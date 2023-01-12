Read full article on original website
Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka And Bryson DeChambeau Confirmed For Saudi International
Two-time winner of the event, Johnson, and Major winners, Koepka and DeChambeau will, once again, be teeing it up at the tournament
Golf legend Colin Montgomerie gets married for 3rd time – to his manager
GOLF legend Colin Montgomerie has wed for the third time after marrying his manager Sarah Casey. He posted a loved-up picture with his new wife after exchanging nuptials. The Scot, who captained Europe to Ryder Cup success in 2010, wrote on Instagram yesterday: “Just the perfect day,” to congratulations from Justin Rose and other golfing pros.
golfmagic.com
"What the HELL am I looking at?!" PGA Tour debutant rocks bold mock turtleneck
These days it seems we can't go a week on the PGA Tour without having opinions divided over some players' clothing choices. The first stop of 2023 saw the elite players descend upon the Plantation Course in Hawaii for the Tournament of Champions. Of course, there was a lot of...
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy emerges as Ian Poulter's next target after Ryder Cup birthday snub
Ian Poulter jokingly took a subtle dig at Rory McIlroy by suggesting he wasn't strong enough to rip his shirt after footage showed the Englishman having a temper tantrum in the upcoming Netflix documentary. It goes without saying that 2022 marked quite simply an astonishing year in professional golf after...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
With nine of the top 15 players on the leaderboard entering the final round of the Sony Open in Hawaii trying to claim a maiden PGA Tour title, it seemed likely a first-time winner would emerge in Honolulu on Sunday. Si Woo Kim had other ideas. The 27-year-old South Korean,...
New York Post
It’s time for the shady, Saudi-funded LIV vs. PGA golf war to end
With the PGA Tour returning after a Christmas break and the new Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Series set to begin its 2023 schedule on Feb. 24, you might think that peace has broken out in the world of professional golf. Think again. In fact, golf’s civil war is threatening to boil over. In the courts, LIV Golf is now seeking to establish whether the PGA Tour was responsible for funding anti-Saudi protests held by groups such as 9/11 Justice and 9/11 Families United outside LIV Golf events last year, including one at the Trump National Golf Club, Bedminster, NJ. In return, the PGA...
golfmagic.com
LPGA Tour star Nelly Korda signs with Nike Golf, joining Tom Kim
World No.2 and former Women's PGA Championship winner Nelly Korda has signed an apparel deal with Nike Golf, adding to the company's loaded roster of athletes. Korda used to wear J. Lindeberg clothing on the LPGA Tour, but now the 24-year-old has joined the brand associated with some of sport's biggest icons such as Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan.
Golf Digest
'A colossal waste of time': This Paul Azinger hot take during Sunday's Sony Open broadcast even surprised Dan Hicks
After more than two decades playing on the PGA Tour, Adam Scott confirmed on Friday that he was about to become a rookie again. The 42-year-old Australian told reporters that he was making his debut as a member of the Player Advisory Council in 2023. Not surprisingly, the PGA Tour’s...
Golf.com
Nelly Korda signs Nike apparel deal — and it’s just the start of big changes
When the calendar turns to January, gearheads immediately shift their attention to equipment signings. Club contracts officially expire, giving way to new gear and official announcements from major manufacturers. It’s golf’s version of the baseball hot stove. While the PGA Tour has generally been the place for groundbreaking...
Golf.com
Tour pro was 87 yards away — then hit 7 shots (!) and dropped 24 spots
Ben An’s ball went up, then rolled back down to him. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then Ben An’s ball went up again, then rolled back down to him again. Then he fell. In a disastrous sequence during...
Report: TaylorMade Set To Sign Nelly Korda And Brooke Henderson
According to reports, the Major winners are both close to signing equipment deals with TaylorMade
golfmagic.com
Phil Mickelson makes subtle PGA Tour dig as he commits to Saudi International
Phil Mickelson's latest social media activity suggests the LIV Golf player is still unhappy with the PGA Tour as he committed to the forthcoming Saudi International. Lefty, 52, has confirmed he will be teeing it up in the Saudi International, which is now under the banner of the Asian Tour.
Golf Channel
Cut Line: Jon Rahm No. 1 in world despite OWGR math; no HBD for Ian Poulter
In this week’s edition, we question the new world ranking math, Tom Hoge’s travel choices and the legally toxic tone that has engulfed professional golf. Rambo. Nine shots behind front-runner Collin Morikawa at one point on Sunday in Maui, Jon Rahm closed with a 63 to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions and vault from No. 5 in the world ranking to No. 5 in the world ranking.
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Si Woo, Hero, FdO too
Tour Rundown returns to #GolfWRX in 2023, and what a week to end the vacay. After the PGA Tour opened last week Kapalua’s Tournament of Champions, the journey continued on a different island at the Sony Open. In Puerto Rico, the best male amateur’s from Latin America chased a Latin America Amateur Championship and the invitations to the Masters and the Open Championship that traditionally accompany it. Most intriguing of all was a new team event, taking place in the Middle East, but featuring teams of golfers from Europe. It’s safe to say that waiting a week was worth the watch. Thanks for joining us for another year of Tour Rundown. Let’s lace up the kicks and run it all down!
Golf.com
Paul Azinger: PGA Tour Player Advisory Council is ‘a colossal waste of time’
The PGA Tour’s Player Advisory Council, various Tour releases say, is defined in this way:. “The PAC advises and consults with the PGA Tour policy board (board of directors) and commissioner Jay Monahan on issues affecting the Tour.”. And there’s this description of the PAC, from NBC announcer Dan...
'A Colossal Waste Of Time' - Azinger On PGA Tour Player Advisory Council
The 1993 PGA Champion and 12-time PGA Tour winner didn't hold back on what he thought of the PAC
GolfWRX
Si Woo Kim’s winning WITB: 2023 Sony Open
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (8.5 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X (45 inches, tipped 1 inch) 3-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (15 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X (43 inches, tipped 1.75 inches) 5-wood: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (18 degrees) Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X (42.25...
golfmagic.com
Two lads recreate Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods moments with HILARIOUS comms!
If you have yet to check out Shepmates on Instagram and TikTok then you are seriously missing out when it comes to the very best in lip-sync sports commentary, especially their takes of memorable shots from Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods. Shepmates is the creation of Australian twin brothers, Archie...
Golf.com
‘I would’ve never known’: Rare internal out-of-bounds lurks again at Sony Open
In his pre-tournament press conference at the Sony Open earlier this week, Jordan Spieth was asked about the internal out-of-bounds to the right of Waialae‘s long par-4 13th hole. “The one that doglegs around the bunker? Down the right side?” Spieth said, thinking back on his practice round that...
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott's new PGA Tour role with Rory? Azinger: "A colossal WASTE of time!"
For now, Adam Scott appears to have rejected the advances of the LIV Golf League. The 42-year-old Australian - who is back working with Tiger Woods' legendary caddie in 2023 - reaffirmed his commitment to the PGA Tour by joining the Players Advisory Council [PAC]. We're reliably informed that Scott...
