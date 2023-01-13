Read full article on original website
Learn About One of Texarkana’s Founding Fathers at This Fun Event Jan 21
If you love history then you will love to learn more about Texarkana's early history and one of the founding fathers of Texarkana at a special event this Saturday including a movie and dinner. This year is Texarkana's Sesquicentennial. That means that the city of Texarkana is officially 150 years...
Pleasant Grove Cheerleaders Bring Home The Big Silver State Trophy
Friday the 13th sure wasn't unlucky for one group from Texarkana as congratulations are in order for the Pleasant Grove High Cheerleaders who came in 2nd place in their division in the State of Texas UIL Championships. When you think about how many schools there are in the Great State...
ktalnews.com
Man hatcheted in Highland home identified
The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. The elderly man who was killed in a Shreveport home has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bike Ride 2023. Sunday was the Martin Luther...
Texarkana gears up for annual Mardi Gras Parade
This year’s theme is “Rollin’ Down Broad,” which showcases everything that Broad Street has to offer.
dequeenbee.com
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
swarkansasnews.com
Obituary: Jerry Dale Jones
Jerry Dale Jones, age 50, of Dierks, Ark., passed away on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 near Dierks, Ark. He was born Sept. 14, 1972, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Dale Jones and Pam Eudy Cutler. He was a member of the Athens Missionary Baptist Church and was a...
magnoliareporter.com
North Washington complex sale hits $1.9 million
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 29, 2022 to January 10, 2023, having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale, two commercial sales, and three residential sales.
Houston Chronicle
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
magnoliareporter.com
Final Columbia County divorce decrees through Friday, January 13, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
Get Ready for the Fun! It’s Texarkana’s Mardi Gras Parade February 18
Now that the Christmas season is over, everyone is taking a sigh of relief but also wondering what's next to look forward to. Well, here it is! Get ready for Texarkana's 2023 Mardi Gras celebration. The fun will all take place in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, February 18 starting at...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Planning Commission meets Monday
The Magnolia Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the City Council Chambers. Linda Anders will request a variance for 516 S. Frederick to place a mobile home on a lot that is less than 65 feet in width. Heritage Salon, 1200 N. Dudney, requests a variance to...
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Is Getting A Chick-fil-A
According to Mt Pleasant’s new Chick-fil-A franchise owner, Chuck Howard, you should see the building by late April. It will be on the Northeast corner of Jefferson Ave. and US 67 across from Sandlin Motors. There will be a groundbreaking later in January.
Texarkana’s Live Music Scene – Who’s Playing Where This Weekend?
The Ark-La-Tex is pretty blessed when it comes to live music, both with bands that live and work here and others that come drifting through every now and again. Let's check out who is playing where this first weekend of the New Year around town. Twisted Fork - Friday 1/6.
The ‘Bridge City Chili Cookoff’ Is Coming Up Jan 27 Texarkana
The Texarkana Homeless Coalition is going to be conducting the annual Point-In-Time homeless population count later this month, on Thursday, January 26th. Then, on January 27, TXKHC’s Bridge City Project Chili Cook-off will take place starting at 5 PM at 316 Hazel Street in Texarkana, AR, in front of the Salvation Army shelter.
inforney.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
Here’s 4 Great Events Going on in Texarkana The First Weekend of 2023
Who's ready for the weekend? If you think there is nothing going on in Texarkana you would be wrong. Take a look at these great events that are taking place this weekend. Happy Weekend!. 1. Hunk of Burning Love! It's the World Famous Elvis Tribute in Texarkana. It's the World...
txktoday.com
Bond Remains At Half-Million For Accused Baby Killer
TEXARKANA, Ark.–A judge in Miller County, Arkansas has refused to reduce the $500,000 bond set last year for a man accused of causing fatal injuries to a 2-month-old Texarkana boy and destroying related evidence after the crime. Jeffrey Allen McPherson, 39, is accused in the May 25, 2022, death...
Texarkana man evaded arrest, caused school lockdown; captured by K-9
Texarkana, Arkansas, police say around 2 pm Wednesday, an officer was dispatched to a house in the 3600 block of Garland Avenue to serve a warrant for 51-year-old Demarcus Weekly. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office wanted Weekly on a felony burglary charge.
Don’t Miss This Low Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic in Texarkana January 24-26
If you have pets then you also know that they come with a big responsibility. That responsibility comes with a lot of love, feeding and care. In Texarkana, there has been an overpopulation of stray and or abandoned dogs and cats. To combat that problem, a city ordinance was passed late last year for all dogs and cats to be spayed or neutered.
txktoday.com
Wadley Regional Medical Center recognized by the Arkansas Department of Health for excellence in stroke care
Wadley Regional Medical Center was one of only three Primary Stroke Centers in the state of Arkansas and Texarkana to receive the Arkansas Department of Health Coverdell Defect-Free Care award for providing quality stroke care. Joining Mercy Hospital in Ft. Smith and Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, Wadley is recognized based on data from the Arkansas Stroke Registry using the GWTG (Get with the Guidelines)-Stroke Patient Management Tool for the July 2021 – June 2022 program year.
