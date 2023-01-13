Read full article on original website
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Mickie James Wins Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Title At Hard To Kill
Mickie James was hesitant about potentially retiring from the squared circle ahead of her Impact Knockouts Word Championship match against Jordynne Grace at Friday night’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event. However, the Last Rodeo is still alive and well as James dethroned Grace to capture the Impact Knockouts World Title after an intense battle at the pay-per-view event.
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw as of Sunday’s creative. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief Raw appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Impact Wrestling Confirms Santino Marella Has Signed With The Company
Santino Marella will be sticking with Impact Wrestling for the foreseeable future after signing a deal with the promotion. At this week’s Hard to Kill 2023 pay-per-view event, Marella made his debut as Impact’s newest authority figure. On Instagram, the promotion has confirmed that Marella has signed a...
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Tony Khan Names Jacksonville Jaguars Who’d Fit In With AEW
Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen is dominant on the field, but he could one-day trade in his uniform for a pair of wrestling boots. Later today, the Jaguars will play in their first playoff game since 2017 when they face the Los Angeles Chargers as part of Super Wild Card weekend.
Matt Hardy Going Back To His “Broken” Character In AEW?
AEW wrestler Matt Hardy did an interesting tease during the latest edition of ‘Being The Elite’ on YouTube. He was seen having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page when he excused himself to use the restroom. Ominous music started playing once he was inside, and Matt turned into his “broken” character after looking into the mirror.
Joe Rogan: Vince McMahon Looked Great At WWE WrestleMania 38
Contrary to what others may believe, Joe Rogan has praised how well Vince McMahon looked during last year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. At the April 2022 show, McMahon wrestled his first match in years, defeating Pat McAfee thanks to assistance from Austin Theory. McMahon’s age caused several limitations on...
Mick Foley On His Body Taking Punishment: “Fat Doesn’t Tear”
Mick Foley has his rambunctious frame to thank for a lengthy career in wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, Foley was part of several hard-hitting matches both in and out of WWE, including death matches in Japan and the infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998.
What If WWE Sells to Saudi Arabia? (Monday Morning Q&A)
Welcome back to another Monday Morning Q&A where I toss out some questions to get a feel of how you guys and gals are feeling about certain topics. So here are 5 questions I’d like to toss out for this week. I’ll give my answers, too, but the key here is that I want to know what YOU think! So make sure you chime in!
Seth Rollins Says He Really Feels Like Main Eventing WrestleMania This Year
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins is interested in main eventing WrestleMania 39 this year. The Architect took to Twitter on Sunday to express his desire to headline WWE’s top pay-per-view event of the year. He wrote,. “Really feel like main eventing WrestleMania this year.”. WWE WrestleMania 39 takes place on...
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Molly Holly Says Lilian Garcia Is Overdue For A WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
WWE producer and Hall of Famer Molly Holly has spoken about former WWE ring announcer Lilian Garcia, who she believes is deserving of a Hall of Fame induction. Garcia debuted for WWE in 1999 and after departing in September 2009, returned for a second run from 2011 to 2016. Speaking...
Bray Wyatt Calls Himself The ‘Eater Of Souls’ In Cryptic Promo On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to cut a promo. Wyatt returned to his old ways, sitting on his wooden rocking chair and referring to himself as the “Eater of Souls.” The former Universal Champion called himself Uncle Howdy and the “Eater of Worlds,” noting that the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will witness his rebirth.
NWA’s Kamille Would Love The Opportunity To Work For WWE
For close to 600 days and 30 successful title defenses, Kamille has been reigning as NWA World Women’s Champion. She was a guest on the ‘Insiders Edge: A Pro Wrestling Podcast’ and was asked about the possibility of competing for WWE. Kamille stated that she would love the opportunity to work there. She said,
AEW News & Notes On Kenny Omega, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, Jeff Jarrett, Danhausen, More
The official “Final Fantasy Games” Twitter account posted the following video of Kenny Omega as Sephiroth at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17:. MLW has announced two matches and a segment for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s broadcast below:
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
