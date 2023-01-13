ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Detroit man arrested in Howell Twp. for driving stolen pickup truck

A Detroit man was arrested Saturday in Livingston County after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Macomb County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a deputy a was on patrol in Howell Township on I-96 when he checked the registration on a 2023 Ram pickup. A press release says that the license plate showed it was stolen in December of 2022 along with a GMC Envoy.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
WARREN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Workers find 3 dogs stolen from Detroit shelter. Then, more good news

Detroit — When thieves forced their way into Make A Difference Rescue early Wednesday and stole four dogs, the animal shelter's dedicated staff and volunteers refused to stop searching until they were found. A good Samaritan led to one pilfered pup the same day. And amid an outpouring of...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy