ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa

Covid-19 is likely to be the third leading cause of death in the nation last year. Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse. We're learning more about the person who police say was shot and killed inside a Monticello home. President Biden to survey California storm...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Eastern Iowa couple lost a son to overdose, but gained a mission

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 1, 2016, Chad Courtney died. “There’s nothing we could have done till Chad was ready,” said his father Rod, a retired probation officer. After years of fighting drug abuse, Chad died from the effects of a fentanyl overdose. He was 38,...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Michigan business supports 'Dry January'

Covid-19 is likely to be the third leading cause of death in the nation last year. Iowa State gymnastics team finds renewed love for the sport. Some athletes at Iowa State have showcased their skills at an elite level. President Biden to survey California storm damage. Updated: 45 minutes ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
KCRG.com

Communities across Iowa to hold events to honor Martin Luther King Junior

Watch for areas of rain and snow to overspread the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters. Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. Updated: 4...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Efforts to rename Dubuque airport for Tuskegee airman to be awarded

Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Communities in Iowa hold events to honor life and legacy of MLK

Burlington now has a new ice rink, but it won't melt anytime soon, no matter what the temperature is. Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. Updated: 6 hours ago. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol

Missouri school district adopts 4 day week, sees huge increase in applications. The district's plan to move to a four-day work week next fall has resulted in a 450 percent increase in applications. FAA, NTSB investigating close call on runway at New York airport. Updated: 2 hours ago. The FAA...
IOWA STATE
Field & Stream

Reportings of Wild Elk in Iowa Are On the Rise

Elk have been turning up more and more often on trail cameras in Iowa lately. State wildlife officials this week confirmed a rise in sightings after several reports from whitetail deer hunters who were surprised to capture photos of the much larger species on their cameras. “I had reports coming...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years

Some athletes at Iowa State have showcased their skills at an elite level. Covid-19 is likely to be the third leading cause of death in the nation last year. Monticello intruder had history at home, faced allegation of domestic abuse. Updated: 1 hour ago. We're learning more about the person...
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All

Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa

Illinois paramedics charged with murder after patient dies in their care. Two paramedics in Illinois are charged with murder after police say a patient died in their care. Sleep study shows benefits of sharing bed with your pet. Updated: 45 minutes ago. A sleep study shows what benefits you can...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House To Host Hearing On Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill

(Des Moines, IA) The Iowa House is hosting a public hearing on Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill. Tomorrow at 5 p.m. at the State Capitol in the Supreme Court Chamber, Iowans will have the chance to speak for two minutes on the proposal. People interested need to sign up online to speak. The Governor’s bill would put 75 hundred dollars in educational savings accounts for parents who enroll their kids outside public schools.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 16th, 2023

Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. High school students protested outside of the Iowa State Capitol this weekend. The protest was against two pieces of legislation. Gov. Reynolds calls for increased...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa

Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Considering Hunting, Trapping Changes To Combat Rising Raccoon Population

(Undated) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has been getting many more complaints about raccoons in the past several years. They say the raccoon population has been increasing for the last 25 years. The DNR proposes expanding the regular fur harvest season by one month and allowing for year-round hunting and limited trapping. They’re taking public comments now through February 6.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Georgia football player dies in crash

Watch for areas of rain and snow to overspread the area later Wednesday into Thursday. Cedar Rapids employment agency looking to hire recruiters. Express Pros in Cedar Rapids is an employment agency who helps businesses find quality employees. High school students protest proposed legislation at Iowa State Capitol. Updated: 4...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandproud.com

Biggest snowstorm in 5 years possible on Wednesday

UPDATE (1/16/23, 4:19 PM) — Models are showing increasing chances of some significant snow coming for parts of our viewing area on Wednesday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours and into the early hours of Thursday morning. Winter Storm Watches have been posted for the majority of the region,...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy