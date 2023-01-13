Read full article on original website
Space Force to launch USSF-67 January 15th on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket
Space Systems Command (SSC) has announced that the next U.S. Space Force mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 5:55 p.m. ET (22:55 UTC), with a backup opportunity on Sunday, January 15th., at 5:56 p.m. ET (22:56 UTC), using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.
Momentus to launch FOSSA Systems Next-Generation Satellites
Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) , a U.S. commercial space company that offers transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, has signed a contract with FOSSA Systems, a Spanish company that offers global low-power Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and in-space services through its satellite constellation, to place its latest generation of satellites, FOSSASat FEROX, into low-Earth orbit on two Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle missions starting in 2023.
UPDATE 1: SpaceX sends Northrop Grumman’s USSF-67 two satellite mission to orbit via a Falcon Heavy — Northrop Grumman comments
SpaceX has successfully launched the U.S. Space Force‘s USSF-67 mission from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A on January 15, 2023, with the liftoff of this National Security Space Launch (NSSL) payload aboard a Falcon Heavy rocket. Both of the rocket’s side boosters successfully returned to Landing Zone 1 and Landing Zone 2 safely.
DARPA soliciting for Space-WATCH tracking of LEO objects
DARPA‘s goal for their Space-WATCH program is to provide real-time, persistent tracking of all objects in LEO so that when an anomalous action occurs, operators can be notified in a timely fashion, allowing them to plan and execute appropriate actions. To accomplish this goal, Space-WATCH aims to capitalize on...
UPDATE 4: Virgin Orbit updates their “Start Me Up” mission anomaly
Preliminary analysis of data from Virgin Orbit‘s Start Me Up mission has begun to shed light on the outcome of the January 9th flight and the next steps that will follow... The Start Me Up mission was the first orbital launch attempt in history conducted from western Europe. The flight was conducted by Virgin Orbit’s air-launched LauncherOne system from the newly commissioned Spaceport Cornwall in the UK, which just a few weeks ago was transformed from a mere slab of empty cement at a commercial airport into the world’s newest space launch operations center.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket is one step closer to certification flight
The first Vulcan rocket is complete and headed to the launch site. The United Launch Alliance (ULA) Vulcan Centaur rocket has begun its journey to the launch site in preparation for the first test flight. The certification flight one (Cert-1) rocket was completed, loaded onto the R/S RocketShip outside of...
The United States + Japan sign a space collaboration agreement
During an event hosted by NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy at the agency’s Headquarters in Washington on Friday, January 13th, representatives from the United States and Japan gathered to sign an agreement that builds on a long history of collaboration in space exploration between the two nations.
