A Detroit man was arrested Saturday in Livingston County after the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen out of Macomb County. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says that at about 2:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a deputy a was on patrol in Howell Township on I-96 when he checked the registration on a 2023 Ram pickup. A press release says that the license plate showed it was stolen in December of 2022 along with a GMC Envoy.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO