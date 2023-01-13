Read full article on original website
12 Canceled TV Shows That Won’t Be Back in 2023
It was a rough year for fans of shows such as 'Bull' and 'Batwoman,' both of which were canceled in 2022, along with these 10 other series.
NCIS: Hawai’i Is Adding A New Character, And It Could Mean Big Trouble For Vanessa Lachey’s Jane
NCIS: Hawai'i is bringing in a new face, and it could spell trouble for Vanessa Lachey's Jane Tennant.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
The 14 Most Disappointing TV Cancellations Of 2022
2022 had TV viewers bidding farewell to plenty of beloved shows, and we've rounded up the most disappointing cancellations of the year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Andrew Lincoln & Danai Gurira’s “Walking Dead” Spinoff Premiering In 2024
It’s spinoff season for “The Walking Dead” franchise, with several new shows on the way. Since AMC’s “Walking Dead” premiered in 2010, the popular drama has spawned several successful seasons and spinoffs. Fans of the show have been anticipating a new series in particular, starring Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira, who acts as Michonne in the franchise.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
netflixjunkie.com
Superman Gets Younger, Elliot Page to Replace Henry Cavill in DCEU?
The entire DCEU fandom felt a crack in their chest when Henry Cavill called it quits as Superman. Although after the release of Black Adam, it was hinted by Dwayne Johnson that he will return as Superman. However, now it has been made official that he is no longer playing the Man of Steel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
‘Carnival Row’ Season 2 Trailer Hints at Gory Series Finale (TV News Roundup)
Prime Video unveiled the official trailer for the second and final season of “Carnival Row” today, foreshadowing the bloodshed to come as a result of a continuous power struggle between humans and mythical creatures. The 10-episode season sees ex-inspector Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom) continue to make headway in a serial murder investigation as his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) plots revenge against humanity with a group of faes called the Black Raven. “If they shoot at us, nail our heads against the wall, they will pay for it in their own blood,” Delevingne says threateningly in the trailer. The three-time Emmy-nominated series...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher's Netflix rom-com
Netflix's Your Place or Mine has blessed us with a first trailer. Featuring Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as one-time lovers turned best pals Debbie and Peter, the story puts them in a Holiday-esque situation as they swap lives for a week. They happen to be polar opposites...
Popculture
'Gladiator' Sequel Reportedly Lands New Lead Star
Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel has reportedly landed a new lead star. According to Deadline, Irish actor Paul Mescal is in talks to play an older Lucius, who was played by Spencer Treat Clark in the original film. The outlet notes that Mescal is said to have had a meeting with Scott months ago, but has remained the director's top choice for the part.
ewrestlingnews.com
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw as of Sunday’s creative. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief Raw appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy Going Back To His “Broken” Character In AEW?
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy did an interesting tease during the latest edition of ‘Being The Elite’ on YouTube. He was seen having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page when he excused himself to use the restroom. Ominous music started playing once he was inside, and Matt turned into his “broken” character after looking into the mirror.
ewrestlingnews.com
NXT UK Star Jinny Announces Retirement
NXT UK superstar Jinny has announced her retirement from performing as a professional wrestler. She posted the announcement to her Twitter account:. Jinny debuted in 2015, first performing for Progress. She competed for the promotion until 2021, and became Progress Women’s Champion in May 2018. She defended the title successfully against Dakota Kai, before dropping the title to Jordynne Grace.
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is interested in main eventing WrestleMania 39 this year. The Architect took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to headline WWE’s top pay-per-view event of the year. He wrote,. “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”. WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place on...
