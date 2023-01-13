Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
China Petrochemical Plant Shut After Deadly Explosion - Sources
(Reuters) -China's Panjin Haoye Chemical Co Ltd has shut down its entire oil refinery and petrochemical complex after an explosion on Sunday killed five people and left eight missing, according to trade sources and a local consultancy. The explosion occurred at 3:13 p.m. (0713 GMT) on Sunday at Panjin Haoye...
US News and World Report
Analysis-China's Rapid Reopening Brings Joy and Woe for World Markets
(Reuters) - The rapid reopening of China's economy from COVID lockdowns is brightening the outlook for global investors keen to leave behind one of their worst years on record, but may also fuel the inflationary pressures policymakers hope are abating. The impact of the reopening of the world's second largest...
Private jet emissions sky-high at Davos, group says
More than a thousand private jets shuttled dignitaries to last year’s global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland, a Greenpeace report revealed on Friday. The flurry of these jets in and out of the mountain resort generated four times the carbon dioxide emissions that such aircraft would create in an average week, according to the report. Greenpeace…
PopID and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Partner to Deliver Biometric Enabled Point-of-Sale and Self-Checkout Systems
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. & PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- PopID, a biometric fintech company, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, retail’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, have announced a partnership to integrate PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. Toshiba will distribute the integrated solutions to the restaurant, quick service restaurant (QSR), convenience stores (C-store), grocery and other retail segments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005051/en/ A new partnership will integrate PopID’s PopPay into Toshiba’s front-end point-of-sale and self-service solutions running its ELERA Commerce Platform. PopPay enables consumers to authenticate their identity for payment and/or loyalty using artificial intelligence-based facial verification software. (Photo: Business Wire)
HKSTP Partners Global Accelerator Plug and Play in Calling Startups for EPiC 2023 Elevator Pitch Competition in Hong Kong
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 13, 2023-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) has partnered with world-leading innovation platform, Plug and Play, to call on ambitious startups and entrepreneurs around the world to join the seventh Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), one of the biggest pitch events in Hong Kong. The final entry deadline for the Competition has also been extended to 20 January 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230113005179/en/ HKSTP CEO, Albert Wong, joins Plug and Play CEO, Saeed Amidi, to promote HKSTP’s EPiC 2023, calling all startups in the world to come to Hong Kong for a scale-up opportunity of a lifetime. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cyber Group Leverages Its Global Network to Develop New Projects ‘Alex Player,’ ‘Digital Girl’
Cyber Group Studios, one of France’s leading animation producers and distributors, is developing the series “Alex Player” and “Digital Girl” with its new partners in the U.K., Italy and Singapore. Recent hits from the company, run by chairman and CEO Pierre Sissmann and COO Dominique Bourse, include Season 3 of “Gigantosaurus” and “Droners.” Earlier this month, Cyber Group Studios moved into new headquarters in Paris, complemented by its real-time animation studio Roubaix, Haut de France. It has an office in Burbank, California, U.S., run by Karen K. Miller. In early 2022, the studio acquired a majority stake in Rome-based Graphilm Entertainment, run by...
CNBC
The big risk in the most-popular, and aging, big tech default email programs
Many individuals and businesses rely on email programs from Microsoft, Google and Apple. Cybersecurity experts say email is such an old technology it relies on operating systems vulnerable to cyber attacks and default settings need to be updated more frequently. Each month, Microsoft Defender for Office 365 detects and blocks...
Investors snap up record $39 billion emerging market sovereign bond splurge
LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Developing countries have sold a huge $39 billion of international bonds since the start of the year, with investors happy to pile into riskier debt as they bet global interest rates are nearing a peak.
US News and World Report
WHO Recommends Universal Masking in Crowded Spaces Given ‘Current Spread’ of COVID-19 Globally
The World Health Organization on Friday recommended that everyone wear masks in crowded spaces “irrespective of the local epidemiological situation, given the current spread of the COVID-19 globally.”. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. “Masks are recommended following a recent exposure to COVID-19, when someone has or...
