Read full article on original website
Related
game-news24.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have released new additions in latest update
The Pokemon Company dropped off new details today, and several new additions were added to Pokemon Scarlet andamp; Violet, some of which include new creatures. The team introduced several new Pokemon to find around the island today, as well as several new technologies, improvements to certain gym bosses and other people you’ll discover. We’ve got more details regarding the new ones below, but you’ll have more to say about the latest version on their website.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
ComicBook
Next Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Update Announced, First Details Revealed
The Pokemon Company celebrated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet this week with a new commemorative video acknowledging the milestone of over 1,000 Pokemon, and as part of the same event, the next update for the newest Pokemon games was announced. This update will be the first one the games have gotten this year, though it'll take a bit longer to release since it's not scheduled to be available until later in February.
game-news24.com
Scarlet and Violet Pokemon finally get National Pokedex numbers in nostalgic, 1,000 Pokemon promo bomb
For the last few Pokemon games, The Pokemon Company and its partners are very prudent in showing off or using new Pokemon in a promo that lasted from the start and the end of the first several months following its launch. It’s been almost two months since Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launched on Nintendo Switch and now we have now got some official artwork, more details and the national number of Pokémon named Pokedex that is called the new species.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet glitch spawns wild “Paldean Sinistea”
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are riddled with glitches and bugs that often result in hilarious scenarios, but one player encountered a “Paldean Sinistea” that has players wishing the Fakemon was real. Aside from being the first authentic open-world experience in the franchise, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are known...
game-news24.com
In just 8 weeks, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has already shaved & tipped out Japanese total sales
Pokemon Scarlet & Violets released was an exciting day for many Poke-fans around the world. Even though they do suffer, the games received a lot of praise and have been complimented for their achievement in the correct direction for what fans want in the future Pokemon. In fact, Pokemon Scarlet...
ComicBook
Pokemon Reveals Ash's Final Goal for the Anime
Pokemon has finally begun its final slate of episodes featuring Ash Ketchum and his adventures before he leaves the anime for good, and Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master has revealed what the young world champion wants as his final goal for the anime! With the franchise getting ready to kick off its next wave of anime with a new set of protagonists in its next series, Ash is now making his final run through the regions of the Pokemon world now that he's officially a world champion. But that also means there's not much left for him to strive for.
ComicBook
Pokemon Go Adding Shiny Jirachi Next Month
Next month, Pokemon Go players will have their first ever chance at catching Shiny Jirachi. The only way of obtaining the Mythical Pokemon is through a Masterwork Research story that players will have to purchase via the game's Shop for $4.99. The ticketed event will be part of the Pokemon Go Tour: Hoenn – Global, which is set to kick off on February 25th at 10 a.m. local time, and will last through February 26th at 6 p.m. local time. Players that do purchase the Masterwork Research will have unlimited time to complete it, and it will be made available starting on February 20th.
game-news24.com
Best of 2023, why were we eager for the remake of Evil 4?
Remake of the Evil 4 reboot Leon has returned (pic: Capcom) As usual it appeared to be a terrible idea and now its almost all about being a year-old player, but what has changed about Evil 4?. As soon as new rumors emerged that Capcom was planning on remakeing the...
game-news24.com
Call me at the first call! Why was Riot wanting to add new toys for the baby?
The League of Legends preseason added and changed a lot of aspects of gameplay, including alterations to items, champions and certain positions. The biggest changes that were made to the Rift landed in the lanes, with a mountain of relative changes going to the jungle. One of the most obvious...
Total number of Pokemon is apparently over 4.2 billion
A new trailer sparked a debate over how many Pokemon there actually are
game-news24.com
FIFA 23 is the first UK player in 2023 table on the 14 January 2014 period
An anime tie-in isn’t as well (pic: EA). EAs final FIFA game is back on top of the UK physical sales charts because One Piece Odyssey doesn’t make an impact. No one has ever released a new game yet this year, but even though it looks like One Piece Odyssey doesn’t really deserve that description, as it only managed to enter number 14 in the retail charts.
game-news24.com
Starfield, out of the first half of 2023, had the opportunity to finish its third half of 2023, but still arrived in the summer rumour that it had already reached the beginning of summer
Since Microsoft has several major upcoming Xbox 360 lineups this year, there is no doubt that the biggest game of the lot is Antónia upcoming space-faring RPGStarfield. Due to the surge in hype and excitement, there is a big chance that it will be coming a little longer than anticipated.
game-news24.com
Panzer Dragoon Orta: Game released for Xbox 20 years ago today
Last 20 years ago today, Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. Those who don’t like this game still remember that Panzer Dragoon Orta was released for the Xbox Original console. The game was released 20 years ago in North America today and brought kite to...
game-news24.com
Call of Duty Twitch streamer broke his knees receives coverage from Activision
We wouldn’t recommend breaking the bones just so that you get free stuff from Activision (pic: Twitter) Activision has sent a call of duty merch to a Twitch streamer after a clip of him breaking his leg went viral. This is one thing, and do you understand the game...
game-news24.com
All players love the twin robots of Atomic Hearts, and Mundfish is an encouraging tool for them to take advantage of that
There are many things that you can think about with Atomic Heart, but players are most obsessed in recent days, particularly after new games, with their own twins. Mundfish obviously encourages them to do that. As noted in the article from the portal The Loadout, it would suffice to look into Twitter developer and realise that they are constantly being retweeting player posts about the twins and even posting screenplays of their butts just for the fans. Evidently, Mundfish’s social media manager knows what Atomic Heart fans want and gave it to them.
Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess multiplayer mod adds four-player splitscreen to the game
Link never has to travel Hyrule alone again
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ players need only point to the first page of the players handbook to rightfully defy Wizards of the Coast
The tabletop role-playing game community has been experiencing a wave of drama never before experienced in the wake of leaked documents that indicate Dungeons & Dragons‘ owners, Wizards of the Coast, will be changing the Open Gaming License that allows developers to use, modify, and copy the D&D gaming mechanics. The proposed changes have resulted in an uproar of protests online and elsewhere. And a recent post suggests that it goes against the spirit of the game as designed.
Comments / 0