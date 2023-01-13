Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
MSP shares snarky advice, video showing chopper help Detroit police track suspects who fled traffic stop [WATCH]
MSP officials sent out a “Hint of the Week” Sunday morning on Twitter, saying “if your ‘friend’ is a criminal and asks you to pick them up because the police are after them, don’t. Unless you want to go to jail too!”
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
Officer shoots, injures 'heavily armed' man at Detroit gas station
A man who police say was heavily armed and moving around erratically in a gas station in Detroit was shot by an officer this morning. The incident happened at a station near 8 Mile and Berg Road.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Detroit man arrested in Howell Twp. for driving stolen pickup truck
A Detroit man was arrested Saturday in Livingston County after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Macomb County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a deputy a was on patrol in Howell Township on I-96 when he checked the registration on a 2023 Ram pickup. A press release says that the license plate showed it was stolen in December of 2022 along with a GMC Envoy.
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day. The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield. Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a...
Officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side: Project Greenlight cameras alert DPD to man playing with gun in a gas station
Detroit police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting after Project Greenlight cameras alerted law enforcement to a man playing with a gun in a Citgo gas station on Eight Mile Rd.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
Police looking for man who stole puppy from Novi pet store that 'needs constant care and feeding'
The search is on for a puppy that was stolen from a pet store in Novi Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say a man stole a female Chihuahua puppy from Petland Novi at the Twelve Oaks Mall around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Detroit News
Police: Armed man robbed two Detroit stores in less than an hour
Detroit — Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed two west-side stores at gunpoint in less than an hour Friday night. The man first robbed the Family Dollar store in the 11600 block of Greenfield, according to a Sunday Detroit Police press release.
Man driving 114 mph along I-696 caught with loaded handgun
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A 31-year-old Warren man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers stopped the driver around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, along eastbound I-696 in Macomb County. Police said the man was traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Troy police warn of rise in mail theft
Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested after Ulta beauty store in Green Oak Township targeted in another robbery attempt
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another Ulta beauty products store was targeted by thieves after multiple suspects attempted a robbery at one location in Livingston County. The incident led to five people being arrested after shots were fired and police were forced into brief pursuits with at least...
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
thehamtramckreview.com
Breaking news … Do you know this robbery suspect?
Hamtramck police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery. The department declined to release any other information about the incident but did release two photos that appear to have been taken by a security camera. If you know the name of the...
