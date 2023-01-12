The CHS American Red Cross Club will be hosting a Blood Drive on January 17th at 8:30am to 2:30pm at the CHS Gym Entrance. CHS Students who are a Junior or Senior and are at least 16 years old are eligible to donate. Those under 18 are required to have a Parental Consent Form for Blood Donation. ID will be required for those donating. Those who would like to donate and are non-CHS staff or students must be at least 18 years old and will be required to sign in through the Raptor System.

