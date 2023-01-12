The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 3.87% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

11 HOURS AGO