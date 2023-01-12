Read full article on original website
Buy 5 High-Yielding U.S. Bigwigs to Enhance Your Portfolio
U.S. stocks markets have gathered pace after some volatility at the beginning of the year. Major stock indexes have recorded two consecutive weeks of gains. A lower wage rate and a contraction in the services sector PMI raised hopes that inflation is cooling in the desired direction. At the same time, market participants remained optimistic that a resilient labor market would enable the Fed with a soft landing of the economy.
UK inflation eases for a 2nd month, falling to 10.5%
LONDON — (AP) — U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
EMERGING MARKETS-Asian FX subdued after BOJ stands pat, Thai baht leads losses
Jan 18 (Reuters) - Emerging Asian currencies came under pressure on Wednesday, with Thailand's baht emerging as the top loser after the central bank of Japan, the world's third-largest economy, held fast to its ultra-low interest rates. The Thai baht THB=TH weakened as much as 0.6% during the session, while...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - JEPI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the JEPI ETF (Symbol: JEPI) where we have detected an approximate $476.2 million dollar inflow -- that's a 2.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 323,575,000 to 332,125,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of JEPI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
6 Stocks With Lots of Cash
Cash can be a cushion to fall back on for investors and can give management flexibility to acquire competitors, return money to shareholders, or invest in the business. And these companies have lots of cash. Travis Hoium and Jon Quast discuss six companies that you may not realize are sitting on a big percentage for their market cap as cash.
3 Fantastic Stocks That Could Soar in the Coming Bull Market
Are you looking to make some serious cash in the next bull market? Look no further! Three experienced Motley Fool contributors have teamed up to outline their best stock ideas for the upcoming bounce. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) are three outstanding...
ECB's Villeroy reaffirms determination to get inflation down to around 2% -Bloomberg TV
PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) member Francois Villeroy de Galhau reaffirmed on Wednesday his determination to bring inflation in the euro zone down to around 2% by 2024 or 2025.
Noteworthy ETF Inflows: FXI
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares China Large-Cap ETF (Symbol: FXI) where we have detected an approximate $216.6 million dollar inflow -- that's a 3.7% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 184,650,000 to 191,400,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of FXI, versus its 200 day moving average:
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Financial
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.3%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.3% on the day, and up 0.24% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is up 21.12% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 3.87% year-to-date. CHD makes up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. PennantPark Investment Corporation PNNT: This business development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days. PennantPark Investment Corporation Price and Consensus. PennantPark Investment Corporation price-consensus-chart...
3 Ultra-Cheap Value ETFs for Long-Term Investors
Value stocks, which trade at attractive price-to-book, price-to-earnings, and price-to-sales ratios, were relative outperformers amid last year’s market turmoil. The Russell 1000 Value Index beat its growth counterpart by about 21%. Most value stocks are mature, dividend-paying companies that are being favored by investors currently. These stocks tend to...
CANADA STOCKS-TSX posts longest winning streak in 15 months as inflation cools
TORONTO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index on Tuesday posted its eighth straight day of gains as energy shares climbed and domestic data added to evidence that inflation has peaked. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 67.13 points, or 0.3%, at 20,457.46, its highest...
If Crypto Winter Really Thaws, Consider These ETFs
2022 was an utterly forgettable year for digital currencies. Bitcoin, the largest by market value in the lot, shed nearly two-thirds of its value, while losses for smaller, more speculative cryptocurrencies were far more severe. In 2022, a confluence of factors plagued digital currencies. Those include bitcoin’s failure as an...
LQD, AMZU: Big ETF Inflows
Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF, which added 16,300,000 units, or a 4.8% increase week over week. And on a percentage change basis, the ETF...
US STOCKS-Dow falls on Goldman results, Tesla limits S&P 500 losses
Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Dow fell on Tuesday as Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the index after missing quarterly profit estimates, while gains in Tesla limited losses on the benchmark S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq afloat. Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N slid 7.5% after the bank reported a...
3 Themes Growth and Tech Investors May Want to Consider in 2023
Jeff Spiegel, Head of U.S. iShares Megatrend and International ETFs at BlackRock, shares the three themes within growth and technology that are “well-positioned to shine” in the new year, and why investors should consider being more precise about where to find opportunities amid challenging economic conditions. Spiegel also talks about expectations for dispersion across growth equities in 2023.
Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ITOT, KO, TMO, MCD
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (Symbol: ITOT) where we have detected an approximate $501.0 million dollar outflow -- that's a 1.2% decrease week over week (from 463,350,000 to 457,700,000). Among the largest underlying components of ITOT, in trading today Coca-Cola Co (Symbol: KO) is up about 1.1%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO) is up about 0.3%, and McDonald's Corp (Symbol: MCD) is up by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the ITOT Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of ITOT, versus its 200 day moving average:
Davos 2023: Saudi Arabia changing no-strings aid, finance minister says
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday the kingdom is changing the way it provides assistance to allies, shifting from previously giving direct grants and deposits unconditionally.
Why an Acquisition Helped SNDL Stock Rise Today
Canadian cannabis stock SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL) (formerly Sundial Growers) jumped more than 5% Tuesday morning after the company started a new chapter in its growth. The stock held onto a gain of 2.9% as of 3:05 p.m. EST. So what. SNDL announced the finalization of its acquisition of The Valens...
