action Center, a government...
Death toll in Russian strike on Ukrainian building up to 35

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The death toll from the weekend Russian missile strike on the apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro has risen to 35, an official said Monday. Rescuers continued searching through the rubble for more victims, regional Gov. Valentyn Reznichenko said. At least 75...

