fox2detroit.com

Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
WARREN, MI
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Detroit man arrested in Howell Twp. for driving stolen pickup truck

A Detroit man was arrested Saturday in Livingston County after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Macomb County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a deputy a was on patrol in Howell Township on I-96 when he checked the registration on a 2023 Ram pickup. A press release says that the license plate showed it was stolen in December of 2022 along with a GMC Envoy.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Police: Armed man robbed two Detroit stores in less than an hour

Detroit — Detroit Police are asking the public to help identify a man who robbed two west-side stores at gunpoint in less than an hour Friday night. The man first robbed the Family Dollar store in the 11600 block of Greenfield, according to a Sunday Detroit Police press release.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
thehamtramckreview.com

Breaking news … Do you know this robbery suspect?

Hamtramck police are seeking help from the public to identify a suspect wanted in an armed robbery. The department declined to release any other information about the incident but did release two photos that appear to have been taken by a security camera. If you know the name of the...
HAMTRAMCK, MI

