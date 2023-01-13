Read full article on original website
Michigan business supports 'Dry January'
Governor's 'school choice' plan to cost $341M each year once fully phased in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is making a third attempt to passa plan that would use taxpayer money to pay private school tuition. This year's plan (HSB 1/SSB 1022) is much more expansive than the past two bills she's proposed. Her previous plans failed to get enough support in the Iowa House needed to become law.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Cleanup underway after two rare January tornadoes in Iowa
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
Iowa’s Worst Small Town Won’t Surprise You At All
Iowans are proud to be from their small towns. However, most people agree that not all small towns are created equal. Last year, we dove into the worst rural town in the Hawkeye State. By the way, "worst" rural town is somewhat subjective. The Youtuber put together a series of...
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
Iowa Rising: Governor Kim Reynolds Continues to Champion Conservative Policies
Governor Kim Reynolds, after winning reelection in a landslide, delivered her sixth Condition of the State address where she continued to outline a conservative policy agenda. Governor Reynolds has led the state through natural disasters, the COVID pandemic, and through our current uncertain national economy. Since assuming office, Governor Reynolds has been a champion of conservative policies that place the taxpayer first and protect and defend traditional values. As a result, Iowa’s economy is strong, the tax code is more competitive, and as Governor Reynolds stated the state is “a beacon for freedom and opportunity.”
DNR launches ten year study on turkey population
(Area) The Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Iowa State University are attempting to gain more information on the trend of wild turkey population. A ten year study has been started. Bryan Hayes with the Iowa DNR office in Lewis says, “To understand the declines in the wild turkey populations and poult production Data from the eastern United State indicates poult production has likely declined since the mid 1980’s leading to population declines in recent years including Iowa.”
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - New state income tax reforms kick in this year in Iowa. The state is gradually moving toward a flat tax rate everyone will pay by 2026. This year, Iowa’s top individual income tax rate will drop from eight percent to six percent. This will...
BE PREPARED: Frankie MacDonald Calls For Massive Snowstorm In Iowa January 18
If there's one thing we know, it's that if Frankie MacDonald is telling you to be prepared, you better be prepared. In the years we've been following him, the kid's never gotten a single prediction wrong, and even has predicted something as unpredictable as a volcano. Frankie just uploaded his...
First Alert Forecast: Tuesday Morning, January 17th, 2023
Meet the 7 Largest Landowners in Iowa
Iowa is a state known for its lush landscapes and bountiful resources, making it an ideal place for large-scale farming. That’s why you’ll find big farming operations like Dandyland and Amana Farms in Iowa. But farmers aren’t the only ones staking their claim. The federal government, land trusts and the state also own large portions of land.
Reportings of Wild Elk in Iowa Are On the Rise
Elk have been turning up more and more often on trail cameras in Iowa lately. State wildlife officials this week confirmed a rise in sightings after several reports from whitetail deer hunters who were surprised to capture photos of the much larger species on their cameras. “I had reports coming...
Winter Returns To Iowa With Late Week Snow Storm
Only in Iowa can you have tornado sirens one day and a winter storm watch several days later. After multiple twisters touched down yesterday all eyes now turn to Wednesday and Thursday as a snowstorm heads our way that could bring a lot of snow to some in the Hawkeye state.
Iowa Considering Easing Raccoon Hunting, Trapping Rules
(Undated) -- Iowa's hunting and trapping seasons for raccoons would be extended under a proposal currently under review. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is currently taking public comment about changing the rules. The proposal would expand the regular fur-harvest season by one month and allow for year-round hunting and limited trapping.
What caused the first reported tornadoes in January in Iowa in 50 years
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Lawmakers Reintroduce Phone Bill
(Des Moines, IA) Six Iowa lawmakers are reintroducing a bill to ban drivers from using their phones while in motion. Both chambers in last year’s Legislature supported the bill, but the proposal stalled out. The new bill would ban drivers from using their phones except in a hands-free or voice-activated mode.
