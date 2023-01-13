ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

New discovery ‘proves humans lived in America 16,000 years ago’

The oldest weapon heads ever found in the Americas have been uncovered.Dating back 16,000 years, the projectile points discovered by archaeologists in Idaho are around 3,000 years older than any found before.Scientists say they were likely attached to darts, rather than arrows or spears, and, despite the small size, they were “deadly” hunting weapons.The 13 full and fragmentary projectile points - “razor sharp” and ranging from about 0.5 to two inches long - are from roughly 15,700 years ago, according to carbon dating.The research team say that’s about 3,000 years older than the Clovis fluted points found throughout North America,...
a-z-animals.com

Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico

Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
LOUISIANA STATE
msn.com

Ancient Siberian DNA upends our understanding of Native American migration

Family trees provide a clear example of how DNA evolves as it passes down generations. But it also reveals clues to the complicated history of human migration. Take the Indigenous peoples of the Americas. DNA evidence suggests groups of Asians migrated to Beringia, the land and maritime region between Russia and North America, around 20,000 years ago (maybe well before) and then gradually made their way to the Americas in waves.
gcaptain.com

South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia

By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
satnews.com

Space Force to launch USSF-67 January 15th on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket

Space Systems Command (SSC) has announced that the next U.S. Space Force mission is scheduled to lift off from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A at 5:55 p.m. ET (22:55 UTC), with a backup opportunity on Sunday, January 15th., at 5:56 p.m. ET (22:56 UTC), using SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket.
Interesting Engineering

This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years

An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
BBC

Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource

Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
labroots.com

Ancient Americans migrated via the Bering Land Bridge 35,000 years ago

The Bering Land Bridge has been an important piece of the puzzle of ancient human migration. It’s relatively well understood that humans probably migrated from the Eastern Hemisphere to the Western Hemisphere via this land bridge. But, new research published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences changes the timeline of events.
BBC

US-China chip war: America is winning

For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
WASHINGTON STATE
game-news24.com

NASA and Northrop Grumman to make US air cargo unmanned

Northrop Grumman announced it will work with NASA to develop solutions for transporting land in the U.S. Autonomous systems will be integrated into full-size airplanes for cargo operations in the national airspace. Rather, we’re talking about creating an autonomous cargo fleet, which will drastically alter this activity. Source: Pixabay.
Phys.org

New report shows alarming changes in the entire global water cycle

In 2022, a third La Niña year brought much rain to Australia and Southeast Asia and dry conditions to the other side of the Pacific. These patterns were expected, but behind these variations there are troubling signs the entire global water cycle is changing. Our research team watches the...
nextbigfuture.com

NASA Pellet Beam Propulsion Study for Nine Times Faster Speed

NASA NIAC has a phase 1 study for Artur Davoyan to study propulsion architecture for fast transit of heavy (1 ton and more) payloads across the solar system and to interstellar medium. This version of a pellet beams approach allow for larger vehicles to reach speeds nine times faster than Voyager 1.
Ars Technica

New imaging finds trigger for massive global warming 56 million years ago

Scientists have scanned a section of the North Atlantic and revealed the remnants of what had been a huge pulse of hot rock that initiated a rapid climate warming event 56 million years ago. The climate event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), warmed the already-hot climate of the...

