School Voucher Bill faces first public scrutiny in Tuesday hearing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Nearly 90 people have signed up to speak for and against Governor Reynolds’ School Voucher plan at a public hearing Tuesday. The hearing on House Study Bill 1 is the first step in debate on the proposal that Republicans are expected to easily pass through with supermajorities in both chambers of the legislature. The proposal would create tax-payer-funded education savings accounts with more than $7,500 a year for each student to pay for tuition, tutoring and other costs of attending a private school. Those funds would initially only be available to families making less than 300% of the federal poverty level (about $83,000 for a family of four) but after three years would be open to all Iowa families, regardless of income.
Warm on Tuesday, but winter will return
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a gray and rainy day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Ottumwa received 0.04 inches of rainfall while 0.05 inches of rain fell in Kirksville. Tonight, will be mild with lows cooling into the mid- 30s with a mostly cloudy sky. Tuesday will be our last warm day with highs in the low to mid 40s.
