Read full article on original website
Related
13-Year-Old Black Designer’s Clothing Line to Be Featured in New York Fashion Week Next Month
Langston Howard‘s admiration for the arts and his desire to inspire others through his clothing brand resulted in the 13-year-old landing an opportunity of a lifetime — a New York Fashion Week feature next month. Howard, who started as a fashion entrepreneur at the Boys and Girls Club...
Lizzo Gives the Glazed-Doughnut French Manicure Her Own Spin
Image Source: Getty/JOCE/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor. Lizzo is joining the glazed-doughnut nail craze. The singer posted a video of a behind-the-scenes look at an upcoming collection from her clothing brand, Yitty, and she inadvertently showed off her version, which was a glazed-doughnut french manicure with a colorful twist. Lizzo's long nails...
ETOnline.com
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops Steamy New Collection for Valentine's Day: Shop Corsets, Boxers, Sleep and More
If there's anyone that can bring out our inner bad gal on Valentine's Day, it's Rihanna. The pop star (and upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show performer)'s lingerie and loungewear line, Savage X Fenty, just dropped its Valentine's Day edit and it might be the hottest collection yet. From rose-embroidered bustiers and crotchless catsuits to lace boxers, satin sleep sets and more, Savage X's latest lingerie collection is sure to make Valentine's Day 2023 sizzle.
Hypebae
Here's A First Look at Beyoncé and adidas' New IVY PARK Top Ten 2000 Shoe
Adidas is seemingly shifting its focus to its other, less problematic partnerships this year, one of which is Beyoncé‘s dynamic IVY PARK range. The design duo are continuing their successful 2022 with the release of an all-new sneaker silhouette, dubbed the adidas IVY PARK Top Ten 2000. Seemingly taking inspiration from outdoor hiking boots, the refreshed silhouette features all of the classic basketball sneaker’s signature detailing, reimagined with futuristic design details.
Coach Outlet 75% Off Sale: Get a $350 Crossbody for $88, Plus More Handbags & Jewelry Starting at $20
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Angelina Jolie Goes Shopping in Black Trench Coat & Leather Boots With Daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt in NYC
Angelina Jolie had a shopping spree moment in New York and brought her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt along for the ride. The “Girl, Interrupted” star was photographed yesterday in New York, while dressed in cozy outerwear along with leather boots. All bundled up, Jolie’s look was comprised of a long and quite oversized black wool trench coat. On bottom, Jolie donned gray pleated trousers that offered the “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” actress a baggy fit. Jolie’s breezy outfit was completed with a quilted black YSL bag with gold hardware and matching monogrammed detailing. Keeping it cool, Jolie popped on aviator shades and layered on...
Zahara Jolie-Pitt Cozies Up in Casual Blue Knit Sweater & Classic Converse Sneakers With Angelina Jolie in NYC
Zahara Jolie-Pitt went on a shopping trip with her mother Angelina Jolie in New York City yesterday. Both parties were dressed warmly for the outing. Making a casual but stylish appearance, Zahara wore a blue knit sweater with a baggy fit worn underneath a fuzzy black hoodie jacket. On bottom, Zahara wore black fitted denim jeans that made for a neutral addition to her overall ensemble. On the accessories front, Jolie’s daughter strung on a silver necklace and matching silver studs and carried a black clutch with gold hardware. Pitt wore her hair in long braided strands kept back and out of...
Elite Daily
Kendall Jenner’s Master Bedroom Is A Trendy, Serene Sanctuary
Kendall Jenner is all about wellness these days. Whether she’s tending to her mental health through meditation, experimenting with futuristic wellness gadgets, or sinking into her gold bathtub for some “me time,” her LA mansion is designed to be the ultimate peaceful retreat. Her house is surrounded by lush mountains, with large windows that fill the halls with sunshine, so it’s unsurprising the the interiors reflect the calm environment with natural tones and textures. She also incorporates art that glows with pink light throughout her home for cozy mood lighting when she unwinds at night. Jenner welcomed Poosh inside to photograph her master bedroom and we found tons of Kendall Jenner bedroom decor dupes to match her home’s chill vibes.
intheknow.com
Coach’s viral heart crossbody bag is back in stock and it’s perfect for Valentine’s Day
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Every year, there are a ton of items...
POPSUGAR
J Lo Does Head-to-Toe Barbiecore in a Bodycon Dress and Leather Trench Coat
Is kicking off her "Shotgun Wedding" press tour in style. On Jan. 11, the actor wore a pastel pink Magda Butrym midi dress for an interview with costar Josh Duhamel ahead of their film's Jan. 27 release. The sleeveless dress featured a mock neck and ruching all the way down the sides to create a figure-hugging fit. The collar was adorned with a cluster of several 3D rosettes, a trend recently endorsed by stars like Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, and one that popped up on the Golden Globes red carpet.
Mic
These clever, cheap products on Amazon work shockingly well — & have pictures to prove it
Yes, the trick to shopping online is almost always to check customer reviews — but taking a close look at product pictures will help, too. They’ll usually display the item in motion so that you can see exactly what you’re ordering, and the products on this list are backed with those kinds of images.
Hypebae
Crocs Unveils Futuristic Mega Crush Collection
Crocs just debuted its brand-new Classic Mega Crush Collection, offering a vibrant range of updated Clog and Sandal silhouettes. Building on the signature thick-soled design, the new collection offers an unrivalled level of chunkiness, boasting a 70mm height platform. Aiming to continue the brand’s dedication to self-expression and personalization, the new range sees the Mega Crush Clog arrive in “Black,” “White” and “Bone” colurways, alongside a new hue of “Moon Jelly.” Featuring an enhanced rubber tread with additional heel, toe and collar detailing, the new-and-improved Clog boasts a Jibbitz-ready backstrap and upper.
consumerqueen.com
10-Pack Balloons with LED Lights for $14.99 Shipped
This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Balloons with LED lights under $15 – great for weddings, anniversary celebrations and more!. Balloons With LED Lights Only $14.99!. Through February 12th, head over to Jane.com and get a...
Comments / 0