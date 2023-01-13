Rapp School Board retains officers, receives budget briefing

Related
Stimulus 2023: Tax relief application for Fairfax seniors and disabled residents to be sent this week
Senior citizens and disabled residents of Fairfax County can expect to receive an application for real estate and vehicle tax relief for 2022 in the mail sometime this week.
Madison reduces Planning Commission from 9 to 7 seats
The Madison County Board of Supervisors narrowed the Planning Commission from nine seats to seven at its meeting on Tuesday. At the meeting, Board Chair R. Clay Jackson explained that the move had been considered by the board ever since County Planner Ligon Webb moved into his role full time. Current members Peter Work, Secretary Nathan Cowan, Francoise Seiler-Moisievitch, and Chair Stephen Carpenter all applied for two available seats. The Board voted to appoint Cowan and Carpenter to the planning commission. In other appointment news, Rodney Lillard was recommended to judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit for reappointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals. And Supervisor Dustin Dawson was reappointed as the board representative of the Community Policy Management Team. Larry Christensen is replacing Annette Hyde as the Democrat on the electoral board.
New school contract a ‘path to destruction’
If Madison County sells the Criglersville School to Mr. [Felix] Schapiro they will have set in motion a process that will likely lead to the demolition of the school. As the new owner, Mr. Schapiro will be confronted with two options; either to restore the school or tear it down and rebuild above base flood elevation.This new contract does not prohibit Mr. Schapiro from tearing down the school building. Restoring the school will require the support of the community and here is why: The school is in a floodplain and is therefore subject to FEMA's "Substantial Improvements" rule which limits what the property owner can spend on improvements to 50%...
WJLA
'Maniacal focus on equal outcomes': Youngkin blasts FCPS for paying $450K for equity coach
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Seven high schools in Fairfax County have now admitted they didn’t tell students of their prestigious national merit recognition in time for important college scholarship and admissions deadlines. The high schools include Annandale High School, West Potomac High School, John R. Lewis High...
royalexaminer.com
Warren Paint & Supply Co. partial demolition application unanimously endorsed by public and BAR
The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.
WTOP
Northern Virginia lawmakers’ bills target local data centers
For years, Loudoun County, Virginia has been known as the world’s “data center capital.” However, not everyone is happy that Prince William County has recently become a destination for future data centers. One of the most controversial projects is Prince William’s Digital Gateway data center complex. In...
Rappahannock School Board celebrates students and community
Rappahannock school board members John Wesley Mills (Jackson District), Chris Ubben (Wakefield), Larry Grove (Stonewall-Hawthorne), Rachel Bynum (Piedmont), and Lucy Pud” Maeyer (Hampton) quickly approved the two new student liaisons after their Student Liaisons Najet Rayan and Hugh Garner Junior Najet Rayan opened her remarks by saying: "Anxiety and excitement buzz through the air as students prepare themselves for all the new challenges a new semester will usher forward. Yet, in Rappahannock, excellence is created by the overcoming of challenges. Now, excellence shines everywhere.” At the end of 2022, Rappahannock held its first pride show in three years, feeling like a "return to normalcy.” The Rappahannock girls’ varsity basketball team had an...
pagevalleynews.com
Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?
Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
Washington Examiner
Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students
Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
cardinalnews.org
‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
Fairfax Times
Parents get ‘Friday the 13th nightmares’ from 4 more schools and School Board lawyer
In a series of “Friday the 13th nightmares,” as one mother put it, the principals of at least four more Fairfax County high schools admitted they withheld National Merit awards from children, as a Richmond lawyer for the Fairfax County school board sent parents a letter requesting interviews that she is seeking “to record.”
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle
More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
WLTX.com
Students told to role-play 'slaves and a landowner' during lesson at Virginia elementary school
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Fairfax County school is apologizing after elementary school students were instructed to role-play as enslaved people and landowners during a lesson on the "economics of slavery." According to a statement from Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), the lesson happened at Centreville Elementary School and...
VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...
A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer in Fairfax County
This is the first time the disease has been detected in an animal in Fairfax County.
WTOP
Thousands call for improvements to Fairfax Co. road where two girls died
More than 8,000 people have now signed a petition calling for safety improvements to Lee Chapel Road in Fairfax County, Virginia, after two South County High school students died in a crash this week. A third is still fighting for her life following the single-vehicle crash Tuesday night. Those who...
Augusta Free Press
Cleanup from rockslide closes Northern Virginia roadway for several weeks
A rockslide discovered late Friday will close Route 522 between Winchester and Gainesboro in Frederick County until mid-February. This will be a huge travel headache given the average daily traffic volume, which VDOT reports is 18,000 vehicles per day. A detour on the southbound lanes will accommodate all northbound and...
Second Community Meeting on Sperryville Historic Expansion scheduled
The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) invites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District. This meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Highway, Sperryville, Va., 22740. SCA has partnered with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources with funding from the National Park Service’s Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund to update and expand the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places for the Sperryville Historic District. The well-attended December 13 information meeting raised a number of good questions.This meeting with include staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the professional architectural historian who will conduct the research and document the community’s historic resource.
The MadRapp Recorder
Madison, VA
481
Followers
576
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
The MadRapp Recorder brings crisp, exciting, independent reporting to the Madison and Rappahannock county region of Virginia that our residents have come to expect.https://madrapp.com/
Comments / 0