ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

Rapp School Board retains officers, receives budget briefing

By madrapp.com
The MadRapp Recorder
The MadRapp Recorder
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AmeD3_0kDUtxf200
At the first regularly scheduled meeting of 2023, Rappahannock County School Board re-elected members to serve in their current positions, as follows:   Chair: John Wesley Mills, Jackson District Vice-Chair: Larry Grove, Stonewall-Hawthorne Headwaters Representative: Rachel Bynum, Piedmont Mountain Vista Representative: Larry Grove Policy Committee Representatives: Lucy "Pud” Maeyer, Hampton, and Chris Ubben, Wakefield Clerk of the Board: Amy Newman, Executive Assistant Deputy Clerk of the Board: Michelle Berta, Human Resources Coordinator Superintendent’s Designee: Carol Johnson, Assistant Superintendent Let’s talk about money With the new calendar year, it’s budget season again. The board approved the meeting calendar for 2023, which includes several important budget dates, as follows. January 17 – School Board Budget Work Session, SBO Conference Room, 6:30 p.m. February 14 – School Board and Board of Supervisors Joint Budget Work Session, RCES Gym, 6:30 p.m. March 14 – School Board Public Hearing on the budget, RCES Gym, 6:30 p.m. March 21 – School Board Budget Work Session and last opportunity to approve the budget, SBO Conference Room, 6:30 p.m. April 17 – Board of Supervisors Public Meeting on the FY24 Budget for School and County, RCES Gym, 7:00 p.m. April 24 – Board of Supervisors Meeting on the school budget, Rappahannock County Courthouse, 7:00 p.m. May 10 – Board of Supervisors Meeting and last opportunity to adopt the school budget, Rappahannock County Courthouse, 7:00 p.m. June 5 – Board of Supervisors Meeting to adopt the county budget, Rappahannock County Courthouse, 7:00 p.m. What’s in it for me, from state government Superintendent Shannon Grimsley, EdD, shared with the board information on State revenue, which is comprised of four categories: 1. Standards of Quality program funding which pays for, inter alia, vocational education, gifted education, special education, textbooks, etc. 2. Incentive Programs, such as technology and the Virginia Preschool Initiative 3. Categorical Funding which is primarily for the school lunch program 4. Lottery Funded Programs, which provides funds for programs such as infrastructure and operations, career and technical education, K-3 primary class size reduction, and Project Graduation. Rappahannock expects to receive just over $4 million in state revenue for Fiscal Year 2024. What’s in it for me, from Uncle Sam Dr. Grimsley explained that federal funds make up a portion of the budget, and that Federal projections are given to the divisions in late spring. Actual funding becomes available upon approval of grants. Standard Federal funds for education are appropriated under: Title I (Targeted Assistance) Title II (Improving Instruction) Title III (English Language Learning Support) Title IV (Student Support and Enrichment) USDA (School Food and Nutrition) Special federal funds have been appropriated in the last few years to address physical plant deficiencies and learning loss attributed to the recent pandemic. These funds include: Original CARES Act – $143,064 spent by Sept. 2022 ESSER II - $503,000 obligated by Sept. 2022 to be spent by Sept. 2023 ESSER III - $1.3 million to be obligated by Sept. 2023. This is the final installment of pandemic relief funds. We get grants Rappahannock is fortunate to receive on-going support through local and regional non-profit organizations: $450,000 from the PATH Foundation for the Commit to Be Fit program $300,000 from the PATH Foundation for the Teacher Wellness and Best in Class programs $60,000 from the Headwaters Foundation $27,000 from the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation The bottom line, and what are our priorities? Adding county revenue to that of the state, federal, and expected grant income, the school budget for Rappahannock County Schools for FY24 will approach $15 million, to pay for the education of an ADM (average daily membership) of 715 students in our school district. The administration’s priorities for FY24 include: Support the Road to Remarkable Teacher/Staff Retention, Compensation, and Professional Development High School Academies, with a focus on the Fine Arts and Trades Academy start-up Continue Capital Improvements.   Community priorities will also be taken into account. A budget survey has been released to all parents with a submission date at the end of January. The board will review details at the upcoming budget work session on January 17 in the school board office conference room beginning at 6:30 p.m. At the end of the presentation, Mills said that he had attended the joint Winter Conference of the Virginia Association of School Superintendents/Virginia Association of School Business Officials in Richmond on January 9-10, along with superintendent Grimsley and the school district’s Chief Financial Officer Stacey Whitt. Mills noted that it was educational to see what superintendents and financial officers have to deal with. Working with budgets dependent on government funds is like "holding jello.” He was also proud to point out that Dr. Grimsley is the current chair of VASS Region IV.

Comments / 0

Related
The MadRapp Recorder

Madison reduces Planning Commission from 9 to 7 seats

The Madison County Board of Supervisors narrowed the Planning Commission from nine seats to seven at its meeting on Tuesday. At the meeting, Board Chair R. Clay Jackson explained that the move had been considered by the board ever since County Planner Ligon Webb moved into his role full time. Current members Peter Work, Secretary Nathan Cowan, Francoise Seiler-Moisievitch, and Chair Stephen Carpenter all applied for two available seats. The Board voted to appoint Cowan and Carpenter to the planning commission. In other appointment news, Rodney Lillard was recommended to judges in the 16th Judicial Circuit for reappointment to the Board of Zoning Appeals. And Supervisor Dustin Dawson was reappointed as the board representative of the Community Policy Management Team. Larry Christensen is replacing Annette Hyde as the Democrat on the electoral board.
MADISON COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

New school contract a ‘path to destruction’

If Madison County sells the Criglersville School to Mr. [Felix] Schapiro they will have set in motion a process that will likely lead to the demolition of the school. As the new owner, Mr. Schapiro will be confronted with two options; either to restore the school or tear it down and rebuild above base flood elevation.This new contract does not prohibit Mr. Schapiro from tearing down the school building. Restoring the school will require the support of the community and here is why: The school is in a floodplain and is therefore subject to FEMA's "Substantial Improvements" rule which limits what the property owner can spend on improvements to 50%...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren Paint & Supply Co. partial demolition application unanimously endorsed by public and BAR

The Board of Architectural Review (BAR) public hearing reaction to a proposed partial demolition application from Mark Poe for a long-unused building at 415 East Main Street in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District was a 180-degrees from the one in reaction to the SEESUU LLC partial demo application for 131 East Main Street heard at the December 13th BAR meeting. As opposed to 14 citizens uniformly against the demo proposal for sections of the old Murphy Theater building at the intersection of East Main and Church Streets, three citizens not affiliated with the 415 East Main project, including adjacent C&C Frozen Treats (413 E. Main St.) co-owners William and Nina Huck, spoke in favor of the proposal that would help restore a derelict structure to commercial use. The BAR Public Hearing was held January 10th, five days after a site visit by the board and planning staff members.
The MadRapp Recorder

Rappahannock School Board celebrates students and community

Rappahannock school board members John Wesley Mills (Jackson District), Chris Ubben (Wakefield), Larry Grove (Stonewall-Hawthorne), Rachel Bynum (Piedmont), and Lucy Pud” Maeyer (Hampton) quickly approved the two new student liaisons after their Student Liaisons Najet Rayan and Hugh Garner   Junior Najet Rayan opened her remarks by saying: "Anxiety and excitement buzz through the air as students prepare themselves for all the new challenges a new semester will usher forward. Yet, in Rappahannock, excellence is created by the overcoming of challenges. Now, excellence shines everywhere.” At the end of 2022, Rappahannock held its first pride show in three years, feeling like a "return to normalcy.” The Rappahannock girls’ varsity basketball team had an...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
pagevalleynews.com

Shenandoah Valley…the next Gatlinburg?

Recently, a cadre of Page County citizens rose up to fight the building of a solar farm on a tract of land on a two-lane road coming into town. Bolstered by this support, the Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance so strict it is unlikely any solar farm will ever be built here.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Washington Examiner

Four more Virginia schools admit to withholding National Merit notifications to students

Four more Northern Virginia high school principals notified parents on Friday admitting that they had withheld National Merit award notifications from students. Shawn DeRose, principal of Annandale High School wrote a letter for parents noting that when the delay of award notifications came to light at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology (TJHSST), they did their own internal review and discovered that the high school "did not receive their Commended Scholar certificates from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation."
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

‘It’s all set up to make you fail’: Parents struggle to keep their kids with poor legal support in custody cases

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up for our free daily email newsletter. In the 30 years that Tiffini Wise has been talking to parents who are at risk of losing custody of their child, she says she’s seen it all: cases that present with flat-out abuse, cases tangled with claims of false and misleading information, and plenty where the parent is being told they have no rights.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program grants benefit Charlottesville, Albemarle

More than $2.9 million will be distributed for the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot program for seven projects throughout the Commonwealth to support eviction prevention services for 48 communities. The Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, serving Charlottesville and Albemarle County, will receive $275,000 to support an Eviction Case Management Program at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

VDOT This Week: Signage changes in downtown Madison

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Culpeper District traffic information is also available onTwitter and on VDOT’s website. Albemarle County U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) Pipe repairs/installation. Expect right lane and right shoulder closures between Route 805 (Henderson Lane) and Route 838 (Lackey Lane) in the southbound lanes, Wednesday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas: Interstate 64 at mile marker 103, in the eastbound and westbound...
CULPEPER COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Every day, you entrust us with your students’ academic development, safety, and protection—a responsibility we uphold with the utmost diligence. My heart broke when I learned of the devastating news of last Friday’s tragedy involving gun violence in Newport News, VA, less than three hours away. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richneck Elementary School community. Unfortunately, the news of the recent school shooting is not an isolated incident and PWCS recognizes the need to respond proactively to this discouraging nationwide trend.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Second Community Meeting on Sperryville Historic Expansion scheduled

The Sperryville Community Alliance (SCA) invites members of the Sperryville community to a second community meeting to learn more about the proposed expansion of the Sperryville Historic District. This meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sperryville Fire Department, 11871 Lee Highway, Sperryville, Va., 22740. SCA has partnered with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources with funding from the National Park Service’s Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund to update and expand the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places for the Sperryville Historic District. The well-attended December 13 information meeting raised a number of good questions.This meeting with include staff from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources and the professional architectural historian who will conduct the research and document the community’s historic resource.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

The MadRapp Recorder

Madison, VA
481
Followers
576
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The MadRapp Recorder brings crisp, exciting, independent reporting to the Madison and Rappahannock county region of Virginia that our residents have come to expect.

 https://madrapp.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy