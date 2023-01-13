Preliminary analysis of data from Virgin Orbit‘s Start Me Up mission has begun to shed light on the outcome of the January 9th flight and the next steps that will follow... The Start Me Up mission was the first orbital launch attempt in history conducted from western Europe. The flight was conducted by Virgin Orbit’s air-launched LauncherOne system from the newly commissioned Spaceport Cornwall in the UK, which just a few weeks ago was transformed from a mere slab of empty cement at a commercial airport into the world’s newest space launch operations center.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO