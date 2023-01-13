Since 1983, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a federal holiday on the third Monday of every January to mark the birthday on Jan. 15, 1929, of the Civil Rights leader. But a decade after it was established, Congress also designated it to be a National Day of Service – the only federal holiday to also be a day of service, a “day on, not a day off.”

EVANSTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO