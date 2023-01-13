ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, MI

fox2detroit.com

Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
WARREN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect shot by officer at Detroit gas station, police say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are responding to a shooting between an officer and an unknown individual. Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station on Eight Mile. Several squad vehicles and officers were spotted near a Citgo gas station in...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Hundreds of key fobs stolen from storage lot

TAYLOR — The security manager of a property being used for new car storage reported Jan. 3 that 476 key fobs were stolen out of 238 new unlocked Chrysler vehicles stored in the 20900 block of Gladwin Avenue. He said that video surveillance showed that two subjects breached the...
UpNorthLive.com

Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
PONTIAC, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded

RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
BELLEVILLE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
DETROIT, MI

