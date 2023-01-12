Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.

