Read full article on original website
Related
conceptcarz.com
Hyundai Motor North America Promotes Michael Stewart to Public Relations and Communications Director
Stewart Responsible for all Regional Communications and Public Relations Strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America. Hyundai North Motor America promoted Michael Stewart to director, public relations and communications effective December 12, 2022. In his new role, he will support and execute all regional communications and public relations strategies for Hyundai Motor North America and Genesis Motor North America, in collaboration with other Hyundai affiliates, including the Hyundai Washington D.C. office. He will report directly to June Lim, executive coordinator, marketing and public relations, Hyundai Motor North America.
conceptcarz.com
'Carl Hahn was, is and will remain an integral part of the Volkswagen family'
• Carl Horst Hahn passed away on January 14, 2023 at the age of 96 in Wolfsburg. •Carl Hahn set the course for today's company success. •Even after retirement, he remained closely connected to Volkswagen and the city of Wolfsburg. Prof. Dr. Carl Horst Hahn has passed away. As Chairman...
conceptcarz.com
Nissan Formula E Team shows promising signs in season-opening Mexico City E-Prix
MEXICO CITY, Mexico – Nissan Formula E Team showed strong potential in the opening race of the 2022/23 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship thanks to Sacha Fenestraz's excellent qualifying display at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The Franco-Argentine racer put in a good performance in the Group Stage...
conceptcarz.com
Kia Carens wins Indian Car of the Year 2023 and EV6 takes Green Car Award
Kia becomes the first brand to ever win two ICOTY awards in the same year. The Kia Carens has been crowned as the Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY) 2023 and the Kia EV6 won the Green Car Award 2023 by ICOTY. With this, Kia has become the first brand ever to win two ICOTY awards in the same year.
conceptcarz.com
Good as new! Virtually new 2000 Mini Cooper and totally new 2009 Ferrari 430 Scuderia with Silverstone Auctions
There is a very strange mindset among some collectors that drives them to keep their purchases untouched for years – be it a Matchbox toy or a Ferrari. At the next Silverstone Auction at Stoneleigh Park on February 25th there are a number of such examples – a Mini and a Ferrari among them.
Comments / 0