Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
CBS News
Best online clearance deals at Walmart: Save up to 65% on tech, home and more
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. There are still a ton of end-of-year clearance deals to shop at Walmart today. You can start 2023 with a...
retailleader.com
Why Retail Isn’t Democratized, According to Showfields’ CEO
Experiential department store Showfields has been expanding. Co-founder and CEO Tal Zvi Nathanel broke down the store’s strategy in the latest episode of Retail Leader’s “Trend Talk.”. Nathanel says most in-person retail today is “dull and boring” because it’s undemocratic by design. Showfields, the...
salestechstar.com
NRF 2023: Retail Pro Prism Resolves Bottlenecks and Rebuilds Customer Relationships for Retailers
As digital operations increasingly overlap with core retail operations in the store for options like Click and Collect and store fulfillment, retailers need more accuracy and flexibility from their technology. Today at NRF’s Big Show, Retail Pro International, developer of the flexible and international point of sale platform, Retail Pro...
Supply Chain Tech Firm Flexport Lays Off 20% of Workforce
Supply chain tech firm Flexport is laying off 20% of its global workforce. Flexport Co-CEOs Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen said in a note to employees that the company is not immune to the macroeconomic downturn and that it must make hard decisions to prepare for long-term success. “Our customers...
Whole Foods must pay $300,000 over accusations that a system meant to track productivity captured warehouse workers' voices without their consent
Whole Foods' warehouse workers in Illinois could receive payments after the Amazon-owned chain recorded their voices for a work productivity system.
Microsoft is giving its salaried US employees unlimited time off
In context: Working in the tech industry might not feel like the most secure profession right now, given the number of people being let go, but it still offers some of the best perks (and pay, usually). Microsoft, for example, is giving its US employees unlimited, fully paid time off.
Get a one-time payment of up to $975 for your mortgage or rent
If you're a homeowner or renter in Pennsylvania, here's some good news for you. More than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities have already started getting money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
Flexible Scheduling Software Is Now Proven in Real-World Retail Operations, Changing the Game for Retailers
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Logile, Inc., the leading retail labor planning, workforce management, inventory management and store execution provider, today reaffirmed Flexible Scheduling as a central component of the Connected Worker / Mobile Employee Engagement tenets that are key go-forward cornerstones in Logile’s commitment to modern retail solutions that address today’s challenges. Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. The solution has proven effective for working retail operations as demonstrated at Flexible Scheduling collaborative customer, Schnuck Markets, Inc., a leading family-owned Midwestern grocery retailer. Logile continues to plan upcoming enhancements for improved functionality and engagement on this game-changing solution for retailers looking to connect with and retain associates while optimizing labor resources. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005837/en/ Flexible Scheduling is a mobile solution that enables approved associates to bid on open shifts on demand without committing to a recurring schedule, providing flexible time, department and store options that fit within associates’ availability. (Photo: Business Wire)
People are making up to $20 per hour driving for Walmart Spark
In recent years, the rise of gig economy jobs has made it possible for people to earn money in new and innovative ways. One such gig job is driving for Walmart Spark, a delivery service offered by the retail giant. This service allows Walmart customers to have their groceries and other purchases delivered directly to their homes, and drivers are hired to transport the items from the store to the customer's doorstep.
KAKE TV
McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming
(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
salestechstar.com
Lexmark to Showcase AI-Driven Smart Retail Solution Suite and other Print and Digital Signage Solutions at NRF 2023
Lexmark Smart Retail Solution Suite helps optimize store performance and deliver an outstanding customer experience while increasing Conversion Rates and Average Transaction Value. Lexmark, a global imaging and IoT solutions leader, today announced it will showcase their award-winning, retail-ready printers and solutions at NRF 2023, Retail’s Big Show and Expo,...
salestechstar.com
NRF 2023: Digitate’s SaaS-powered, Intelligent Automation Solutions Transform the Future of Retail Operations
Digitate, (booth #5858) a leading provider of SaaS-based autonomous enterprise software for IT and business operations, announced that during NRF 2023, the National Retail Federation’s flagship industry event, it is showcasing its retail solution – Digitate for Retail. The solution, built on Digitate’s award-winning Artificial Intelligence Operations (AIOps) platform, has been successfully deployed by more than 50 global leading retailers and Fortune 500 companies to fundamentally transform their retail operations.
91 tech companies have laid off workers in first 2 weeks of 2023
In the first two weeks of 2023, 91 tech companies have laid off more than 24,000 employees, according to tracking site layoffs.fyi. The website tracks tech company layoffs since the start of COVID-19, according to the website. In 2022, 1,024 tech companies laid off 154,336 employees. And additional 24,151 employees have been laid off in the first 16 days of 2023.
woodworkingnetwork.com
Interfor latest company to cut lumber production
The softwood lumber industry is continuing to cut back with production as Interfor Corp., one of North America's largest lumber producers, became the latest company to announce that it was curtaining production. Interfor says it will reduce lumber production by at least eight percent of capacity in the first quarter...
Silicon Valley’s Tech Layoffs Could Affect the Housing Market in 2023
Silicon Valley may be facing increased headwinds in 2023 despite struggling through a particularly harsh period last year. In late 2022, a wave of layoffs started poking at the California real estate...
Android Headlines
Samsung hires a new head for online sales and marketing
Samsung has reportedly hired a new head for its online sales and marketing team. According to the Korean media, the company has roped in former Yogiyo CEO Kang Shin-bong for this role. Kang will serve as the vice president of the Korean tech behemoth’s newly established Direct to Consumer (D2C) Center under its Global Marketing division. He will lead Samsung’s efforts to improve and strengthen its brand image through online sales channels.
salestechstar.com
Sensormatic Solutions by Johnson Controls Collaborates with Zliide to Reimagine Self-checkout
Sensormatic Solutions and Zliide together enable merchandise protection, while shoppers enjoy the convenience of self-checkout for a seamless in-store and digital shopping experience. Sensormatic Solutions, the leading global retail solutions portfolio of Johnson Controls, today announced its collaboration with Zliide, a technology company that seeks to bring physical stores into...
Jalopnik
Customers Are Really Not Impressed With Kia Dealers
It would seem that Kia dealers have some work to do for the sake of the customers. A recent J.D. Power study shows that customers haven’t been enjoying the Kia dealer experience, which is kind of essential to selling cars. Those interactions and impressions have landed the Korean automaker dead last in customer satisfaction across all mass-market brands.
CNET
T-Mobile Layoffs Hit Retail Staff
T-Mobile has reportedly laid off a number of employees as the carrier shifts its retail strategy. Company workers have been impacted by the retail move and have been told about their options and next steps. The carrier declined to offer specifics on the scope and scale of the layoffs, but...
Comments / 0