Jacksonville, FL

thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Trade: NFC Team 'Front-Runner' for MVP QB?

JAN 6 LAMAR JACKSON TRADE? The expiring contract of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is an issue ... and the complication is exacerbated the knee injury that has seen him miss the last six games ... including the 24-17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. With the offseason underway,...
COLORADO STATE
Yardbarker

Jim Harbaugh makes major announcement about his coaching future

“I just got off the phone with Coach Harbaugh and Jim shared with me the great news that he is going to remain as the Head Coach of the Michigan Wolverines,” Ono said in a statement. “That is fantastic news that I have communicated to our Athletic Director Warde Manuel.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Atlanta Hawks Waiving Former 6th-Overall Pick

On Friday night, the Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-111 on the road in Indianapolis. They are now 20-22 in 42 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. On Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the team is waiving Jarrett...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Ravens Sign Six Players To Futures Deals

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Thomas, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Rams back in 2016. He finished his four-year rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year contract with the Bengals.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

REPORT: Atlanta Falcons Request To Interview Packers Coach

The Atlanta Falcons are looking for a defensive coordinator. The Atlanta Falcons are reaching out to find their next defensive coordinator. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees is retiring from the position after two seasons. According to Matt Urben with USA Today, the Falcons plan to take their time before they hire their next defensive coordinator. They want to look at many candidates. One of those candidates is reportedly a Packers coach.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Everything Falling Into Place for Poles’ Plans

Under his Things are falling into place for Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild plan. In a pivotal offseason things are going as planned. Now that the Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is over, general manager Ryan Poles and his front office staff have the job of rebuilding for the 2023 season and beyond. He has a plan for what he wants to do and is executing it flawlessly.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Pete Carroll Singles Out Players Mistakes In Wild Card Loss

Pete Carroll appeared to have his team ready to go Saturday. The Seattle Seahawks were giving the San Francisco 49ers problems all through the first half of their Wild Card matchup. In the second half, things fell apart for the offense. The Seahawks blew a one-point halftime lead. The Second...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

NFL analyst names three AFC trade destinations for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has not made a decision on if he is going to play in 2023. Even so, that has not stopped NFL analysts and fans from discussing possible trade scenarios surrounding the long-time Packers quarterback. One of these is Danny Heifetz of The Ringer, who wrote a very well-done piece on Aaron Rodgers. Heifetz did an excellent job breaking down Rodgers’ contract situation and what a variety of scenarios, including retirement, would mean for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI

