Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Chicago musican is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
Group Backed by George Soros Broke Tax laws to sue Ron DeSantis to keep the border open for migrantsPhilosophy BloggerFlorida State
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappearedRoger MarshWauconda, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Related
evanstonroundtable.com
Hundreds march in fourth Walk for Warmth on MLK Day
Over the weekend, with the Monday morning forecast calling for a rainstorm, the organizers of Evanston’s annual Walk for Warmth had a decision to make: postpone or keep the event going rain or shine?. Working with other community leaders like Rev. Michael Nabors, the senior pastor at Second Baptist...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Monday daily digest
Good Monday morning, Evanston. Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which marks the birth of the civil rights leader on Jan. 15, 1929. He is seen above on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial delivering his “I Have A Dream” speech. But unlike any other federal holiday, this is also designated by Congress a National Day of Service.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
Silver garlands in a hedge on Dempster Street east of Dewey Avenue prompts anyone passing by to “Imagine.” (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will try...
evanstonroundtable.com
Recap of the news: Your Sunday daily digest
Somewhere out there, possibly in Evanston, is a new millionaire, according to the Illinois Lottery. While it’s considerably less than the $1.3 billion Mega Millions ticket purchased in Maine (the winner of which is still unidentified), the $1 million Illinois winner bought his or her ticket at the 7-Eleven at 847 N. Dodge Ave. Was it you?
evanstonroundtable.com
How to honor MLK and be of service in Evanston
Since 1983, Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been a federal holiday on the third Monday of every January to mark the birthday on Jan. 15, 1929, of the Civil Rights leader. But a decade after it was established, Congress also designated it to be a National Day of Service – the only federal holiday to also be a day of service, a “day on, not a day off.”
evanstonroundtable.com
Community lights a candle for MLK Day
The word “love” echoed in Northwestern University’s Alice Millar Chapel – bouncing on the stained glass windows as it hopped off each speaker’s tongue. Residents packed the chapel pews Monday afternoon for a candlelight vigil in honor of the Baptist minister and civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. Monday afternoon, who would have turned 94 on Jan. 15.
evanstonroundtable.com
Lift every voice and sing: MLK celebration a platform to listen
A hush fell on the rows of packed pews in the Nichols Concert Hall as Dr. Mark George, the President and CEO of the Music Institute of Chicago, made his way to the microphone. Hundreds of people gathered to watch award winning musicians and dancers perform Sunday afternoon in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Wildkits lose 82-46 to Rolling Meadows
Evanston’s basketball fans haven’t seen this kind of 3-point shooting since the program’s last run to the Final Four back in 2018-19. But this time the Wildkits were on the wrong end of a torrid shooting display that harkened back to the prime time performances of players like Blake Peters, Jaheim Holden, Lance Jones and Ryan Bost.
evanstonroundtable.com
ETHS boys basketball: Lagging defense leads to loss against Glenbrook South
In the midst of a tough schedule of three road games in five days, Evanston’s defense rested – again and again and again. The only statistic that really mattered Friday night in Glenview was the staggering 13 layups the Wildkit basketball team surrendered in the first half in a 65-58 loss to Glenbrook South.
evanstonroundtable.com
From YAMO cast member to Hollywood heavyweight
In a casita just outside Albuquerque, N.M., Douglas Wood is miles away from Evanston, but never far from the memories of his days at ETHS, where a trio of talented teachers ignited the creative spark that set him on a path for success in the entertainment industry. Recently retired, the...
Comments / 0