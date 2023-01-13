Read full article on original website
Matt Riddle Says He’s Happy To Be Back With His Family Amid WWE Hiatus
WWE Superstar Matt Riddle has shared a photo with his family amid his ongoing hiatus from the promotion. Riddle has not competed for WWE in over a month and was reported to have entered rehab following a violation of WWE’s Wellness Policy. On Twitter, the Original Bro shared a...
Tony Khan Discusses His Formula For Balancing AEW, Jacksonville Jaguars & Fulham FC
The Khan family is the proud owner of All Elite Wrestling, Ring Of Honor, the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Premier League’s Fulham Football Club. Tony and his father Shahid Khan are in the pool of potential buyers for WWE, although it remains to be seen whether Vince McMahon would be willing to hand his company over to his #1 rival in the United States.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/16/23)
WWE invades the Heritage Bank Arena in Cincinnati, OH for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley to deliver on All Mighty return. – What’s next for The Judgment...
Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy announced for WWE Raw
Judgment Day are the number one contenders to The Usos' Raw Tag Team titles.
Dominik Mysterio Discusses His Relationship With Vince McMahon & Triple H
During a recent appearance on Konnan’s “Keepin’ It 100” podcast, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio commented on his relationships with Triple H and Vince McMahon in WWE, having been around them since he was 4-5 years old, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Saraya: I Couldn’t Breathe During AEW Full Gear Match
AEW wrestler Saraya has opened up about the struggles during her first match with the promotion at Full Gear 2022. At the November event, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in the former Superstar’s first match in nearly five years. Saraya spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast this week to discuss her...
Eric Bischoff Comments On Tony Khan Potentially Buying WWE
On a recent episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff shared his two cents on Tony Khan potentially purchasing WWE. The former WCW President said,. “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE?.”
Mick Foley On His Body Taking Punishment: “Fat Doesn’t Tear”
Mick Foley has his rambunctious frame to thank for a lengthy career in wrestling, according to the WWE Hall of Famer. Throughout his career, Foley was part of several hard-hitting matches both in and out of WWE, including death matches in Japan and the infamous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998.
Possible Spoiler WWE Notes On Uncle Howdy & Nikki Cross
Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE Raw as of Sunday’s creative. This is according to Fightful Select, although this doesn’t necessarily mean Howdy will appear as they have been bringing his materials even when he’s not used. Howdy made a brief Raw appearance last week to taunt Alexa Bliss.
Joe Rogan: Vince McMahon Looked Great At WWE WrestleMania 38
Contrary to what others may believe, Joe Rogan has praised how well Vince McMahon looked during last year’s WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view event. At the April 2022 show, McMahon wrestled his first match in years, defeating Pat McAfee thanks to assistance from Austin Theory. McMahon’s age caused several limitations on...
Dominik Mysterio Reveals He Wasn’t Under Contract With WWE For SummerSlam Match In 2020
After making appearances with his father on WWE television, Dominik Mysterio had his first match in pro wrestling when he took on Seth Rollins in a Street Fight at SummerSlam in 2020, but he came up short. This led to Dominik signing with the company before the Payback pay-per-view event...
Bray Wyatt Calls Himself The ‘Eater Of Souls’ In Cryptic Promo On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt appeared on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown to cut a promo. Wyatt returned to his old ways, sitting on his wooden rocking chair and referring to himself as the “Eater of Souls.” The former Universal Champion called himself Uncle Howdy and the “Eater of Worlds,” noting that the Royal Rumble pay-per-view event will witness his rebirth.
Kaun Discusses Formation Of The Embassy, Working With Toa Liona
Kaun was a recent guest of the AEW Unrestricted podcast where he discussed the formation of The Embassy, and what it’s like to work with Toa Liona. You can read highlights of his appearance below:. Working with Toa Liona: “It’s kind of funny because him and I saw each...
New Match Announced For WWE Raw
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The Alpha Academy will take on Judgement Day in a tag team match. This comes after Judgment Day earned a future title match against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Updated WWE Raw Card. – Bobby Lashley...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16/23)
The latest episode of AEW’s weekly show, Dark: Elevation, is slated to air tonight at 7:00 PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. You can check out the updated lineup for the show below:. Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana vs. Willie Mack. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta vs....
Jim Ross Speaks About The ‘Dirty Looks’ He Got At Owen Hart’s Funeral
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Commentator Jim Ross has spoken of the ‘dirty looks’ he received at the funeral of Owen Hart. Hart died after a tragic accident at the Over the Edge 1999 Pay-Per-View and Ross was burdened with informing the fans watching at home. The...
Several AEW Stars Set To Compete At Upcoming UWN Show
Several AEW stars, including Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, are set to compete at an independent show tonight in Mesa, Arizona. The United Wrestling Network (UWN) will host its signature event, the Red Carpet Rumble, at the Bell Bank Park. The stars of UWN are featured on a weekly TV series known as Championship Wrestling From Arizona. UWN President David Marquez noted, “We have not forgotten about our loyal and very energetic Arizona fanbase. We are thrilled to return to Mesa with one of our most beloved signature events.”
Madusa Claims Dangerous Alliance Should Be Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame
Madusa was a recent guest on the “Going Broadway” podcast, where she suggested that WWE should induct the Dangerous Alliance faction into the Hall of Fame. The legendary WCW stable once comprised of Paul Heyman, Steve Austin, Madusa, Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, and Larry Zbyszko. Dangerous Alliance dominated the WCW scene prior to the promotion’s downfall.
