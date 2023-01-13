ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ktalnews.com

Man hatcheted in Highland home identified

The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
SHREVEPORT, LA
dequeenbee.com

Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
TEXARKANA, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Obituary: Jerry Dale Jones

Jerry Dale Jones, age 50, of Dierks, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 near Dierks, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Dale Jones and Pam Eudy Cutler. He was a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church and was a...
DIERKS, AR
magnoliareporter.com

North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Houston Chronicle

Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain

The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
NEW BOSTON, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Planning Commission meets Monday

The Magnolia Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers. Linda Anders will request a variance for 516 S. Frederick to place a mobile home on a lot that is less than 65 feet in width. Heritage Salon, 1200 N. Dudney, requests a variance to...
MAGNOLIA, AR
easttexasradio.com

Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A

According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
MOUNT PLEASANT, TX
txktoday.com

Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer

TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care

Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
TEXARKANA, TX
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Good Time Oldies 107.5

Texarkana, AR
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Good Time Oldies 107.5 plays hit music from the ’60s and ’70s that makes you feel good in Texarkana, Texas and provides the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://goodtimeoldies1075.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy