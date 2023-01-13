Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Detroit man arrested in Howell Twp. for driving stolen pickup truck
A Detroit man was arrested Saturday in Livingston County after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Macomb County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a deputy a was on patrol in Howell Township on I-96 when he checked the registration on a 2023 Ram pickup. A press release says that the license plate showed it was stolen in December of 2022 along with a GMC Envoy.
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
Officer shoots, injures 'heavily armed' man at Detroit gas station
A man who police say was heavily armed and moving around erratically in a gas station in Detroit was shot by an officer this morning. The incident happened at a station near 8 Mile and Berg Road.
MSP shares snarky advice, video showing chopper help Detroit police track suspects who fled traffic stop [WATCH]
MSP officials sent out a “Hint of the Week” Sunday morning on Twitter, saying “if your ‘friend’ is a criminal and asks you to pick them up because the police are after them, don’t. Unless you want to go to jail too!”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Mother, 2 children found dead in Pontiac; Oakland County officials investigating
PONTIAC, Mich. – A mother and two children were found dead in Pontiac over the weekend, sparking an investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. UPDATE: Mother, 2 young boys froze to death in Pontiac wooded area, police say. The discovery was made Sunday (Jan. 15) at a...
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
Officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side: Project Greenlight cameras alert DPD to man playing with gun in a gas station
Detroit police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting after Project Greenlight cameras alerted law enforcement to a man playing with a gun in a Citgo gas station on Eight Mile Rd.
Man driving 114 mph along I-696 caught with loaded handgun
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A 31-year-old Warren man was arrested after police found a loaded handgun in his vehicle during a traffic stop, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers stopped the driver around 6 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, along eastbound I-696 in Macomb County. Police said the man was traveling 114 mph in a 70 mph zone.
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect who robbed 2 dollar stores in one day
Detroit - Detroit police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed two dollar stores in one day. The first robbery happened at around 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, at the Family Dollar located in the 11600 block of Greenfield. Police say the suspect entered the store, produced a...
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
fox2detroit.com
Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer. The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video. "You can see he has his phone out, taking some more...
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
fox2detroit.com
Stretch of Merriman Road closed over Hines Park in Westland until late fall
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Drivers on Merriman Road in Westland will need to take a detour for a while. Merriman over Hines Drive is closed between Warren Road and Hawthorne Drive for a bridge replacement project that started Jan. 9. Construction is expected to be completed by late fall.
Detroit man charged with pretending to be a school safety officer, scamming local businesses
A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged with pretending to be a school safety officer and running an alleged fundraising scam that targeted local businesses in recent weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
Detroit News
Workers find 3 dogs stolen from Detroit shelter. Then, more good news
Detroit — When thieves forced their way into Make A Difference Rescue early Wednesday and stole four dogs, the animal shelter's dedicated staff and volunteers refused to stop searching until they were found. A good Samaritan led to one pilfered pup the same day. And amid an outpouring of...
