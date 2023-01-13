Read full article on original website
Rocket Report: Starship may actually be near liftoff; China’s copycat booster designs
Welcome to Edition 5.23 of the Rocket Report! It has been a difficult week for rocket aficionados, with the back-to-back failure of Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne, and ABL Space's RS1 vehicles, on Monday and Tuesday. I certainly hope both companies can find and fix the technical problems, and get into orbit soon.
Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves
Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
Child Conceived Wearing a Tail That Finished in a Meaty Ball Suggestive of a Middle age Gadget at Its Tip
A Brazilian baby had specialists scratching their heads not such a huge amount by the way that he was brought into the world with a genuine human tail yet because of the 1.5 broad balls toward the finish of it that looked like a substantial middle age club.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’
The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration
Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
Ancient Humans May Have Gone to North America Then Turned Around
Evidence suggests that the Americas were first settled by people who traveled from Asia.
South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia
By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
Space Force to launch USSF-67 January 15th on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket
Space Systems Command (SSC) has announced that the next U.S. Space Force mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 5:55 p.m. ET (22:55 UTC), with a backup opportunity on Sunday, January 15th., at 5:56 p.m. ET (22:56 UTC), using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
Ancient Americans migrated via the Bering Land Bridge 35,000 years ago
The Bering Land Bridge has been an important piece of the puzzle of ancient human migration. It’s relatively well understood that humans probably migrated from the Eastern Hemisphere to the Western Hemisphere via this land bridge. But, new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences changes the timeline of events.
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
NASA and Northrop Grumman to make US air cargo unmanned
Northrop Grumman announced it will work with NASA to develop solutions for transporting land in the U.S. Autonomous systems will be integrated into full-size airplanes for cargo operations in the national airspace. Rather, we’re talking about creating an autonomous cargo fleet, which will drastically alter this activity. Source: Pixabay.
New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle
In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed
NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
Fact check: False claim moon visible during daytime is proof of flat Earth
The moon is often visible during the day, but it doesn't create its own light and is only visible because light from the sun reflects off its surface.
New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago
Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...
