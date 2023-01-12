Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Chilly Start to the Weekend, Showers & Storm Chance Back Next Week
Temperatures will drop below freezing again tonight across West Tennessee with most of us dipping into the mid 20s. The skies will clear out some overnight and we should see plenty of sunshine for Saturday but we will stay cold. Warmer weather is coming on Sunday and rain returns on Monday. We will also see another chance at some storm activity next Wednesday. Catch the rest of your forecast in greater detail coming up here.
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WEATHER ALERT 1-12,2022 Storms, Winds, Cold, Flurries
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-130800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 159 AM CST Thu Jan 12 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few severe thunderstorms with damaging winds and hail may occur across Middle Tennessee today. A brief tornado or two cannot be ruled out. Gusty winds over 35mph are possible as the storms approach in the morning, then again as a cold front passes late in the day. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Much colder air will move in with a good chance for snow showers on Friday. Mainly light accumulations are expected along and near the Cumberland Plateau. Accumulations are likely to reach 1 to 2 inches for the highest elevations from Jamestown to Monterey.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Friday’s snow in East TN caught on camera
Some areas of East Tennessee caught a glimpse of the snow that fell on Friday.
wvlt.tv
Newfound Gap Road reopens after heavy snow
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol closed Newfound Gap Road near the Tennessee-North Carolina state line after heavy snow Monday. The closure was first reported on TDOT’s Smartway traffic map, and park officials confirmed the closure to WVLT News. At the time, both the north and southbound sides of the road were closed. Traffic was being diverted to alternate routes.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed Friday ahead of potential winter weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Friday due to a winter weather threat. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
Tornado Watch Cancelled For All Tennessee Valley Counties
A Tornado Watch that was in effect has been cancelled.
Kingsport Times-News
Winter trout stocking continues in Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s 2022-23 winter trout stocking program resumed in early January at selected locations as the New Year began and will continue through the middle portion of March. The program provides numerous close to home trout fishing opportunities for anglers during the winter months. These fisheries...
WATE
Chilly again overnight
It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. It will remain mostly clear and chilly again overnight, but then clouds will increase quickly through the day Monday. News at 4 on 1/16. WATE 6 News at Midday. WATE 6...
Johnson City Press
Bridge work expected to extend into February
Work on the bridge over Boone Lake on U.S. Highway 11E/19W is behind schedule and likely will extend into February, according to a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesman. An earlier projection had the work scheduled for completion in November.
Second Harvest to give out food across East TN with 'Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution'
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee will be stopping at different spots across the area, giving out food at each spot. It's part of their "Fresh Pantry Mobile Distribution" event. During the event, they are stopping at specific addresses to give out boxes of food. They said people should arrive early at each spot to make sure they get a spot in line.
wvlt.tv
Power restored after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. However, by Friday morning, almost all outages had been restored. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in...
WBBJ
Events this Week in West Tennessee: Jan. 16-22
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Note: LIFELINE Blood Services has announced an urgent need for blood donations. Click here for mobile blood drive locations this month. You can find a list of Martin...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
Severe storms knock out power to thousands in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Thousands were without power Thursday evening after severe weather swept across the region, but most outages have been resolved. BrightRidge BrightRidge reported just more than 1,000 customers without power as of 11:00 p.m., down from more than 15,000 earlier. BrightRidge said it was working to repair “numerous spans of wire […]
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WATE
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness | Tennessee This Week
Downtown stadium, efforts to address homelessness …. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6 a.m. WATE 6...
Comments / 0