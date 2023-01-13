Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Speeding driver caught with loaded pistol on I-696
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A resident from Warren was arrested by MIchigan State Police after being caught in possession of a handgun while driving. The 31-year-old man admitted to having a loaded firearm under his passenger seat, state police said. The arrest happened during an early morning traffic stop...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect shot by officer at Detroit gas station, police say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police are responding to a shooting between an officer and an unknown individual. Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting occurred early Monday morning around 7:20 a.m. at a gas station on Eight Mile. Several squad vehicles and officers were spotted near a Citgo gas station in...
Detroit police shoot, injure suspect in armed encounter at gas station
A Detroit police officer shot and injured a suspect holed up in a gas station Monday morning, but no others sustained injuries during the standoff with authorities, the city's police chief said. Chief James E. White briefed reporters on the officer-involved shooting that took place shortly after 7 a.m. at...
Officer shoots, injures 'heavily armed' man at Detroit gas station
A man who police say was heavily armed and moving around erratically in a gas station in Detroit was shot by an officer this morning. The incident happened at a station near 8 Mile and Berg Road.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police looking for 3 suspects with connections to a stolen car, puppy
DETROIT – Detroit police are looking for three suspects who have connections with a stolen car along with a puppy. According to officials, the crime took place on Jan. 4 around 2:30 a.m. at a gas station on West Chicago and Greenfield Roads. Detroit police say that there was...
Officer-involved shooting on Detroit's west side: Project Greenlight cameras alert DPD to man playing with gun in a gas station
Detroit police have confirmed an officer-involved shooting after Project Greenlight cameras alerted law enforcement to a man playing with a gun in a Citgo gas station on Eight Mile Rd.
Detroit police: suspect who robbed CVS on city's west side used cardboard to cover license plate as he fled
Police are asking for tips finding a man accused of robbing a CVS store on Detroit’s northwest side last weekend. The suspect fled the scene in a car that had its license plate covered with cardboard.
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week
The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion
downriversundaytimes.com
Hundreds of key fobs stolen from storage lot
TAYLOR — The security manager of a property being used for new car storage reported Jan. 3 that 476 key fobs were stolen out of 238 new unlocked Chrysler vehicles stored in the 20900 block of Gladwin Avenue. He said that video surveillance showed that two subjects breached the...
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
UpNorthLive.com
Mother and 2 children found frozen to death in Pontiac
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: A mother and two of her children were found frozen to death in a field in Pontiac on Sunday, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Monica Cannady, 35, “believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it” before...
downriversundaytimes.com
Woman with multiple warrants has vehicle impounded
RIVERVIEW — A 37-year-old Belleville woman had her 2010 Ford Focus impounded and towed Jan. 6 following a traffic stop on Fort Street near King Road that was initiated by an expired license plate. The woman said she did not have a valid driver’s license, proof of insurance or...
fox2detroit.com
Chihuahua puppy valued at $5,000 stolen from Twelve Oaks Petland in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nine-week-old Chihuahua puppy was stolen from Petland Novi on Tuesday afternoon from someone posing as a customer. The pet store is located in Twelve Oaks Mall, with the suspect seen in surveillance video. "You can see he has his phone out, taking some more...
Detroit man charged with pretending to be a school safety officer, scamming local businesses
A 62-year-old Detroit man has been charged with pretending to be a school safety officer and running an alleged fundraising scam that targeted local businesses in recent weeks.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief in Macomb County drops trail of stolen items while running from cops outside Home Depot
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Home Depot thief from Iowa had a trail of stolen items falling out of his coat as he fled police officers in the Macomb County store’s parking lot, according to authorities. Deputies were called Wednesday (Jan. 11) to the Home Depot on Hall...
fox2detroit.com
Police: 1 dead, argument turns shooting in a home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - An argument turned into a deadly shooting inside a home on Detroit's east side Sunday morning. "I am not used to everything that's happening now," said Toforaya Williams, a neighbor. "This is just sad to hear something like this," Williams said. According to Detroit police,...
fox2detroit.com
Driver still unidentified after being killed in fiery crash in Oakland County
SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A driver is dead following a fiery crash on I-75 in Oakland County on Saturday. Police say they got a 911 call about a brush fire along I-75 near Dixie Hwy. Firefighters made the scene and discovered it was a car. Once the car fire...
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
DPD: Man dies in shooting on city's west side
A man has died after being shot on Detroit's west side Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department.
