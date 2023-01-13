ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

With all respect sir, more tax cuts again can’t he find anything else to accomplish as governor, the Virginia legislature has already addressed this nonsense last year but this is how many republicans think. Our state is doing well because of sound finical management for years before he came into the picture. Our previous Governor managed to grow our economy even through an COVID our brake with many deaths and closed businesses he should look else where for political fodder for news bites.

WJLA

Virginia lawmakers introduce gun reform bills, including bans on guns in public spaces

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — The second week of Virginia's legislative session kicks off Monday and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has a long list of bills that he wants to see state lawmakers pass to help reduce crime in Virginia, including a bill that he says will punish criminals by increasing mandatory minimums for certain firearm related offenses, including the use of a firearm on school property.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws?

At a sleek new store called Cannabist in Richmond’s Carytown shopping district, anyone with an easy-to-obtain medical cannabis card can buy a full range of marijuana products strongly regulated by the Virginia Board of Pharmacy. Right across the street, a vape shop has a sign advertising largely unregulated delta-8, which also gets users high but […] The post Can Virginia lawmakers find a way to fix the state’s ‘weird’ weed laws? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Del. March wants to abolish the Board of Education. That would help Republicans now, but Democrats later.

Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, wants to abolish the Virginia Board of Education. Her bill, HJR 474, would transfer the board’s responsibilities to the superintendent of public instruction, who is appointed by the governor. This would give the governor unfettered authority over state education policy because right now every incoming governor deals with a board of education appointed by his predecessor. With staggered terms, it may be well into a governor’s term, perhaps even toward the end, before a governor can fill the board with his (or someday her) own people.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia seafood industry brings billion-dollar boost to state’s economy

Results of an economic impact analysis have found that Virginia’s seafood industry contributes $1.1 billion to the state’s economy. The Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center economic impact study found that in 2019 Virginia’s seafood industry supported 7,187 jobs and generated more than $26 million in tax revenue from local, state and federal taxes.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

New bill proposes restrictions on legal gun owners

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor-elect Wes Moore is due to take office Wednesday, ending an eight-year run for outgoing Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and republicans holding that position. Maryland Republicans are the minority in both the State House and Senate. Political Analyst John Dedie says this could be a sign...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC12

Virginians set to rally on Lobby Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday is Lobby Day at the state Capitol, a chance for people from all over Virginia to highlight legislation they want to see passed this General Assembly session. Gun control and abortion rights are expected to be some of the hot topics. The Virginia Citizens Defense...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Financial experts: Rent prices expected to increase in 2023

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Those looking for, or currently renting an apartment or home, should be prepared for potential rent increases this year. Financial experts say you can expect above-average rent price gains in 2023. Year-over-year rental price growth will rise from 5.8% in June 2022 to 8.4% in May 2023 -- this is according to a Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas forecast that uses data from the federal government's Consumer Price Index.
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Virginia attorney general suing Bristol, Va. over landfill

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the City of Bristol, Virginia over the city’s landfill over claims the facility violated numerous Virginia environmental laws, regulations and terms of its operating permits. The suit details a litany of alleged violations and requests that Bristol face penalties of $32,500 “per day […]
BRISTOL, VA

