Not Just Misinformation: In Emails to White House, Facebook Admits Suppressing ‘Often-True Content’ on COVID-19 Vaccines

Read full article on original website
Related
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
The Hill’s Morning Report — Biden, House GOP trade blows
Editor’s note: The Hill’s Morning Report is our daily newsletter that dives deep into Washington’s agenda. To subscribe, click here or fill out the box below. Biden, House GOP trade blows Weekend air waves and social media were filled with barbed rhetoric and accusations so riddled with Washington-speak that few casual listeners can sort it…
NYC mayor: Migrant influx demands ‘clear coordination’ with feds
On the eve of his visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Mayor Eric Adams announced that New York City had asked the state for "immediate help" to shelter hundreds of migrants expected to arrive during the weekend.
msn.com
Sick of smelling her neighbor’s legal pot, this woman sued
Josefa Ippolito-Shepherd tried cleaning, pleading and suing, but she said the attack on her home of 30 years was unrelenting. Sometimes she felt as though she couldn’t breathe, couldn’t sleep, couldn’t live out her retirement in her manicured Cleveland Park colonial. The assailant? The smell of marijuana.
Frustrated Tweetbot and Twitterrific users say they're prepared to quit Twitter after their access to Elon Musk's platform via the 3rd-party apps was revoked
One Tweetbot user said the suspension of third-party apps from Twitter was "horribly unprofessional," while another said it was "anger-inducing."
Explosion of AI-generated writing will pose challenge for online shoppers searching for real reviews
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Services like ChatGPT will make finding real reviews difficult Artificial intelligence has been receiving a lot of buzz lately on social media. Easy access to programs like ChatGPT, which allows users to quickly generate paragraphs on whatever topic they use to prompt it, is going to […]
Comments / 0